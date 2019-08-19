Time for all of us to exert the authority and responsibility our Founding Fathers theoretically instilled in us and show extreme concern about the future of our country before the 2020 elections.

We need to build a legal-styled brief on how we execute our inherent responsibilities going forward, starting with this premise: It’s time to sue Donald J. Trump for breach of contract with “We the People of the United States of America,” before he turns America into a dictatorship.

Why us? Because as a truly great American president, Abraham Lincoln, once said while standing on a bloodied Civil War battlefield (Gettysburg, 1863): “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Trump has shown he is a divider not a uniter. If his watch over our country is allowed to continue, America as we know it — the one that has survived more than 240 years — will most certainly “perish.”

Congress, specifically the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, is the legislative body in which the authors of our Constitution entrusted a process for removing a corrupt, power-hungry president from office. Those lawmakers will choose party over country, we the people be damned. Trump’s attack against our country will be allowed to play out to a most likely bad ending for a majority of us.

Clearly it falls to “we the people” as the option of last resort to remove Trump and his administration from the executive branch of our government.

Let’s start our legal action here and now.

Trump works for we the people of this country, right? He took an oath of office that promised the following:

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

He took that oath with his hand on the Bible. Hand to God, right?

Legal analysts contend that a president can’t be tried in a court of law for violating the oath of office. The proper venue for any “trial” of a chief executive, they opine, is Congress: first in the House of Representatives where articles of impeachment would be drafted; and then in the U.S. Senate where the case made by the House would be tried to determine if a president should be removed from office.

So forget hiring a lawyer to pursue our case, you argue.

Hold on a second. You’re forgetting the current state of our national politics and how that impacts Congress, potential impeachment hearings and the will of a large majority of we the people.

Look at it this way.

Congress works for we the people of this country, right? Here’s the oath of office U.S. Senators take as representatives of we the people.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic (emphasis added); that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

Part of Congress’ work product for us also includes providing a check on any political power grab by any president of the United States, correct?

If a president, such as Trump, ignores that he works for us and tosses aside Congress’ responsibility to check his power grab as the representative governmental body for Americans what course of action is left to us?

Legal beagles tell us our only option is Congress and impeachment hearings.

It’s safe to acknowledge today, however, that there will never be impeachment of the current president by the Senate even if the House produces articles of impeachment. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Republican cronies won’t let that document get anywhere near a Senate trial let alone pass through the underground tunnel connecting the two chambers of Congress.

Sorry legal analysts. We have no other option at this point but to attack Trump’s blatant anti-American, anti-Constitution performance while in office that in our mind is clearly a violation of the oath he took so many months ago.

it’s time to stop waiting for — and foolishly expecting — Congress to represent the will of a large majority of us and go about the legal battle ourselves. It’s time to launch a Go Fund Me campaign and retain the services of a high-powered Washington, D.C. law firm to sue Trump for breach of his contract with us.

For any like-minded lawyer reading this post here are two of the more obvious, in most American’s minds, failures to “protect and defend” our Constitution, the cornerstone of the rules and laws of our country.

— Foreign enemies: Russia launched a cyber warfare campaign against the United States during the 2016 presidential election cycle. Our top intelligence officials from all agencies have testified to the attack that is ongoing and that will likely impact the 2020 elections. Donald J. Trump has chosen to believe Russia President Vladimir Putin’s repeated denials of any such involvement in attacks. The current White House occupant ignores facts presented to him by trained and patriotic U.S. government officials. This is a most disturbing failure to protect our democratic republic from a long-time sworn enemy.

— Domestic Enemies: In 2017 (latest figures available), Trump’s first year as chief executive of our country, gun deaths reached their highest level since 1968 with 39,773 deaths by firearm. The rate of firearm deaths per 100,000 people rose from 10.3 per 100,000 in 1999 to 12 per 100,000 in 2017, with 109 people dying per day. With domestic terrorist attacks making headlines recently — remember El Paso (Texas) where 23 people were killed by a gunman firing a military-style assault weapon and Dayton (Ohio) where another white nationalist killed nine people with a similar weapon — the current president refuses to acknowledge the enemy within our country, gun violence. Instead he uses scenes of mass shootings to record political campaign videos offering mindless and insensitive images to the people of those communities suffering from the loss of lives. He offers no legislative initiatives nor suggests any coherent community programs to counterattack this threat to our country from a most serious enemy within.

This is a not intended to be a legal brief. It is designed to stop legal experts from telling us to depend on Congress to address Trump’s violation of the oath of office he took two and a half years ago. We have no recourse with most lawmakers in Washington, D.C. who put party before country instead of representing us as they are supposed to do.

Particularly in the case needed to oust Trump and his anti-America crusade from office before he kills our country.

We need a firm with lawyers who have deep knowledge of the issues flowing from the Oval Office today and inventive legal minds to produce a strategy that will finally hold Trump accountable for his illegal actions.

Are there any takers out there? It’s time to sue Trump. No doubt about it.