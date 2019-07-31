Keeping informed is a choice and a responsibility

A funny thing happened on the road to autocracy: life got in the way.

Since 2016 when Donald Trump and his Russian master stole the election, I’ve been writing incendiary articles for The Shinbone Star, while at the same time reading news and opinion in our sister papers, The Washington Post and New York Times. When I wasn’t reading I was burning up the airwaves watching breathless reports on CNN and MSNBC, and watched important congressional hearings on C-SPAN.

Then all of a sudden everything changed.

Last week I watched maybe 10 minutes of Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, and that from my hotel room as I got ready to head downstairs for the free continental breakfast. After waiting for weeks to hear from the former special counsel, it felt weird to have more important things to do, like sweep out my empty house and hit the road.

While dealing with the sale of my house and a move to another state, I’ve turned over day-to-day operations of The Shinbone Star to a willing and able staff members who seem invigorated by my absence! To be honest, it feels wonderful that Shinbone’s anti-Trump content hasn’t skipped a beat.

But the whole thing has got me to thinking that I’m a prime example of what’s gone wrong in America. Even though the stream of information hasn’t slowed, it still takes a conscious decision to put your boat in the water and try to stay afloat. Like me, too many Americans are swamped with activities they deem more important than the subversion of democracy and fall of the United States of America as we have known it.

All of a sudden I’m experiencing how the other half lives. I’ve thought I was too busy to watch CNN or read more than the barest headlines in the Times or the Post. Even reports by my own Shinbone Star largely go unread. I’m just too busy, too unsettled to care.

Everyone not named Trump agrees that the 2016 presidential election was influenced by Russia, but I don’t care how much disinformation was pumped out by Vladimir Putin’s troll farms, if Americans had cared enough about their country to actually read from traditional sources and make informed choices, Trump never would have been elected.

Life presents us with choices every day. Jobs, pesky children, balky septic systems, moving estimates and cute kitten videos on YouTube are all competing for our attention. The demands make sitting down with a cup of coffee and The New York Times seem more like a luxury than a necessity.

We have to make time. I have to make time.

Like mushrooms that grow in shit, the Donald Trumps of this world can only thrive in a medium of ignorance. When life presents us with too many demands, we have to triage. But if you profess to love your country make sure that staying informed isn’t your last priority.