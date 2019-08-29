No Putin. No Doral. No Way.

Let’s be crystal clear with Donald J. Trump on this one.

There is no way, not in our lifetime or Trump’s, that Russia President Vladimir Putin gains entry into our country on the eve of the 2020 presidential elections. It would be like opening the hen house door and inviting the fox to come on in and feast on the occupants.

Speaking of a hen house, there is no way, not in our lifetime or Trump’s, that Putin walks the grounds of the Trump National Doral Resort next fall or that the G7 heads of state pose for group pictures at the once bedbug-ridden, Trump-owned property.

Yes, our country hosts the G7 gathering next year. Yes, Trump is already trying to sell us on the idea that it should be held at his struggling property near Miami. The legal issues involved with holding the event there include, but are not limited to, a president trying to personally profit from a global meeting of this stature.

This blatant self-marketing campaign by Trump is offensive on many levels and mind- numbing, to put it mildly.

As usual, Trump is trying to distract us from the key issue at hand — Putin’s attending the G7 conference next year so Trump can conduct a futile campaign to restore Russia’s membership in the group — by throwing out the absurd idea that the proceedings should be held at his resort.

Attempts to restore Russia into the G7 continue Trump’s love affair with the long-time enemy of our country and its autocratic ruler, who has stated on many occasions he doesn’t like America or democracy.

Putin, in case you’ve forgotten, is the former KGB agent who in 2016 orchestrated a comprehensive cyber attack on our election system that, according to all U.S. intelligence community officials, aided Trump in gaining access to the White House.

Of course, Putin denies any complicity in directing cyber warfare against us. More troubling than his denial — and another reason why he should never be handed an engraved invitation to a party anywhere near the shores of our country — is that Trump believes Putin rather than our skilled intelligence officials.

As if all that isn’t reason enough to keep Putin in Moscow next fall, there is Trump’s continued refusal to address any ongoing cyber attacks against our election systems that could impact 2020 results. Russia is hacking social media platforms and posting fake news items aimed at influencing voters’ opinions on candidates even today.

Make no mistake about it, Russia wants Trump reelected in 2020. And make no mistake about this: Trump wants to remain in the White House as long as possible because the prospect of spending considerable time in a jail cell isn’t appealing to the 74-year-old flim-flam artist.

Remember Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his 448-page report detailing Russian involvement in the previous presidential election cycle? His statement that if his team could have said Trump was innocent of any involvement in obstructing the investigation, that statement would have been included in the final report? It wasn’t. Criminal charges could hit Trump full-force once he leaves the White House.

Here’s a brief refresher on what Mueller and his team found with respect to Russia and election interference in 2016 from his public statements after the report was released.

“As alleged by the grand jury in an indictment, Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system. … And at the same time, as the grand jury alleged in a separate indictment, a private Russian entity engaged in a social media operation where Russian citizens posed as Americans in order to interfere in the election,” Mueller stated in July during a 9-minute news conference outlining the results of his two-plus years investigation into the cyber attack by Russian operatives.

He went on to note that Russian interference in the 2016 election was real and serious and resulted in criminal charges filed against more than 30 defendants, including 12 officers of the Russian military.

“Over the course of my career,” Mueller told members of Congress in July, “I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious. As I said on May 29, this deserves the attention of every American.”

OK, you say, why worry about Russia or Putin now or next year? Here’s Mueller’s response.

“It wasn’t a single attempt. They are doing it while we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign,” Mueller warned Congress in July.

Trump’s reaction to the Mueller investigation and report and his subsequent responses to media questions about Russian involvement in our 2016 elections were startling and offensive in their anti-American, pro-Russian tone.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House after Mueller’s congressional testimony, Trump once again dismissed the special counsel’s investigation. “There was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt, that’s been going on for a long time, pretty much from the time I came down on the escalator with our First Lady,” he said.

Russian interference in our elections — in 2016 and going forward — is real. It’s not a hoax. It’s not a witch hunt. The man responsible for the cyber attack on the foundation of our democracy/republic is Putin.

That’s a fact. It’s not “fake news.” It means that the mastermind behind the cyber attack against our country must not be allowed to set foot on American soil during the 2020 presidential sweepstakes that is vitally important to the future well-being of our country.

If Trump wants to hang with his “strong and powerful” friend Putin, he can go visit him in Moscow. It would be fine with most Americans if he took that trip on November 3, 2020, Election Day in the United States.

That way, if we’re fortunate enough to vote him out of office, he can be assured he will be among friends who won’t lock him up and might even offer him asylum.