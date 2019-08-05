Note to Trump: God, America Need Help to Stop Domestic Terrorists

As our nation mourns the senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio and prays for the victims and their loved ones, we must also raise our voices in rejection of these heinous and cowardly acts of hate, terror and violence. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 4, 2019

Yes, Donald, we all want God to bless El Paso and Dayton this morning like we asked Him to bless Gilroy (California), Virginia Beach, Highlands Ranch (Colorado), Charlotte, Poway (California), Aurora (Illinois), Houston, Ascension and Livingston parishes (Lousiana) and Sebring (Florida) earlier this year.

Nearly 70 people have died so far in 2019 in 11 mass shootings, although the number of fatalities could increase depending on what happens to the seriously wounded Americans in El Paso and Dayton who continue to fight for their lives.

We’re asking a lot of God to bless all these communities that have been hit with acts of domestic terrorism without lending Him a hand by enacting a few laws to combat the marked increase in violent attacks against our fellow country men and women since you entered the political arena some four years ago.

Repeat after all of us in America, Donald, who understand what we’re witnessing in these violent acts against innocent human beings: This is domestic terrorism. It can’t be washed over, rubbed out of our consciousness with rhetorial homilies — a tedious moralizing discourse — from you of “God Bless the people” of the latest community devastated by the latest act of domestic terrorism.

No border wall built with billions of taxpayer dollars is going to put a dent in the domestic terrorist attacks that are creating fear among all Americans. You have orchestrated chaos throughout our country with your hate-driven, anti-American rants against anyone who challenges your warped version of reality. A large part of that chaos is domestic terrorism.

You and your base supporters will argue that domestic terrorism existed before you took office. No doubt about it. The lawmakers in charge back then — when your Republican cohorts controlled both the Senate and House — failed to take decisive action to give God a hand in curtailing mass killings of Americans.

Interestingly, the number of deaths from domestic terrorist attacks in our country showed a marked increase since you started campaigning for and getting elected as president of our country — with a little help from your Russian friends.

In 2015, as you started campaigning for elective office, there were 10 mass shootings resulting in 72 deaths. A year later, as your campaign kicked into high gear and you won election to the Oval office, there were 14 domestic terrorist attacks in which 111 Americans died. The most notable domestic terrorist attack that year was in Orlando where 50 innocent patrons of a gay night club were gunned down.

During 2017, your first year as chief executive of our country, there were 22 mass shootings resulting in 160 deaths. The most deadly domestic terrorist attack was in Las Vegas where 59 people were shot and killed while attending a country music concert. In 2018, 19 mass shootings took place with 103 Americans killed.

Since you launched your campaign for public office in 2015 — highlighted with angry, racist, hate-filled rhetoric directed at communities across our country that didn’t support your warped sense of reality, “fake news” and outright lies — there have been 66 mass shootings that killed nearly 450 Americans.

And the death toll could continue to climb in the aftermath of the El Paso and Dayton domestic terrorist attacks. Plus, we’re only into August. We have a little more than four more months to go before we can close the books on the death count associated with domestic terrorist attacks across our country this year.

We all join you in asking God for blessings on those communities already dealing with the aftershocks of multiple deaths by domestic terrorists who felt encouraged to violence against our country when they heard you shout out your angry, hateful, racist, anti-American rhetoric at campaign rallies across our country.

God and we the people need more than your useless rhetoric, Donald. We need actions from lawmakers in the form of serious, meaningful laws that will keep assault rifles and various firearm enhancements out of the reach of domestic terrorists.

God can only do so much for us. Sometimes we have to help God help us.

Ending domestic terrorism requires God and all of us working together. Doing something now. On top of the request for blessings.