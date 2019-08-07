It Is Past Time For America To Reject Trump’s Cult Of Personality

Blaming outside forces, racial divide, Deep State conspiracies, puppet masters and Russian intrigue for the man in the White House’s immoral and irretrievably broken administration is to give Donald Trump too much cover.

If America’s alleged leaders ever quit dancing to Trump’s tune, focusing blindly on human conditions that can’t be legislated, and begin concentrating on practical matters of governance, Trump’s incompetent regime will crumble to the mud foundation it is built on.

Two-years into his flubbed administration, Trump is a buffoon to Democrats and an embarrassment to Republicans. The “why” is more complicated. Is it really his lack of personal morals, paucity of character, or the inability to keep his hands in his pockets and his pants zipped, or is it his ill-considered, ineffective and fundamentally stupid policies that are driving the United States of America to the brink of ruin?

There is a difference.

Trump would have you believe it is none of those things. His message is that our country is doing great where not splintered by racial divide, left-wing extremists, criminality, and outside forces trying to destroy the nation from within. He has draped himself in white, extremist Christian’s religious trappings, a pig wearing a counterfeit cassock. It is all part of his “Big Lie.”

Despite being exposed to the plain and obvious truth about Trump over and over, the nation’s eyes remain mesmerized when the corpulent man in ill-fitting suits performs like a organ grinder’s monkey every time he gets a moment of attention.

Trump’s only saving grace is his corrupt fellow travelers, Moscow Mitch in the Senate, and a band of lackey Republican whores in the House who perform The Emperor’s New Clothes to reassure him he isn’t really an idiot, in the process revealing they certainly are. They can and should be broken for what they have enabled.

If there really are puppet masters pulling Trump’s strings, it seems they suffered a sudden onset of narcolepsy as soon as he was elected. The more likely reality is he has the same abilities as Charles Manson to identify the weak and manipulate them for his own entertainment. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a perfect example of the mouse swayed by the cobra.

What is missing most here is the assignment of responsibility to Trump for his failed domestic and foreign policies that are now beginning to roost. On Monday, Dow Jones slumped 757 points on news Trump was slapping China with another 10 percent tariff on $300 billion dollars in exports effective September 1st. Money market managers are telling their clients to steady up, now is not the time to be overly optimistic.

That little disaster made the crawl on CNN Tuesday morning while the talking heads ruminate endlessly about the suffering in El Paso and Dayton, each one trying to out pontificate the next.

The only thing missing to make it news was reporting the equally compelling problems plaguing the rest of our world. Apparently nobody wanted to be the first to skip away from the Trump-driven hog wash propelling them to act like maudlin funeral directors. As sad as the grieving’s situation is, it will pale in the suffering that will result from a failed economy or another war.

Certainly pathos and national grieving for the families and loved ones of dozens of shooting victims still recovering their dead is appropriate and deserving. So is pulling one’s head out of the sand to discover what is happening elsewhere in the meantime. The world outside of Trumplandia is a demanding place.

While the insane shooters and Trumpian idolaters were massacring people Trump coincidentally says he doesn’t like, on our spinning planet millions of Americans are getting cut off at the knees. Meanwhile, Congress went home on summer break.

It is past time for America’s Democratic leadership to move away from the cult of personality that Trump is awash in and start working toward solutions that will make the lives of all Americans better. Gun control, affordable health care and medicine, ridding the country of for profit prisons that always need filling, drawing in out-of-control military spending, and preventing unelected, strutting neo-nationalist parrots from proclaiming America’s international policy would be a good start.

While the media stays focused on Trump’s callous baloney about linking gun control to immigration, his “new” notion for strengthening mental health strictures on gun purchases he weakened with great fanfare, the rest of the world was stomping on Uncle Sam’s tired feet so hard the old man is almost in need of bed rest.

In the bedlam of back-to-back-to-back massacres the United States quietly withdrew from a nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, watched passively while North Korea fired off more rounds of short-range missiles, stood by helplessly while China made a deal with Russia for agricultural products that guts American farmers, and quietly walked backwards some of the more bellicose statements Trump directed at Iran to avoid public European censure.

Between Trump’s fight with Turkey over Russian missiles and F-35 fighters, his insulting treatment of America’s NATO allies, and his disregard for the tenants and treaties with our long-term trading partners around the world, he is isolating the American economy at the same time he intends to borrow trillions more dollars to refinance his #MAGA insanity.

In response the Iranians, perhaps sensing the military and political weakness of the U.S. and Great Britain, have tweaked the world’s nose by hijacking another oil tanker supposedly under the protection of the United States Navy.

Symptoms of systematic decay are appearing that suggest America needs leadership from where ever it can find it. The man in the White House can’t lead himself to behave like a grownup, much less direct the finest political experiment that was ever conducted.

Instead of always reacting to Trump’s mania, it is time to build consensus that collectively will end his putrid regime in time to save the nation.