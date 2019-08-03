Trumplandia: July 27 — Aug. 3, 2019

Playing the Race Card Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.3% – down from 42.5% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% – up from 47% last week

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

He Has it in Spades

The week of our Trump – July 27, 2019: Fresh off weeks of attacks on minority members of Congress and the clarification of the findings of obstruction in the Mueller investigation, Don-alamba-ding-dong opened up a third front in his battle against democracy this week by doubling down on the race card and attacking another member of Congress.

This time focusing his vitriol on a man, President Trump showed he had enough hate and racism to spread to a whole city and state – in fact he had it in spades.

Exactly a week ago Trump launched a Twitter war and personal battle against the city of Baltimore, Md., and its Democratic Congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, by describing the Charm City as a rodent-infested place in which no one would want to live. When accused of being a racist for the tweet, the childish Trump of course accused the Congressman of being a racist.

Cummings, who is chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and vocal critic of the President, is the head of over 20 investigations into the Administration. Just days before, Cummings authorized subpoenas for records of senior White House officials’ use of personal email and text services, and the tweet hit the fan.

The inquiry is expected to target Trump family members like his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, regarding the correspondences used for “business purposes.” The request appeared to strike a nerve in Trump, who went into a tweet tizzy shortly after 7 a.m.

Far below the station of his office, Trump’s post, particularly the part about the lack of human habitation, struck many in the media as cruel. Although some have called it strategy, no one could miss that Trump’s diss was aimed at another majority minority community and its leaders of color. The tweet drew the ire of elected officials across the country.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young called the post “completely unacceptable” and a vicious attack on Cummings and the city. Young called the President a disappointment to the country and the world.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said the attack was an example of why Trump is viewed as a “racist bully.”

Former Baltimore mayor and Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley said Trump “deals in the impoverished vocabulary of a scapegoating fascist. It’s always about the other. It’s always about them.”

The Baltimore Sun newspaper published a critical editorial about the President for his post that described him as the “most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office” and, among other things, “the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

The issue reignited the identification of the leader of the free world as an out and out racist and fueled a week’s worth of discourse on the issue, with Trump doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on his bigoted trope. In tweet after tweet, the President could not stop criticizing the site of Fort McHenry and one of our most historic cities.

The issue encroached on the commemoration of the founding of America’s first colony at Jamestown, Va. Trump marked its founding 400 years ago with a speech that acknowledged the significance of the first American colony and first slave site on July 30.

State of Virginia Democrats largely boycotted Trump’s carefully planned event. However, state House Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) interrupted the President’s presentation in protest and yelled: “You can’t send us back!”

Trump, who believes his comments were not racist, ironically condemned slavery in Virginia and completed the ceremony without further incident.

Then it got petty.

Like a petulant child, Trump spent the first day of August participating in one of his Nazi-style rallies in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he performed all of his hits, while again blaspheming American cities. Predictably the cities, all of which are run by minority liberals, who did not vote for him 2016, were characterized as violent communities with death rates higher than several Third World countries.

“The homicide rate in Baltimore is significantly higher than El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala,” Trump said during the speech. “I believe it’s higher than – give me a place that’s pretty bad,” he asked gesturing to the crowd. “The guy says Afghanistan,” the President chuckled. “I believe it’s higher than Afghanistan.”

Then it got personal.

It was reported that someone broke into Cummings’ private residence yesterday morning. He said the attempted burglary occurred while he was inside the residence and that he was alerted to the intruder by his security system. Cummings said he scared the criminal away by shouting at him.

A less than compassionate Trump sarcastically mocked Cummings’ misfortune by tweeting “Too Bad,” about the break in. Trump has yet to apologize for the tweet or for the perception that he is a racist.

I Have Black Friends

One of the first signs you are probably a racist is that you’ve been identified as a bigot by others and have to beat back the allegations by telling your accuser how many African American friends you have.

Another clever trick is accusing your accuser of racism, which Trump did of Cummings, who is a representative in a largely minority district.

After managing to pull off both maneuvers from the Racist Handbook, Donnie the dirt bag failed to acknowledge the charges or accept that he is seen as a racist by much of the world. Despite not calling for assistance, a bevy of Trump apologists came forth to tell us we were only imagining the Donald’s racist ways.

First came Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a friend of Cummings, who is white and conservative, but has non-white family members. Meadows, who is chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, did what any good friend would do and refused to take sides.

“I am friends with both men, President Trump and Chairman Cummings. I know both men well. Neither is a racist. Period,” he said in a statement released on July 29. “Both love America.”

Meadows also texted remarks about his unique position in the middle of the dispute between both politicians to former colleague and CNN commentator Rick “Frothy” Santorum during an airing of “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” Santorum, who also does not believe Trump is a racist, made his views known to his fellow host Van Jones.

Meadows’ “stance,” which some described as “spineless,” comes months after Cummings came to his rescue after he was accused of being a racist himself by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), for bringing an African American woman to a hearing as a prop to demonstrate Trump was not a racist back in February. At that time Cummings divulged Meadows was one of his best friends and not a bigot.

I guess “one of his best friends” could not return the favor.

A day later, a conservative African American member of Congress appeared from obscurity to tell us Trump’s racism wasn’t racism at all, but just a comment from a misunderstood guy protecting himself.

On July 30, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the first African American senator elected to serve in the Senate in South Carolina since the Reconstruction, emerged to vouch for Trump, whom he has criticized in the past. Scott said Trump’s comments were clearly not racially motivated and lawmakers should instead focus on the “failed liberal policies” that created issues in metropolitan centers in the first place.

By July 31, Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s only African American Cabinet member, was awakened from his sleeping place and held an entire press conference to clear up the misconception. Carson, who is Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was in Baltimore to promote opportunity zones just days after Trump’s comments.

Planned for a vacant lot outside of Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ, the event was called to tout the successes of the Trump White House. Carson was forced to leave the site for a nearby alley after parishioners divulged no one had informed them about the presser.

Carson failed to address whether he thought the President’s attacks on Cummings and Baltimore, a place in which he served as a surgeon for 36 years, were racially motivated. He said he invited Cummings to participate in the press conference, but he declined. He hoped Trump may visit Baltimore in the future and “express his heart” with the residents of the city.

The Least Racist Racist in the World

President Trump: "I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world…Al Sharpton, now he's a racist. He's a racist." Full video: https://t.co/nmbeeOLn2i pic.twitter.com/vqWpUOU4L2 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 30, 2019

Because any racist worth their salt would take exception to being proven a bigot by a liberal, Donnie dimwit not only refused to admit he was a racist, but began accusing his accusers of themselves being racist for accusing him of being one.

Although Trump had already accused Cummings of being a racist for calling him a racist, as the week burned on, the President seemed to identify more and more African Americans as being either stupid, criminals or racists for calling him a racist.

On Monday, July 29, he attacked old friend/television personality/community activist Rev. Al Sharpton, who was traveling to Baltimore to denounce Trump’s racist comments about the city and its Congressional representative along with former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, Maryland’s former Lt. Governor.

Once again using Twitter as his press secretary, Trump said Sharpton was a “con man and a troublemaker.” He went on to accuse Sharpton of hating both white people and police officers.

After the July 30 Democratic debates in Detroit, Trump became more annoyed, but this time with one of the moderators, longtime critic and African American Don Lemon of CNN.

During one segment as part of the Tuesday Democratic debates, Moderator Lemon asked candidate and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet what he would do to bridge a racial divide that was “stoked by the president’s racist rhetoric.” Lemon also asked about Trump’s bigotry and referenced the President’s tweets about Baltimore and Cummings as “racist.”

Trump called Lemon “the dumbest man on television” for his questions that suggested he was a bigot and a racist. The President, always the ratings critic, said Lemon’s performance is fueling the downfall of CNN, which he has stated has dwindling ratings. In the past, the President has called Lemon a “lightweight” and dumb as a rock.

Lemon went on to point out that Trump does insult a lot of people, but believes he feeds into America’s racist past when it comes to African Americans. He said Trump’s tweets and quotes about his intelligence feed a racist narrative that suggests black people are of inferior intelligence.

Regardless of Lemon’s words and the concerns for Cummings and his supporters, President Trump still believes himself to be “the least racist person in the world.” However, polling indicates something completely different.

Earlier this week a poll released by Quinnipiac University said 51 percent of voters believe Trump is a racist. Another 45 percent believe he is not. CNN noted, by those numbers and those of a 1968 Harris poll, he’s seen as a bigger bigot than former Alabama Governor and segregationist George Wallace. Wallace, who was shot while running for president, was seen as a racist by about 41 percent of Americans , and 40 percent believed him to not be a racist.

Despite a higher percentage of people seeing him as a racist, Trump believes he is beloved by African Americans. As part of the same Quinnipiac poll, 80 percent of registered African American voters think Trump is a racist versus 11 percent who think he is not. In addition, according to a June 2019 Gallup poll, Trump has a 10 percent approval rating among African Americans.

Speaking to reporters on July 30, Trump said the White House was flooded with thousands of letters, emails and telephone calls thanking him for his stance on Baltimore and for his criticism of Cummings. He said African Americans love the job he is doing.