Bloodless Coup of America Nearly Complete

Editor’s note: MACinelli admits he wrote the following after witnessing Donald J. Trump declare himself the second coming of Jesus and the King of Israel. He confesses this is the darkest moment he has experienced in our country during his lifetime. He hopes it will pass without any of the following happening. As this posts to The Shinbone Star site, however, things don’t look too promising for the survival of our country.

Without firing a shot, without a single casualty on either side of the battle lines, Russia and autocratic regimes around the world are about to take over our country. America as the longest-running experiment of a government defined as a democratic republic is rapidly vanishing.

The America founded in 1776 by a band of courageous leaders and a rag-tag group of civilian soldiers led by a Virginia farmer turned military hero — defended on battlefields around the world and a survivor of a Civil War on its homeland for more than two centuries — is just a rigged 2020 presidential election away from joining the ranks of countries operating under authoritarian rule.

Russia President Vladimir Putin and right-wing extremist Steve Bannon’s coup is nearly complete. Their frontman, Donald J. Trump, is running around the country proclaiming himself the second coming of Jesus Christ and the King of Israel.

Trump is most certainly a false prophet not the second coming of a religious leader nor the king of any group of people. He is simply a president in title only. He has sold his soul to the devil, in this case two devils — Putin and Bannon — in order to save his financial “empire” with taxpayer dollars and help restructure the geopolitical world in which we live.

Being president of a country no longer under the rule of law detailed in its Constitution is not enough for this bankrupt casino operator, struggling New York City real estate flim-flam artist and borderline crime family boss who Russian cyber warriors helped gain entry into the White House.

Trump wants what Queen Elizabeth II of England has — all the pomp and ceremony along with the adulation of the masses, but without the slings and arrows of political opponents and confining rules of law that limit what he can do and say on any given issue.

He has shown he will let Putin, Bannon and Republican members of Congress determine what rules we the people of this country should follow going forward.

Democracy? Forget about it. What he says — or they say — goes. Don’t like it? Protest it? There will be a prison cell waiting for you. Free speech, anything that doesn’t reflect the party line, will be dead. Don’t like it? Protest it? Jail time and you might not survive the sentence handed down by a state-controlled court system.

High on the agenda of the new regime? Close down the borders. Dismantle Lady Liberty and ship her off to some amusement park in a faraway land.

Encourage bands of white supremacists to weed out people who don’t look, talk or walk like them. Hunt down these “misfits” with military assault rifles any time, any place these former solid American citizens congregate. Domestic terrorist attacks will become the norm not the exception that they are today. No more “prayers” for the families or communities of the slain will be needed. More like high fives will be shared by gang members once the population of America starts trending more toward the white side of the census ledger.

There won’t be any concentration camps in what’s left of America; that would be too much of a public relations nightmare for Trump to handle. Instead gangs of “cleansing mobs” will be sent out on missions to make America into the image Putin, Bannon and Trump have in mind.

They’ve read a lot about what Adolf Hitler did wrong in trying to firmly establish the Third Reich in Germany through World War II. They haven’t come close to making any mistakes so far. Once Trump gets re-elected next year and the coup is completed, life as we know it now will fade away fairly quickly.

Social Security as a retirement program? Gone. Need to let corporations save a bit more money. Medicare, Medicaid? Gone. Gun controls? Gone. Devaluation of the dollar? What dollar? Your investments — those that aren’t seized by the new government — will be just about worthless, meaning if you’re retired or thinking about retirement you will be out of luck.

Either keep working and sending a large part of your earnings to the state or you’ll wind up in some government-backed prison operation churning out whatever goods are needed by the ruling party.

Look at it this way, Putin has longed to restore a Communist way of life not only in his country but in the country responsible for taking it away in the first place. Bannon has called for the deconstruction of democracies around the world for some time. He found a frontman in Trump and partnered up with the Russians to make all this happen.

If you don’t think the coup is moving forward today listen carefully to what Trump says. Watch even more closely how he acts. He is not presidential in words or deeds (or tweets). He is creating the chaos needed for Putin and Bannon’s war against America to succeed.

Without a shot being fired. Without any blood being shed. A shining light of freedom for people around the world is about to be snuffed out by a gang of thieves who stoled an election and thus a country.