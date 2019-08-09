Trump Is Not a ‘Rock Star’ in Dayton, El Paso or America

Someone, anyone, tell me they care how Donald J. Trump was treated in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this week during visits to those cities where 31 people died and dozens more were wounded in domestic terrorist attacks last weekend.

Full disclosure: I don’t give a rat’s ass about how people in those cities, who were forced to deal with the deaths of loved ones, neighbors and fellow citizens of America and the global community ,greeted or didn’t greet the self-proclaimed unifier of our country (biggest lie he has told so far in my honest opinion).

That didn’t stop Trump’s image-makers, spin control artists from throwing out the following statement most assuredly approved by the boss: “The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital (Dayton), which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!”

Who uttered those infamous words to the media? Dan Scavino, White House director of social media and assistant to the president. Why did that statement need to go out?

It didn’t. It shouldn’t have seen the light of day. Period.

Likewise Trump’s bragging about campaign rally crowd sizes and the turnout of folks in El Paso during his visit to that target of domestic terrorism last weekend was even more thoughtless.

He said it as cameras rolled. He wasn’t comforting victim’s families or community leaders, offering support from the federal government or pledging to force Congress to craft major gun control legislation, the type that would give law enforcement officers a fighting chance to prevent future domestic terrorist attacks.

He shouldn’t have said it. The clip circulating on social media platforms now should never have seen the light of day. Period.

Sad statement. Troubling video clip.

Trump and his cohorts, who promote and encourage divisiveness and racism in our country, clearly had no sense of how the words and images not only sounded or looked, but how they could impact El Pasoans, Daytonians, Americans or our image as a people loving nation around the world.

Shame on not only Trump, but on Scavino and on all the communications team who worked to put out the thoughtless ‘rock star’ performance review in Dayton and allowed their boss to politicize his visit to El Paso.

Those are thoughtless actions at best; blatant self-promoting and divisive actions made during a time of crisis at worst.

Response to the tragic events of last weekend should be, must be focused on the families, the communities ravaged by the mass shootings not on public reaction to a visiting elected official who only cares about himself not the people or country he’s supposed to lead.

We must also be focused on how once again we as a country need to address the underlying issues of violence and racism in America today, not on the size of campaign rally crowds.

Scavino’s defense of the ‘rock star’ statement bordered on the ridiculous. He, and clearly Trump, didn’t appreciate media coverage of the Dayton presidential visit. He whined that reporters presented “mischaracterizations” of Trump’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Important note: Reporters were kept in a holding room during the presidential visit; they depended on eyewitness accounts of what happened.

Even more troubling was Scavino’s and his boss’ politicization of the visit with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

After both acknowledged Trump and the First Lady were warmly received at the hospital by victims, their families, staff and first responders, the duly-elected Democractic officeholders mentioned that they had not received any assurances from the president concerning legislative initiatives on gun control that could possibly prevent future mass shootings, domestic terrorist attacks.

Scavino’s reaction in a tweet — as dictated to him most assuredly by Trump: “Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley – LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place w/the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today. They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can.”

The only person politicizing the visit was Trump through Scavino.

Mayor Whaley’s response to a reporter’s question about whether or not she had impressed on Trump the need for serious gun control legislation, noting he could be the first president to actually accomplish major movement on this issue, was “I think he heard me, but I don’t know if he’ll take action.”

Disgraceful? Politicizing the mass shooting in her city? Absolutely not.

Sorry Scavino, you should be embarrased that Trump man-handled you so much that you had to tweet that divisive statement or most likely be fired.

Forget Trump. Forget Scavino. Ignore their tweets, they’re blatant lies and boring bragging points that only serve to inflate the seriously flawed person who currently occupies the White House.

We must focus on El Paso, Dayton, Parkland and all the other communities where lives have been lost through domestic terrorist attacks.

We need to stop the flow of blood on the streets of America, not prop up the ego of an insecure, failed casino owner and struggling real estate scam artist, who loves to issue divisive, often racist attacks on anyone who doesn’t worship the ground he walks on as he attempts to destroy our country.