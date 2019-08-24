Trumplandia: Aug. 17 — 24, 2019

Crack Pot Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.6% — down from 42.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

What a Maroon!

The week of our Trump — Aug. 17, 2019: In a cartoonish presidency, filled with verbal gaffs, diplomatic pratfalls and racism, racism and more racism, this week Donald Trump painted himself a little looney as he lashed out at the Danes and proclaimed himself the “Chosen One,” during two troubling press conferences.

Because Bugs Bunny had to mince words and we don’t, this moron provided us with a wagon-load of material, but we chose to focus on the most absurd in this, our weekly recap.

In a wacky week high on anxiety, Dumb Donald lashed out at Jewish folks for voting Democratic (ironic because he was a Dem for much of his life); called the Prime Minister of Denmark a “nasty” woman; tried to get Russia back in the G-7; and begged the former Soviet Union to take our 18-year war in Afghanistan — please!

Where all of those goofs would have been enough to proclaim our commander-in-chief dumber than the average bear, it was Donnie Boy’s comments about buying another country that stood out as particularly wacky.

In case you missed it, last week there was a rumor going around that the Trump administration was considering buying Greenland from Denmark to help the allegedly cash-strapped nation. He even made fun of the potential fake news item with a tweet, promising not to brand it with a huge skyscraper with his name stuck to it. Yet, somehow in just a week, talk of buying the island actually became an international incident.

Sure, when he was questioned about it, Trump did what he always does — waffle. He said it wasn’t “number one on the burner,” but then it became a “strategic consideration” and before you knew it he was promising a “really big real estate deal.”

Talk of such a “purchase,” sent the Danes into a tizzy and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen scoffed at the idea, saying, “I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.” She later said the discussion of selling the island to the U.S. was absurd, which of course it was.

News of the Danish leader’s comments about the non-story reached the White House and our snowflake-in-chief had a tantrum. He said although it was only being talked about, the use of the word “absurd” by Frederiksen made her a “nasty” woman. “All she had to do was say no,” a sulky Trump said during an Aug. 21 meeting with the press. The president then canceled his planned trip to Denmark.

In July, Trump forced himself into a visit to Denmark by stating he planned to visit our ally after a commemoration ceremony in Poland next month. The Donald expected to swing by Denmark while he was in the neighborhood, but earlier this week he insisted it was not tied to he possible purchase of Greenland.

Trump’s visit was news to the Danish officials when he first mentioned the stopover in July, but soon thereafter a formal visit was arranged. Queen Margrethe II issued a formal invite to the FLOTUS and the White House followed up by officially announcing Trump’s plans to visit.

According to The Daily Beast, the Danes began planning and preparing for a September Trump visit, which was suppose to include meetings with high-level officials from Greenland, Denmark and the Faroe Islands. Gaudy crystal for banquet tables and flowers were being ordered for the planned state dinner, which was initially set in motion by Trump.

All the planning came to a grinding halt when Trump cancelled the visit and the sudden change in plans made everyone coo-coo. By Aug. 22, Frederiksen was reduced to explaining the difference between the word “absurd,” in Denmark vs. what it meant in America.

In addition, Frederiksen said Greenland is an independent country and is not owned by Denmark. She said because the state dinner had been planned weeks back she was confused why the President would now be purchasing the island nation. Frederiksen said such a discussion was absurd. She pointed out that in Denmark the word “absurd” can have a less severe meaning like “it makes no sense,” or “it is out of place or context.”

Trump of course portrayed himself the victim, stating the prime minister’s inappropriate public rejection of a land deal that did not exist, saved a great deal of expense to “the United States and Denmark.” He said the state visit will have to be held another time.

As our allies in Denmark try to get a handle on what happened, they should be reminded that Greenland was no more under consideration for purchase than Mexico was actually expected to pay for a border wall. In the insane world of Donald Trump, gaslighting is policy and allies are frenemies, ripe for mocking and exploitation.

Trump was expected to visit the Kingdom of Denmark in early September. The 811,000 square mile Greenland relies on a $591 million annual subsidy from Denmark. The island is strategically placed and would allow us a better view of Russia than Sarah Palin’s rear deck.

The U.S. State Department first attempted to buy the island in 1867 along with Iceland. That request under later impeached President Andrew Johnson fell by the wayside. President Harry Truman developed an interest in the Nordic island and offered Denmark $100 million for its ownership in 1946. Denmark refused then too.

King of the Jews?

Essentially a week after imploring Israel to deny travel to two U.S. Congresswomen, President Trump criticized Jewish Americans who voted Democratic, calling them both stupid and disloyal.

The autocrat in training was not specific on if the lack of loyalty was to him or to the state of Israel, but continued his harangue against Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who he has characterized as haters of Jewish people and our sovereign ally in the Middle East.

Despite a tweet to the contrary, Trump did specifically not take blame for Israel’s snub of duly elected members of Congress. Instead he stated this week he had nothing to do with Israel’s stance against Representatives Omar and Tlaib. You may recall, hours after Trump classified Israel as appearing weak if it allowed the two members of the Congress in for a visit to parts of Palestine as well as the Jewish state, the planned trip was quashed by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

The flap over the directive by Trump, as the president of the United States, fueled more discussion of his racism and hate for the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant. @realdonaldtrump’s comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) August 22, 2019

This week he took it to a new level by stating on more than one occasion that “Jewish people that vote for a Democrat” in light of the party’s support for Omar and Tlaib, “shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

The remark made during a press conference in the Oval Office on Aug. 21 and on the South Lawn, the next day, angered Jewish leaders who said the racist-in-chief was espousing anti-Semitic tropes that have haunted Jewish people for thousands of years. The concept appears to be tied to the ongoing questioning of the loyalty of Jewish people to the land they inhabit versus the one that has historically existed in the Middle East.

Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America told CNN:

“Yet another example of Donald Trump continuing to weaponize and politicize anti-Semitism. If this is about Israel, then Trump is repeating a dual loyalty claim, which is a form of anti-Semitism. If this is about Jews being ‘loyal’ to him, then Trump needs a reality check. We live in democracy, and Jewish support for the Republican Party has been halved in the past four years.”

Jewish American voters cast ballots on a 66 percentile for Democrats during the 2018 in the midterm elections. Data also suggest Jewish people in America are far more likely to call themselves Democrats than Republicans.

The president’s comments were also reckless given the recent rise white nationalism and white supremacy in America. Despite his hurtful comments, Trump would go on to refer to himself as “The Chosen One” when it come to challenging China on issues of trade.

This highly inappropriate comment highlighted Trump’s unhinged week where the president appeared to continue to change his role from elected leader to that of some kind to autocrat.

Paying the Price

It was learned this week that workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s petrochemical plant in Beaver County, Pa., were forced to attend Trump’s Aug. 13 rally in Pennsylvania. Held in the middle of the work day, workers at the natural gas conversion plant or “cracker,” had to take the day off without pay or use paid time off if they didn’t come to hear Donnie that day.

Taking a page from the dictator’s playbook, Trump’s “successful” rally in Pennsylvania showed happy smiling workers. However, many of those workers understood if they did not attend they would lose pay during the week. The workers also had to adhere to a set of rules that did not allow them to exhibit any behavior that did not promote “good will.”

Hailed in a campaign style video on the president’s Instagram account and on the official White House site, the videos released showed hundreds of yellow-vested workers being hailed for “taking part in the largest investment in Pennsylvania history,” and feeding into an American spirit that is “soaring higher, stronger and freer than ever before.”

However, according to previously published reports, workers who attended the rally were told to do so or face losing pay.

In a move that the union representatives said was set forth by Shell Oil, but followed by their brotherhood, workers were to treat the day as a training day and in accordance with such a day would be subjected to rules that apply when any person comes to speak at the plant.

According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers’ “attendance (was) not mandatory” but only those who showed up at 7 a.m., scanned their I.D. cards and prepared to stand for hours, through lunch would be paid.”

Those who decided not to come to the site, received an excused, but non-paid absence. Workers who did not attend did not qualify for overtime pay on Friday. Previously published reports state that workers work a 56-hour week, with a patented 16-hours in overtime.

Those who attended the rally would receive their normal overtime rate on Friday, while those who did not would have missed a day and only earned the regular rate of pay, even though neither worked on the day of the President’s speech. The day was treated as a “paid training day” with a guest speaker. Plant workers engaged in “safety training and other activities in the morning and attended the Trump speech later.

One union leader laid the ground rules for the event, which included: “no yelling, shouting, protesting or anything viewed as resistance will be tolerated.” The terms were agreed to by their trade leaders and job stewards to promote good will from the unions.

Pushing the boundaries of democracy and propaganda, Trump’s rally also came with a message against his Democratic opponents and their supporters. Trump said:

“I’m going to speak to some of your union leaders to say, ‘I hope you’re going to support Trump, OK?’ And if they don’t — vote them the hell out of office because they’re not doing their job.”