Sorry Donald, House Democrats Hard at Work on ‘People’ Issues

Donald J. Trump has loudly and falsely claimed Democrats in Congress are so embroiled in investigations concerning Russian hacking of the 2016 — and most likely 2020 — presidential elections that nothing else is getting done in Washington.

Sorry, Donald, Democrats are going hard at it, doing “The People’s Work.” Americans need to know the truth about who’s really looking after the needs of our country. They don’t need to hear any more of your warped spin on reality.

Since January 1, the House has taken up 51 bills, resolutions and suspensions — 49 of which have passed. This includes legislation to attempt to end the longest government shutdown in our country’s history, the result of a protracted fight between Democrats and Republicans — led by the current Oval office occupant — over border wall funding.

A recent example of Democrats hard at work can be found in late May. During the last week of that month, the House passed bills to address most of the issues Trump mentioned in tweet storms over a few days. They approved a bill to lower prescription drug prices and another one to protect pre-exisiting conditions. They also passed nine bills on veterans issues that week alone.

In addition to all that legislative activity in late May, Democrats tried to present Trump an infrastructure plan. He walked out of a meeting with lawmakers without discussing how they might move forward with the proposed initiative.

Just last week, it’s important to note, lawmakers in the “lower” chamber approved a bill raising the minimum wage for hourly workers in our country to $15 an hour. The Republican Party’s response to that minimum wage legislation: It won’t make it through the Senate or anywhere near Trump’s barren desk in the Oval Office, GOP leaders told news media outlets.

That’s a more stark example of how House Democrats are looking out for their fellow country men and women while their GOP brethern are worrying only about getting reelected.

Just what are House Democrats doing now to make certain the interests, needs and concerns of Americans from all walks of life are being addressed (even if legislation will never secure Senate approval or be signed into law by Trump)?

The following is a list of all the “People’s Work” being hammered out in the House of Representatives by Democratic lawmakers. Much of this agenda is sitting in the Senate.

A few things House Democrats and Senate Republicans have agreed on: disaster relief aid, reopening the government after the shutdown, the resolution to end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war, a bill to protect public lands and a resolution disapproving of Trump’s use of emergency powers.

But on major policy issues — like health care and infrastructure, or even bipartisan ones like net neutrality or the Equal Pay Act — Democrats’ bills are continuing to languish in the Senate. Here’s the list of bills and resolutions passed so far.

Health care

Civil rights

HR 1 — For the People Act of 2019 HR 5 — Equality Act HR 7 — Paycheck Fairness Act HR 124 — Expressing opposition to banning service in the Armed Forces by openly transgender individuals

Gun control

HR 8 — Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 HR 1112 — Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019

Environment

HR 9 — Climate Action Now Act HR 1331 — Local Water Protection Act S 47 — National Resources Management Act HR 2578 — National Flood Insurance Program Extension Act of 2019

Military/foreign affairs

HR 840 — Veterans’ Access to Child Care Act HJ Res. 37 — Directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress SJ Res. 7 — To direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress HR 31 — Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 HJ Res. 30 — Disapproving the President’s proposal to take an action relating to the application of certain sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation

Mueller report

H.Con.Res. 24 — Expressing the sense of Congress that the report of Special Counsel Mueller should be made available to the public and to Congress.

Other legislation

HR 1585 — Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 HR 1500 — Consumers First Act HR 1994 — SECURE Act HR 1644 — Save the Internet Act of 2019 HR 2157 — Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019 HR 269 — Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 HR 251 — Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards Program Extension Act S 24 — Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 HR 430 — TANF ( Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Extension Act of 2019 Concurring in the Senate Amendments to HR 251 — Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standard Program Extension Act HR 790 — Federal Civilian Workforce Pay Raise Fairness Act of 2019 HJ Res. 46 — Relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019 H Res. 183 — Condemning anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the people of the United States and condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contrary to the values and aspirations of the United States, as amended H Res. 194 — Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 1644 and H.R. 2021 HR 2480 — Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act HR 375 — To amend the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 to reaffirm the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for Indian Tribes (also known as the “Carcieri Fix”)

Votes to end the government shutdown

HR 21 — Making appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes HJ Res. 1 — Making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019, and for other purposes HR 265 — Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 HR 267 — Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 HR 266 — Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019 HR 268 — Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2019 (Disaster Supplemental and short-term continuing resolution through February 8) HR 264 — Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act HJ Res. 28 — Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019 (Short-term continuing resolution through February 28) HR 648 — Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019 (Six conferenced bills omnibus) HJ Res. 31 — Making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019 (Short-term homeland continuing resolution through February 28) Conference Report to Accompany HJ Res 31 – Making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, and for other purposes

So when Donald or any of his followers start bellowing about “do nothing” Democrats in Congress, show them this list. Then ask them what the White House or the Senate is doing to move our country forward, to improve the quality of life for as many Americans as possible.

And no, Donald, the answer is not reelecting you or Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Winning elections is not governing our country. It’s not taking care of our nation. It’s not protecting and defending our Constitution as promised when you took the oath of office a couple of years ago.

Democrats are hard at it, Donald, doing the “People’s Work.” All you’re doing is working for the Trump Organization and Russian President Vladimir Putin.