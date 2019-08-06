Recant Your Racist Rants, Donald; End Hate Talk in America

It’s time to walk back your angry, hate-filled, racist talk as leader of our country, Donald J. Trump, or your call on Monday for all Americans to condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy will be shown for what it probably is: another political stunt.

Lead the way on this much-needed social change in our country or get out of the White House. We don’t need political theater we need reality government. Action now – not just words, needs to rule the day.

What prompts this call for Trump to put up or shut up? For 10-minutes on Monday he read from a teleprompter prepared remarks designed to set a national tone for ending domestic terrorist attacks in our country, the majority of which have been carried out by supporters of white supremacy and Trump.

Trump needed to speak on this topic in the aftermath of last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton (not Toledo, Donald), Ohio where more than 30 people were killed and dozens more seriously injured during violent attacks carried out by young, white male adults.

At least one of these killers was a self-proclaimed white supremacist and an apparent Trump supporter.

Instead of encouraging lawmakers to enact tougher gun control measures in his remarks, the current White House occupant talked about how mental illness, social media and video games contribute to the dramatic increase of anger, hatred and violence in our country since he took office.

He warned of “the perils of the internet and social media,” but offered no acknowledgment of his own use of those platforms to promote his brand of divisive politics.

He also, however (and somewhat surprisingly), gave a nod to the impact hate-filled, racist speech is having on our society. “In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated.”

OK, Donald, let’s start with you. As the leader of our country you need to set an example. Up until now that example has been hate-filled, racist and anti-American.

In order to defeat racism, bigotry and white supremacy, apologize to the following individuals or organizations you attacked over the course of your political career. Anything short of taking that step is unacceptable.

Can’t remember what you said or tweeted that was racist or supported white supremacy in our coutry, Donald? We can. Unfortunately we have a limited amount of bandwith at The Shinbone Star, so we’re only hitting the highlights.

That you might not remember your most recent racist attack could indicate you’re getting senile in your old age.

But we digress. Let’s get started.

— The Squad. Remember these four congresswomen — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Donald’s attacks against them started with a series of tweets in which he suggested they should “go back” to their country of origin if they didn’t like living conditions in the United States; they’re all U.S. citizens. After an outcry across the nation of this racist comment, you doubled down on it infamously shouting that they “hate our country” and that “if they don’t like it, let them leave.”

These lawmakers, Donald, represent voters in their congressional districts. They don’t and won’t support your re-election bid, so stop trying to use them to gain votes among your base. That’s racist. That’s hateful. That’s political theater at its worst. Put an end to it.

Apologize now. Do it at a press availability and on Twitter. We need to see you actually offer the apology. We don’t want your usual political stunt where you say you’re going to do something but then never do it.

— LeBron James, Don Lemon. NBA star James talked with CNN’s Lemon last August following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on his foundation’s new “I Promise School” in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The basketball great opined on the intersection of sports, culture and politics, telling Lemon that he believed Trump was “using sports to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to.”

As expected, Trump took exception not only to James’ remarks but the entire interview with Lemon. “Lebron (sic) James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made Lebron (sic) look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lemon showcased his skills as a news commentator in responding to Trump at the time. “The president has called a lot of people stupid,” Lemon said. “Some of those people are white. But I would just like to note that referring to an African American as dumb — remember this is America — is one of the oldest canards of America’s racist past and present: that black people are of inferior intelligence.”

He continued: “This president traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying.”

Donald: Go on Lemon’s CNN show and apologize with James sitting beside you. The first segment airs at 10 p.m. so you should still be awake. End the hate. End the racism. You need to lead the nation out of the chaos you’ve created and energized during the past four years.

— Charlottesville, VA. In the aftermath of violence at a white nationalists’ rally in this southern city, most sociologists agreed that Trump reached a new low by demonstrating his racist, white supremacist leanings. Trump told the American people there were “fine people on both sides” of the rally — both the counterprotesters and those members of the alt-right who did Nazi salutes and chants.

Important to recall that a woman was killed during the event when a car rammed into a group of anti-white supremacist protestors marching down a street. Trump blamed “both sides” for the woman’s death.

For a good period of time, Trump couldn’t make up his mind what he really wanted to say. One day he would condemn white nationalists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, then go back to blaming both sides for the violence.

Donald, get yourself down to Charlottesville — we the taxpayers will pay for the use of Air Force One this time around — and hold a campaign-type rally where you do nothing but apologize to the city. Shout out loudly so everyone can hear you, especially the news media on the platform in the back of the hall, that you condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy in our country.

There are so many more apologies Trump needs to make to lead us toward a civil society and convince us that there is no racism, bigotry or white supremacy running through his veins as he sits in our White House.

Bandwidth be damned. The following must be included on Trump’s apology tour:

— Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who Trump attacked for his silent protest against racism and police brutality in Chicago. Trump cost him his career. Kaepernick stands tall today, donating to various charities — something else Trump needs to apologize for not doing — and speaking out on the divisive issues Trump wants to put an end to in our country — racism, bigotry and white supremacy. The venue for your apology to Kaepernick, Donald: Sunday Night Football where Al Michaels and Chris Collingsworth can ask you a few questions you might not want to answer.

— U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel. Trump probably wants to forget this one. Curiel is the California judge who constantly ruled against Trump in the Trump University case. Trump U, by the way, no longer exists. It went bankrupt. Trump’s racism was on full display during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump infamously said Curiel had a “conflict of interest” in the case “because he is of Mexican descent.” Curiel was born in the United States.

You need to apologize to the judge, Donald, standing in his courtroom with news media packed into the jury box recording the event. Convince us all that you want to lead our country away from racism, bigotry and white supremacy.

— Shithole countries. This might get a little complicated as far as where and how Trump apologizes to the people of Haiti, El Salvador and African countries. So many miles to fly but so many people to perform a mea culpa for, it is staggering. Trump’s immigration discussions last year included labeling these countries with that foul description, according to his favorite news outlet The Washington Post.

Donald, you could make this a world tour over a week or so with news media tagging along to record the apologies spoken in the native languages of those countries, right?

— President Barack Obama. We saved the best for last. Not only did Trump lead the “birther” crusade against one of the greatest presidents in our country’s history, but during his two and a half years in office he has worked to destroy Obama’s legacy. To put it mildly Trump pales in comparison — pun definitely intended — when it comes to working for the American people. We could recite all of President Obama’s accomplishments during his eight years in office, but that isn’t the point here.

Donald, you need to invite President Obama and Michelle to the White House along with all the White House media correspondents — domestic and foreign — for an apology dinner in his honor. At the end of the meal, you need to offer a strongly worded apology — read it off a teleprompter, please, don’t try to improvise and then walk over to Obama, hand him the keys to the White House and the black box and leave the room to a standing ovation.

Your desination after that apology tour ending event? Trump Tower in New York City. You can languish there knowing you did indeed lead our country in putting an end to racism, bigotry and white supremacy.

All Americans will thank you for letting us get back to being a country well-respected around the world as we continue to adjust our democratic republic to today’s demands on all social and economic fronts.