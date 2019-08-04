Another Word From Our Editor:

Dagnabbit!!!!

More innocent country men and women killed in broad daylight today by a domestic terrorist(s) in El Paso, Texas…check that – Dayton, Ohio.

In the last 24-hours or so, we have watched domestic terrorism destroy lives first in Texas and now we wake to more dead in Dayton, Ohio and we know it may be too soon to “politicize,” it but we are and there is no end in sight.

We are watching our once proud country — a beacon of hope for freedom lovers everywhere — turn into a third world nation where guns and violence, hate and anger dictate the American lifestyle.

Old Glory, our high-flying banner of life and liberty, is tattered and torn again.

When will our leaders who are supposed to represent “we the people” step up and work together — and with us — to bring back a strong nation, a global leader on all fronts without the use of violent words and actions?

We want peace now; peace in our homeland first and foremost.

Then peace around the world.

Stay tuned.