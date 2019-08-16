Is Melania Soliciting for Donald Again? If So, Shame on Her

“MELANIA TRUMP,” the return address blared off the envelope I pulled from our mailbox the other day.

Sure it was from the Republican National Committee (RNC) and its fundraising fans intent on pouring as much money as possible into Donald J. Trump’s angry, divisive and racist campaign to stay in the White House four more years — or more.

Really? Melania wants her main man to keep tweet-governing our country from The People’s House (sorry, Melania, it’s not The President’s House much as you would like it to be called that) instead of returning to gold-plated bathrooms and assorted accoutrements throughout their Trump Tower penthouse?

Well, the solicitation letter’s stationery — yes, she’s soliciting money for Donald again only this time for political purposes — is emblazoned with her name at the top with no specific date just “Wednesday morning” a couple of lines below and sort of right-center underneath her ID.

Her signature, or what is supposed to pass as her signature, sort of reads like her name, “Nulauia Iummy.” Actually it looks like Donald signed the letter for her with the same scribble script he used on more than 120 executive orders signed during the past two-and-a-half years attacking the legacy of former President Barack Obama’s legacy.

I figure he offered her a few million dollars to put her name and signature to this piece of propaganda designed to excite his political base. She would have to agree to sell her soul once again to go along with the over-the-top praise for her man and her view of his actions as the wannabe dictator of our country.

Her opening sentence tells you the fake reality of Donald’s — and in the case Melania’s — world is about to hit your brain full bore. Get out the Excedrin or your drug of preference before reading any further.

“Decisions made by the President of the United States impact countless lives across our nation, and throughout the world,” Melania writes. Good that she’s writing a letter and not trying to deliver these remarks from a lectern at a campaign rally. Her halting, heavily accented English would be hard to understand, although Donald’s Russian friends would enjoy hearing her speak, I’m sure.

Her letter ignores the hundreds of Americans who died from domestic terrorism during her husband’s reign, instead providing this angelic view of Donald’s world as current occupant of the White House: “From the moment my husband, Donald, placed his hand on the Bible and took the oath of office to serve as America’s 45th President, he has worked nonstop to deliver on his promise to Make America Great Again.”

Pure Donald spouting his fake reality.

He has not come close to fulfilling the oath of office in which he swore to protect and defend our country against sworn enemies. Instead, he embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin and the role that authoritarian leader’s country played in getting their preferred candidate — Donald — into the White House through the 2016 presidential elections.

By the fourth paragraph you know for certain this is Donald and his communications team hammering out this fund-raising spiel for Melania. Why? Read for yourself (if you haven’t already received one of these letters from the First Lady in title only).

“His vision of a better, stronger, safer America is resonating with people as our nation’s economy grows, new jobs are created, unnecessary government regulations are eliminated, our country’s military is being rebuilt, and America’s position in the world is being restored,” Melania supposedly writes.

Where has “Melania” been the past few weeks? El Paso. Dayton. Philadelphia. Safer? Thirty-one people died within 24 hours earlier this month from violent domestic terrorist attacks in Texas and Ohio cities. More recently six Philadelphia police officers were shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a known drug dealer. Thankfully none of them — or the residents of the neighborhood or children in a nearby school — were fatally shot.

How is this “resonating” with us other than to reinforce the reality that our country is awash in blood of innocent victims of white supremacists — many of whom support her husband, Donald — unloading numerous rounds of bullets with the simple pulling of triggers on military assault rifles on the streets of our cities.

Any doubt Donald and/or his handlers scripted this two-page message for Melania ends in the usual “pointing-the-finger,” blame-game paragraph that follows the previous one.

“Yet for all this progress and good news, the Democrats, the mainstream media, and the Left-leaning special interest groups are doing everything they possibly can to discredit him by pursuing their relentless attacks — spreading their fake news and making it appear he does not have the support of America’s voters,” Melania allegedly writes.

This is straight from Donald’s campaign script, not from Melania’s mind or heart. He has to blame the media, that’s what wannabe dictators do. He has to blame “left-leaning” political opponents who represent voters who don’t support Donald’s divisive, hate-filled, racist, anti-America rhetoric.

His latest gambit, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deny congresswomen Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota entry into that Middle East country, is how this bully of a president operates. He thinks he has the power to control everything about our government. He constantly ignores the rule of law, the U.S. Constitution, and fails to defend our country against an aggressive and ongoing cyber attack by our longtime sworn enemy Russia.

He engages our country in a tariff war that is now threatening to make a weakening world economy even worse. Yet he constantly brags about the ongoing health and strength of our country in the global community.

Chaos, unfortunately, reigns in the current White House. “a”cting” directors of agencies, policy shifts often day-by-day if not hour by hour. Countries that were once allies are now consider, at best, unfriendly to America if not outright enemies in Donald’s world view. He wants to partner up with Russia, China, North Korea, not the likes of the U.K., Germany or France, long-time European allies.

These are facts. Not “fake news.” If Melania really wants to suffer through another four years of her man in the White House she needs to tell us so herself, without any arm-twisting or fake fund-raising letters from Donald.

Toward the end of the letter comes the pitch for money. Following a plea to keep the “radical agenda” of the Democrats from reversing “what my husband has accomplished” that will “once again put our nation on a ruinous course,” Melania asks recipients of “her” letter to sign a “Presidential Pledge of Support” and send along contributions ranging from $25 to $1,000, “or even $5,000.”

Sorry, not a cent coming from this house.

Then comes this very special sentence that is hard to believe Melania wrote. If she did it couldn’t have been with a straight face or without laughing to herself.

“The past two years have been very inspiring for me personally. I am humbled and honored to do all I can for America. And today, I am proud to do all I can to help my husband and our Party win in 2020,” she writes.

Well, Melania, there are a few hundred children at our southern border who would like to be reunited with their parents or family members. How about working on that issue as part of your “Be Best” program that supposedly focuses on children’s well-being.

Or do children from other countries not warrant your attention, your compassion.

How about working on gun control issues to prevent another El Paso or Dayton domestic terrorist attack as part of your “Be Best” campaign? Or don’t the lives of children, young adults or other fellow country men and women fall under your agenda?

Your letter Melania, if it is your letter, is a lot of smooth sounding phrases and feel-good campaign slogans and finger-pointing blame blasts at political opponents.j

What it’s not is representative of someone and someone’s husband — who cares deeply about our country and all who live in it, not just the people who agree with your way of looking at a warped reality.

Since you’re a naturalized citizen of America, I would imagine you had to learn the pledge of allegiance, right? Just in case, here’s the pledge many of us recited every day at the start of school as we grew up.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

One nation, not a divided country by race or religion. With liberty and justice for all, not just wealthy friends of your husband’s or gun-toting, hate-mongering white supremacists who support him and reflect his outlook on life.

If you wrote the letter, Melania, shame on you. You are soliciting again for a man who has no respect for his fellow country men or women. Just for those who can give him money and power to force his warped reality of life on others.