Old Glory: Torn,Tattered Again By Domestic Terrorism in El Paso

A Word from our Editor:

More innocent country men and women killed in broad daylight today by a domestic terrorist(s) in El Paso, Texas.

We are watching our once proud country — a beacon of hope for freedom lovers everywhere — turn into a third world nation where guns and violence, hate and anger dictate the American lifestyle.

Old Glory, our high-flying banner of life and liberty, is tattered and torn again.

When will our leaders who are supposed to represent “we the people” step up and work together — and with us — to bring back a strong nation, a global leader on all fronts without the use of violent words and actions?

We want peace now; peace in our homeland first and foremost.

Then peace around the world.

Peace out.