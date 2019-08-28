Is Lying Donald Puppet Or Fool?

“President Putin outsmarted President Obama,” Lying Donald Trump declared on Monday during his ill-conceived, rambling solo Presidential dissertation of lies and gross distortions following his embarrassing performance at the G-7 economic summit in France.

Wow, defending a former Communist intelligence operative and contemporary murder master against a universally admired and frequently lauded former President of the United States! It is the stuff of spy thrillers, a rogue president installed by a diabolical puppet master to destroy America’s democracy from within. But is it true?

Hillary Clinton called Lying Donald Trump a Putin puppet in a celebrated 2016 video that has returned to the forefront of speculative news with the second coming of the self-anointed new Messiah. She is foremost among many others.

Lying Donald’s sudden attack of acute megalomania, culminating with his disastrous performance in France, certainly begs the question of his allegiance to our sacred Constitution and country.

A puppet ruler is defined as a person with presumptive political power who is actually controlled by outside forces. The real power is the puppeteer, a person, organization and/or a collaborative government that pulls the strings to make the puppet dance. Putin’s Russia is all three.

It is a powerful accusation to make in a democracy that blindly depends on the unblinking diligence and unwavering loyalty of its leaders to protect it from treachery. Trump routinely and spectacularly fails that simple test. That makes him either a fool or a puppet, although neither indictment is a defense against the other.

Those in opposition to Putin’s despotic regime inside Russia say that Trump and Putin are competitors, giving Putin the edge in this particular test.

Russian opposition newspaperman Mikhail Fishman, the editor-in-chief of the irreverent and frequently Putin-maligned Moscow Times, an English-language weekly newspaper published in Moscow, said in 2018 that Trump is too much a narcissist to be a puppet to Putin.

“They (Russian government) consider him a stupid, unstrategic politician… In their (Trump and Putin) habits, they’re radically different. Trump is a posturing performer, full of idiotic narcissism. He appears to be a disorganized fool… Putin, on the other hand, is calculating, organized, and he plans everything.”

If Fishman, an imperiled critic of Putin, is correct, Lying Donald is merely a useful idiot and a dangerous fool.

So, is Putin really playing Trump like a hungry trout on a high test fishing line? His constant lies and unfounded allegations of sordid conspiracies by the chimerical Deep State “libtards” and “dangerous Socialists” are the stuff of political comedy if it weren’t so enervating.

A great example of potential perfidy is Trump’s unrelenting propensity for defending Russia’s uninvited annexation of Ukrainian Crimea during Obama’s watch. He seems fixated on the subject, using it as a foil whenever he needs something to attack.

The annexation followed a Russian military invasion in Crimea that took place in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution that left the essential warm-water port of the Russian Federation Navy in openly unfriendly hands.

Before the fall of the Soviet Union led to the breakup of the brutal alliance, Ukraine was part of European Russia since the 1917 Red Revolution, whether or not its people preferred it that way.

For centuries its territory and people, including two million Russians, had been claimed by neighboring European powers. The territory now called Ukraine was never independent before it declared itself so in 1991, after coming into existence as an autonomous geographical and political entity in 1954 when Communist Premier Nikita Khrushchev said it was so.

Lying Donald claims Russia’s seizure of Crimea is the fault of former President Barack Obama, who wanted to keep the Russian Federation Navy out of its only warm-water port, forcing Putin’s regime to steal its most important navy bastion away from its former buffer state. His utterance is a brazen Trumpian lie.

“And the other [reason] was in Ukraine, having to do with a certain section of Ukraine that you know very well, where it was sort of taken away from President Obama,” Trump declared. “Not taken away from President Trump, taken away from President Obama. President Obama was not happy that this happened because it was embarrassing to him, right? It was very embarrassing to him.”

Apparently it is A-Okay with Lying Donald despite the utter dismay of 17 American intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, NATO, and all the former Soviet client states that immediately shook off the influence of Russia after the cruel and despotic Soviet Union collapsed onto the garbage heap of history during 1991.

So where’s the meat? Did he knowingly and willingly enter into conspiracies with his buddy Putin, with the assistance of his American facilitators unmasked during the Mueller probe? There certainly is a string of remarkable coincidences if he didn’t.

According to Trump’s occasional best buddy, fawning Attorney General William Barr, Special Counsel Robert Mueller conducted an exhaustive investigation, issuing 2,800 subpoenas and conducting 500 search warrants that confirmed the conclusions of the CIA, NSA, and FBI that Russian puppet masters “conduct disinformation and social media operations in the United States to sow social discord, eventually with the aim of interfering with the 2016 election.”

For evidence, Barr revealed in his summary of the Mueller report that “Russian government actors successfully hacked into and obtained emails… and disseminated those materials through various intermediaries, including Wikileaks.”

Despite the damning conclusions, Barr managed to deduce that Trump never conspired with Russians, without ever revealing if Trump’s rancid campaign flunkies did. Just what were those mysterious facilitators, both convicted and identified as nameless unindicted co-conspirators, that helped Trump’s 2016 political campaign conduct the greatest attack on America’s electoral processes in its history?

Either way, Trump remains a traitor or a fool; there is no other reasonable explanation. Forty-four presidents who came before Lying Donald managed to stay far away from accusations of collaborating in any manner with real or potential enemies wishing to harm the United States.

Trump, despite his claims of being chosen by God Almighty to lead our nation, suggests either God or Donald Trump is the biggest fool on Earth. In either event, he remains the biggest liar.