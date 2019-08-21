When Stars Suck!

It does not happen often, but sometimes art imitates life.

So when reality TV star Donald Trump decided to run for president under the banner of the conservative Republican Party it was largely understood that the majority of the liberal Hollywood elite would be voting the other way.

It is for that reason I was surprised to learned that a posse of Hollywood actors and performers had come out in full support for our racist-in-chief. Not surprisingly, several actors who have portrayed some of the worst villains from the 80’s and 90’s are openly defiant in their support for the racist Trump.

About a week ago actor Jon Voight, the dude who played the bad guy in Anaconda (1997), Enemy of the State (1998) and knocked up some French actress and abandoned her and the baby back in the late 60’s, actually came out to support Trump while he was being accused of inspiring a racist gunman who allegedly killed 22 people and wounded dozens others in El Paso.

The suspected gunman, who drove some 600-miles to El Paso from outside of Dallas, attacked people buying back to school items for their kids, but targeted the specific Walmart near the Mexican border because it was thought to serve a largely minority and Latino population. He allegedly told authorities he targeted the big box store with the goal of killing “as many Mexicans as he could.”

Although the alleged 21-year-old gunman said his hate for Mexicans pre-dated the election of the hateful Trump, his “manifesto” was filled with language that mirrored that of the President. Similar to Trump, he warned that America was under attack by immigrants heading to the border and stated his attack was in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.

Voight, 80, who has been best known in recent times for not getting along with, the spurned off-spring of that French women, his daughter Angelina Jolie, jumped in the middle of Trump’s racial strife, by reminding blacks that “racism was solved long ago.”

In a message posted to Twitter, Voight said although slavery has been a “big issue for the black community since the Civil War,” it was solved by the forefathers of the country “for peace and love.”

Trump is not a racist, “but a man who loves his country.”

Voight went on this week to proclaim Mr. 40-percent-popularity as “the greatest president of this century.”

No wonder we cheered when he got gobbled down by a giant anaconda.

However, Voight is not alone, remember the baddy from “Against All Odds,(1984)” and Hercules (1997), James Woods? He too supports the Donald, but because of his convincing roles as a bad buy, it didn’t even surprise me.

Besides playing Trump mentor Roy Cohn in the 1992 HBO original film “Citizen Cohn,” Woods infamously interrupted comedian Patton Oswalt’s blistering, critique of the President during the opening of 2017 Writers Guild Awards, just a month after The Donald was sworn in as the nation’s 45th President.

Woods, who appears to have last posted on his Twitter account back in April 2019, filled his page with taunts at the likes of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, whose alleged Native American roots he lampooned and targeted the likes of MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Rep. Maxine Waters (D- Ca.)

Although I was not surprised by Woods and his support, there were a few that did surprise me.

When Randy Quaid and his partner publicly fled to Canada in 2010, it didn’t even occur to me that it had something to do with politics. He seemed troubled and maybe confused, a role he’d played more times than I can remember.

Evidently fleeing the Clinton/Obama weaponized “Googleplex fake news” environment we have all been brainwashed by, the veteran actor also has taken to social media this year to perform disturbing, yet dramatic readings of President Trump’s tweets. Without specific rhyme or reason, Quaid, replete with a long, white beard and colored, flashing strobe lights, gives some of his most recent performances for free.

As gobsmacked as I was when I found the very angry Quaid tweeting in favor of Trump, I was floored by the support for Agent Orange by former Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection gameshow host extraordinaire Chuck Woolery.

He also recently officially ended racism and Trump’s participation in the medium.

RACISM HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE. Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the ProgressiveLeft. They consider you a Racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black Vote. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 19, 2019

No, racism is being told to go back to where you came from as a Muslim, having that place classified as a s#*thole country or classifying Mexicans as rapist, drug dealers and an invading force of vermin to most of us liberals.

Ironically Trump, who had been a Democrat, targeted all aspects of the Hollywood community in 2016 and anyone black to give him a try, but he had more than a few takers of his racist rhetoric in La-La Land.

The fact that anyone who loves our democratic principles and diversity supports Orange Julius Caesar is problematic, but the list of celebrities supporting Trump is not as small as you would think. Outside of those we named above, his list of A-listers rocking a MAGA hat include: Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Clint Eastwood, Kirstie Alley, Aaron Carter, Stephen Baldwin, Azealia Banks, Ted Nugent, Charlie Sheen, Gary Busey, Loretta Lynn, Mike Tyson, Hulk Hogan, Scott Baio and so many more.