‘Flip Flops’ Won’t Make Us Forget Gun Law Crisis, Donald. Not This Time.

Time to decide where you stand on gun reform laws, Donald J. Trump. You, too, Mitch McConnell.

This is not the time for flip-flops, for empty promises of action to produce comprehensive legislation that will, hopefully, stem the flow of blood from Americans gunned down by domestic terrorists in our country.

Hoping mindless chatter, or misdirection on the issues involved in our country’s long-suffering debate concerning gun control laws will make the issue go away is not an option any longer. Too many people have died in too short a time. The National Rifle Association (NRA) and their rhetorical musings about “slippery slopes” with respect to toughening our nation’s gun laws be damned.

Since January 20, 2017, the day Trump moved into the White House, there have been nine mass shootings in our country. Domestic terrorists have gunned down 177 fellow country men, women and children during that span of time using the weapon of choice among terrorists — a military grade assault rifle.

What’s more important Trump, McConnell: Protecting lives or allowing assault weapons to wind up in the hands of domestic terrorists? Where do you stand on this? Are you pro-life or pro-rapid-fire weaponry in shopping centers, in church sanctuaries, or the halls of our nation’s schools? You can’t have it both ways.

We’re not going to let you off the hook this time around. Lives are at stake here. Contributions from the NRA to your re-election campaigns — in the tens of millions of dollars — be damned.

Just days after 31 people were murdered in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Trump promised there would be tougher gun laws developed by Congress when the lawmakers return to Washington from a summer recess that would include stiffer background checks on anyone wanting to purchase a firearm.

That tentative position, heard from Trump before in the aftermath of previous deadly domestic terrorist attacks, tracked what polls showed the voting public wanted and clearly still expects to see.

The latest NBC News-Wall Street Journal survey found:

— 89 percent of Americans favor expanded background checks for gun purchasers.

— 76 percent support “red flag” laws to identify dangerous persons and deny them guns.

— 75 percent favor a voluntary buyback program in which the government would purchase firearms from current owners.

— 62 percent of Americans favor a ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons.

However, all it took to change Trump’s mind on his support of tougher background checks was a 30-minute phone conversation with NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre

The New York Times reported the call ended the way LaPierre “had hoped it would: with Mr. Trump espousing N.R.A. talking points in the Oval Office and warning of the radical steps he said Democrats wanted to take in violation of the Second Amendment.

“‘We have very, very strong background checks right now, but we have sort of missing areas and areas that don’t complete the whole circle,’ the president told reporters, adding, ‘I have to tell you that it’s a mental problem.’

“’Democrats would, I believe, give up the Second Amendment,’ Trump said. ‘A lot of the people that put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment, and I am also.'”

No one in this country, Democrat or Republican or anyone of any other political persuasion, is calling for abolishing the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It’s time to stop using that “slippery slope” argument to prevent comprehensive gun laws to pass Congress and be signed into law by Trump.

From Time magazine online, August 21, 2019: “Speaking to reporters … the president said he considers gun violence a public health issue and is considering ways to make background checks more strict. But he also said, ‘You’re on that slope and all of a sudden nobody has any legal protection,’ adding, ‘Our Second Amendment will remain strong.’

“Told the ‘slippery slope’ argument is a National Rifle Association talking point, Trump said, ‘It’s a Trump talking point.'”

Time noted that prior to his encounter outside the White House with reporters, Trump had said he was eager to implement “very meaningful background checks” and told reporters there was “tremendous support” for action. He dismissed that very same “slippery slope” thinking, which he attributed to the NRA, saying, “I don’t agree with that.”

Wait, I thought the “slippery slope” argument was a Trump talking point. Now he says it’s an NRA item and he that he doesn’t agree with it?

According to The Times report, Trump told LaPierre that “he wanted to focus on mental health and access to juvenile criminal records. Those measures fall far short of the sweeping new restrictions that Democrats sought and that Mr. Trump said he was prepared to endorse in the immediate aftermath of the mass shootings on Aug. 3 and 4 that left more than 30 dead.”

During the past few days Trump has noted that “a lot of the people that put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment,” and he suggested he worries about blurring the contrast between Republicans and Democrats on the issue.

His flip flops, his weaselly words and actions on dealing with one of the root causes of domestic terrorist attacks — easily available military-grade assault weapons in the hands of avowed white supremacist and apparent Trump supporters — insult the memories of the victims, their families and the communities in which they lived.

Ignoring the need for serious gun laws in our country designed to protect lives and make our country safer is not an option this time around.

We can’t let Trump, McConnell or any other lawmaker in our nation’s capitol or statehouses around the country allow tougher gun laws to pass into the black hole of empty promises.

How do we do this, you ask? Tweet the following message to Trump at your convenience. Copy, paste, send. Repeat often.

“Donald: We won’t forget Las Vegas, Parkland, Stoneman Douglas, Thousand Oaks, Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Santa Fe, El Paso, Dayton. We won’t forget what you have failed to do after more than 170 fellow citizens of America and the world were killed in our country on your watch. Bank on it. We won’t forget.”

Forgetting, not being engaged in forcing our nation’s elected leaders to address this critical, potentially life-saving issue, is not an option this time around.

Tweet, write letters, make phone calls like you never have before. Like your life, or the life of a loved one, a neighbor, a friend, or anyone who who shops, worships, studies or attends concerts depends on it.

Don’t let Trump or McConnell walk away from this issue again. Silence is not an option.