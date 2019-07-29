Bloviation is More Than A Gas

As my colleague MACINELLI craftily pointed out last Thursday, Captain Chaos, temporarily of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is the capstone of bloviators. It is an important distinction with the question of our nation’s fate apparently in the hands of the gods instead of the people.

It is fair to say that any events writer worth their salt knows more about malodorous hot air than anyone else, except politicians and folks engaged in raising hogs. The two species share a remarkably similar capacity for producing a remarkable stench. In the matter at hand, the flatulent creature is Donald Trump, a rising force in global warming.

He needs to be embargoed, slammed with a social tariff barring him from spoiling what remains of social media.

An unscientific examination of the facts indicates the maniac in the White House personally produces enough noxious fumes every day to fuel his megalomania and still leave plenty for his gasbag loving base to get high on. Without it, his entire regime would quickly be out of work.

The past 30 months suggested there was little new left in Trump’s bag of slings and arrows that could top his typical abusive, narcissist routine. That his race-baiting, dehumanizing behavior is even tolerated by his Republican cronies and his Fox News buddies is indicative of how skewed today’s buy-a-politician model of democracy has become.

And then last Wednesday came former Justice Department Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, the Republican’s great white hope. Thirteen million people watched him on TV testifying in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees with his usual hangdog face and abrupt, cautious manner.

In far fewer words, Mueller said Trump is a lying polecat that diminished every American institution he endlessly lied about. On top of that he obstructed justice, usurped the power of the legislative branch, played hanky-panky with the Russians, deceived the nation, Mueller, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court and most likely everyone who witnessed his lips move.

The former 12-year head of the FBI and loyal Republican didn’t feel bound to make a case for the Democrats, but he didn’t lie either, He did, however, leave enough industrial-strength tidbits laying around for anybody with an appetite to munch on.

The bad news is the lifelong prosecutor and former Marine infantryman used less words in five hours of TV testimony than a narrator talking about him needed to merely introduce what Mueller’s remarkable investigation found. There is apparently nobody left that appreciates inciteful brevity.

In a word ,Trump went nuts, if an insane person can do that. Behaviorist Ivan Pavlov would probably say Trump was reacting to stimuli. He was indeed stimulated. A lot of inappropriate jokes come to mind. The one about a bumptious posterior and goose feathers is a crack up.

Whatever you call it, before Mueller even finished destroying Trump’s bullet-scarred reputation as a man, the misanthropic president was claiming victory. What his victory entailed was never said, repeating the word victory until Trump convinced himself was apparently good enough.

It was like hearing the last soldier on Earth screaming “I won” after Earth’s final apocalyptic battle. Nobody was buying it at first, but by lunch Trump’s supporters were wanting to string somebody up, always a sign of discontentment within Trump’s base.

The image that came to mind when Trump was on the White House lawn shouting and gesticulating to the assembled reporters about the injustice of it all reminded me of the scene from the movie: Monty Python and the Holy Grail when the King of the Britons confronts the Black Knight guarding a bridge.

“Tis but a scratch,” the Black Knight says when the good King cuts off his left arm.

Whether any of it means anything is certainly the political question of the moment. Thursday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s announcement he was ordering a round of federal executions was a blatant attempt to divert attention away from the intriguing national discussion. The announcement immediately got mired in insular Constitutional, medical and ethical arguments as the pro and con forces congealed.

Barr’s minions apparently looked long and hard to find five despicable humans to rub out with a common barbiturate that isn’t under the purview of anyone who can stop its use. The search reportedly began during Jeff Sessions’ time on Trump’s lap.

The condemned are tentatively slated for their Big House sleepovers during January and February 2020 so there is plenty of time for Trump to change his mind and save the wretched convicts to face more years of soul-crushing Death Row isolation. There isn’t a good outcome.

Either way they are now the poster boys for federally mandated death by execution.

Unfortunately for their state of mind, Trump isn’t doing too well getting the rapper ASAP Rocky out of the slammer in Sweden. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two years confinement if convicted of assault charges.

Trump started a pissing match Wednesday by trying to strong arm Sweden’s prime minister to let Mayers go. He failed.

Trump’s diplomatic faux pas is probably giving the five unlucky winners of Barr’s: Let’s-Kill-A-Fw” campaign some serious jitters. It certainly is a bestial way to divert attention from the scoundrel with our nation under his thumb.

That saga continues while Iran and North Korea shoot off missiles and make troubling threats that Trump said he was going to fix for good. Of course Trump was bloviating, but his words still matter. The U.S. is closer to war now than last week.

The confirmation of a new Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, 56, who was a defense lobbyist as long as he was a Gulf War Army warrior, is the only marginally polluted spot in an otherwise topsy-turvy week in Trumplandian putrid swamp country. The Pentagon has been without a permanent Secretary of Defense since James N. Mattis resigned almost 18-months ago to protest Trump’s idiotic Syrian adventure.

He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in the same 1986 class as warhawk Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. So far Esper hasn’t demonstrated any of Pompeo’s pugnacious pomposity,

Unlike Esper’s temporary predecessors after erudite former Marine Gen. Mattis departed, and the chicken hawks Trump still flocks with, Esper knows war first hand and says he isn’t eager for another taste.

It might payoff if Trump is afflicted with another Napoleonic illusion of grandeur.