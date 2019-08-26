Trump Inherited A War He Wants To Make His Own

Donald Trump may still go down in history as the president who was leading the United States of America in its longest war when our troops scuttle out of Afghanistan with only their pride intact.

Even that is in doubt after Trump revealed he envisions a long-term U.S. presence in Afghanistan for intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism missions. Apparently he doesn’t care the reason it was occupied in the first place is because the Taliban leadership refused to negotiate with infidels.

When and if he follows through typically depends on when Trump and his cabal of nincompoops screw up something important, forcing the president to take cover. For the moment that leaves ending the war a distant possibility.

Last week demented Mr. Trump claimed he could lead America to victory by killing 10 million Afghans “in a week” but it wasn’t worth it.

“If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth,” Trump said in July. “It would be over in literally, in 10 days.”

The Global War On Terror, what America’s reaction to the al-Qaeda attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. was called, has cost American taxpayers $5.9 trillion since 9/11, according to a study published at Brown University last year.

The Pentagon says the current level of fighting in Afghanistan now costs a mere pittance – only $45 billion a year and a handful of American lives – excluding the deaths of 4,410 Americans who have been killed there since October, 2001.

The last American fatalities in Afghanistan occurred last Monday when two enlisted troopers were killed in a murderous Afghan Army insider attack. Their deaths followed two soldiers killed in another fratricide incident in late July. A total of 14 Americans have died in Afghanistan since January 1, 2019.

Another 31,957 American service members and civilians have been wounded in action as of August 20, according to the Department of Defense.

The same day the solder’s deaths were announced, US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. His efforts are frequently undermined by Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seeking a face saving measure for ending an 18-year war that will deplete the American treasury for generations to come.

A solution in Qatar would ostensibly bring home 16,000 U.S. personnel from Afghanistan.

That may no longer be a possibility, as Trump on Aug. 20 revealed he envisions a long-term U.S. presence for intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism. Apparently he doesn’t care the reason Afghanistan was occupied in the first place is because the Taliban leadership refused to negotiate with infidels.

Military and diplomatic experts outside Trump’s cabal are skeptical Taliban negotiators will accept any deal that leaves behind foreigners. The weak Afghan rump government cowering in Kabul has little to say about the fate of their country except “give us money.”

In 2016, the Greatest Negotiator said he would pull all American troops out as soon as he was installed in the White House. It was a falsehood likely based on his total lack of understanding for all things diplomatic, strategic, and military.

Now being in a position to know, Trump prefers lying more frequently, bowing to whatever vacillating policy ambitious Pompeo and chicken hawk National Security Adviser John Bolton devise.

Trump can be vindicated only on one point, he didn’t start the war in Afghanistan. Republican President George W. Bush did by sending U.S. planes and troops into Afghanistan in early October 2001 to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida organization and the fundamentalist Taliban government harboring him.

The Taliban called the incursions “an attack on Islam.” Osama bin Laden called for a war against the entire non-Muslim world.

Bush responded with a ground invasion, using American-bought troops from the rebel Northern Alliance army with U.S. special operations troops providing support.

After a month of getting lambasted by American air power, the Taliban fled the capital of Kabul. By December, when the last Taliban stronghold at Kandahar fell, Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar went into hiding until he was killed on April 23, 2013 near Kabul.

Al-Qaida fighters led by bin Laden disappeared into Afghanistan’s mountainous Tora Bora region, eventually escaping into neighboring Pakistan, On May 2, 2011 bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy SEALS.

On that day, the original reason for attacking primitive Afghanistan disappeared. Since bin Laden’s death the entire war has revolved around money and opportunities for the always open maw of the American war machine.

Assisting Trump are NATO countries that haven’t fought a war since World War II under the auspices of the rapidly dwindling International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). The “temporary” rapid reaction force was cobbled together in 2001 to secure Kabul, Afghanistan’s battered capital, and train the Afghan National Security Force to defend its capital.

After the realization in 2003 that the nascent Afghan army was worthless for anything except being a propaganda prop, the U.N. Security Council authorized the expansion of the ISAF mission throughout Afghanistan.

It is all for not. The last time anyone successfully subjugated Afghanistan occurred when Alexander the Great reported sweeping through the area with little resistance in 330 BC, during his war against Persia.

Several unsuccessful invasions from India and Central Asia later, the inhospitable tribes in the mountains of Afghanistan had earned a reputation for staunchly defending their barren turf.

In more contemporary times, the British, Russians, and now Americans, have tried to conquer Afghanistan. The British army in Afghanistan was destroyed in two wars during the heyday of the British Empire in the mid-18th century.

The Russians invaded Afghanistan in December 1979 when the Soviet 40th Army crossed the border to prop up the communist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA). Why the Russians believed the deeply religious, zealously protective population would support an atheist, Communist government was never adequately explained.

The U.S. seized the moment to arm the Afghans enough to defeat the most powerful army in Asia. During Russia’s ten-year, which ended on February 15, 1989, the U.S. provided billions in semi-clandestine arms and ammunition shipments to the so-called Mujaheddin that overthrew the Communist government during 1992.

Communist leader Mohammad Najibullah took refuge in a U.N. compound in Kabul for four-years until the Taliban militia, the progeny of the U.S. equipped Mujaheddin ,took over the capital and hung him from a lamp post.

As far as U.S. policy is concerned, “modern” Afghanistan arose under the leadership of Hamid Karzai, an American-installed leader who on December 7, 2004 became the first “democratically” elected president of Afghanistan. He was initially supported by 10,000 U.S. troops bottling up al-Qaida and Taliban forces in the mountainous border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Karzai left office in 2014 with a $20 million fortune thanks to American beneficence. The current Afghan administration, taking a page from Karzai’s golden career, is currently in the process of enriching themselves with equal alacrity.

Undeterred by technology and superior firepower, the Taliban insurgency has never stopped engaging U.S. and Afghan troops in guerrilla-style warfare, assassinating elected government officials and murdering and kidnapping aid workers and foreigners.

The current Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani has also failed to improve security and better economic conditions in the country. More than 45,000 Afghan security personnel killed since Ghani came into office about four years ago.

History has made it clear for 3,000 years that Afghans will never submit to foreign occupation, a reality Trump and his minions somehow fail to realize.