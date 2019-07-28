Trump’s vile rant against Cummings must be challenged

This has been said too many times since January 20, 2017, but it needs repeating now more than ever by as many people who believe in the values and traditions that made America great before that day: No one should remain silent or try to excuse Donald J. Trump’s vile, divisive and racist attack on U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore today. No one.

This is not how we as Americans should ever treat a fellow country man or woman of any race or ethnic community.

We are a caring, compassionate people — as were our ancestors — who struggle every day to find ways to help our neighbors, help the less fortunate. We look for ways to make our country better, stronger, by offering our hearts, minds and hands to overcome adversity across our country.

Mr. Trump in his tweet storm attacking Rep. Cummings once again displayed his blatant anti-American outlook on life. He also misrepresented the facts about Baltimore.

This continuing pattern of behavior from the current occupant of the White House should not be allowed to stand unchallenged by Americans from all political parties.

This is America, Mr. Trump, not Russia or some Third World country being run by a dictatorship.

In our country, if you perceive there to be a problem in a particular community, meet with people who can help develop and implement programs to address those problems. Bring the community together.

We need and deserve leadership — particularly from the Oval Office — not hate-filled tweets against your political opponents and their respective communities that only further divide us.

If you are unable to govern in that fashion, then you should leave the White House and go back to New York City and your struggling business operations.

We need someone who knows how to solve our problems as a country and move us forward, not someone who creates chaos and divides us to advance his own interests.

We also need someone who tells the truth and respects the rule of law as detailed in our Constitution.