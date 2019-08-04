Domestic terrorists don’t make America great again

White people are killing Americans to “save America.” What is white America going to do about it?

The President knows investigations from the House of Representatives and various federal, state and local jurisdictions are closing in and he will inevitably face justice. He’s in the bunker and rather than surrender he has decided to burn down the house.

He’s identified the enemy whose infestation threatens OUR nation. The Invasion must be stopped for “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

There are networks of nut jobs and organizations connected through the dark web of conspiracy theorists and white supremacists. They see Trump as their Commander-in-Chief who has set the mission and they are his soldiers heeding the call.

Achtung, bitches.

The only way to stop this slide into an authoritarian plutocracy is to stop Trump in his tracks and that means White America has to make their Republican representatives uphold their Constitutional Responsibility.

If Trump comes out with a “good people, on both sides” you know where he is on the issue. Meaning he’d be about to light the fuse and must be removed from office right away.

If he does the right thing then he’ll still have to go down under the weight of his own misdeeds.

Either way, the Senate Republicans must be made to step up and only the people of White America can make them fulfill their duty to the public interest because:

“Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it nothing can succeed.” —- Abraham Lincoln