Trumplandia: Aug. 24 — 31, 2019

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.3% – down from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% – down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The G7 in France was so successful, and yet when I came back and read the Corrupt and Fake News, and watched numerous networks, it was not even recognizable from what actually took place at the Great G7 event! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Oh Gee!

The week of our Trump — Aug. 24, 2019: The First Couple triumphantly returned to France this week to participate in the 45th Annual G7 Summit.

Held in Biarritz, Aquitaine, a seaside resort town in France’s Basque Country from Aug. 24-26, the international caucus attracted leaders of the world’s largest economic powers. Participating members included: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and of course the United States. Traditionally held to galvanize common ground among the world’s democracies, France eliminated this year’s joint statement with the United States due to differences between the French president and ours on climate change.

The nationalist U.S. president was expected to act a fool at the annual summit, similar to his performances during two previous G7 meetings in Canada and France.

Go-it-alone Donnie landed in France with the FLOTUS on Aug. 24 on the heels of recession fears and while currently embroiled in a trade war with China. He earlier questioned the necessity of his attendance at the worldwide summit, citing it as not a productive use of his time.

After he arrived, French President Emmanuel Macron took the Trumps for a two-hour surprise lunch. By night’s fall, Trump was debating with world leaders about the prospect of readmitting Russia to the group despite its past transgressions. Russia was removed from the then G8 Summit group after it illegally invaded Crimea in 2014.

To make matters more interesting, Macron invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the event despite U.S. concerns about Iran. Trump refused to discuss matters between the two countries while at the summit and instead expected to hold a separate talk with Iran.

Trump participated in events during the summit, but he was criticized for skipping the Aug. 26 climate meeting that occurred while the Amazon rain forest burned in Brazil. Claiming to “know more about the environment than anyone,” and themed on climate as well as the ocean’s biodiversity, Trump’s symbolic empty chair at the table of international leaders on climate change fueled internet memes.

On Aug. 16, his morning was filled with one-on-one meetings with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders of Germany and India attended the climate meeting without Trump.

To make matters worse, one of his famous “bluster” lies was tossed to reporters regarding the ongoing trade war with China. Unbeknownst to the Chinese, Donnie set the world markets a flutter with a statement about China reaching out to the United States and wishing to return to the bargaining table. The only problem was the seemingly positive news was also news to Beijing, which did not recall placing such a call.

However the highlight of the summit was the unrequited glance and kiss held between America’s first lady and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which caused more than one tongue to wag. In what had been the least bombastic appearance by Agent Orange, the photo from the last day of the summit, went viral on the internet as trolls mused and interpreted the picture.

In the picture, FLOTUS Melania, 49, is seen leaning in to give a polite peck to Trudeau, 47, while the normally sour faced Donald is seen holding her hand, but as usual detached from his mate. The photo was part of a larger shoot where Trudeau also shared a ceremonial kiss with French first lady Brigitte Macron, as all the G7 leaders posed together.

But nothing could stop the relentless trolling by people on the internet, who altered the pictures and re-presented it numerous times hinting at Melania’s possible dissatisfaction with The 73-year-old Donald, likening it to old memes with similar themes and even creating the trending hashtag: #MelaniaLovesTrudeau on Twitter.

Comey Chameleon

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

The first shoe in the Inspector’s General’s investigation of the Russia investigation dropped this week giving little to cheer about on the topic of Former FBI Director James Comey’s release of classified memos to the public after his firing by President Trump for not shutting down an investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey, who alleged the president asked for his allegiance and “hope(d) you can let this go” when it came to the investigation into Flynn’s ties to Russia and Ukrainian officials, is known as a transcendent political figure who is hated on both sides of the aisle.

His release of a letter critical of Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton just before the 2016 election was as problematic of Democrats as his investigation into then-Republican candidate Trump whose staffers appeared to have ties to Russia while that nation was thought to be hacking our elections.

Flynn was ultimately fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the ties, but Comey also became a victim of the ax in the spring of 2017 after divulging Trump’s request and releasing his reporting of it through memo given to “ a friend,” who in turn leaked them to the New York Times. Comey’s removal from the investigation and the recusal of then Attorney General Jeff Sessions led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

On Aug. 29, the Justice Department’s inspector general stated despite being cited for violating Department of Justice (DOJ) standard, the agency declined to prosecute Comey for the release of memos through a friend “because they didn’t believe there was evidence to show Comey knew and intended to violate laws on handling classified information.”

However, the report largely criticized Comey’s removal of the memos from his office as violation of FBI and DOJ policies on handling information and sensitive law enforcement investigations.

White House spokespeople said the report confirmed Comey as a liar and a “leaker” of information.

President Trump’s response was initially anger, but was reworked to declare himself a victor in what turned out to be a political stalemate. In a tweet, Trump said:

“The disastrous IG Report on James Comey shows, in the strongest of terms, how unfairly I, and tens of millions of great people who support me, were treated. Our rights and liberties were illegally stripped away by this dishonest fool. We should be given our stolen time back.”

However, about 30-minutes later, he changed his attack to conciliation, stating the former FBI director “got lucky,” that he was not prosecuted for the IG findings and that the lack of prosecution only provided how “fair and reasonable,” Attorney General Bill Barr is.”

Obviously taking in his morning dose of Fox News, the president went on to quote former CIA officer Dean Wright, who said the beginning of the investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016 was “a coup.”

Following the ruling, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein took to Twitter, of course, to air his concerns with Comey’s handing of the memos, which seemed to suggest possible obstruction of justice by a sitting U.S. president.

In his tweets, Rosenstein stressed the need to follow procedures for the DOJ “especially when the stakes are high.”

Rosenstein, one must remember, was the member of the attorney general’s office who called for Comey’s firing, but also appointed Mueller as special counsel. He was often defamed and belittled by Trump, threatened to fire him and at one point suggested he be tried for treason.

Once former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation and Rosenstein became in charge, Comey had the choice of handing over the memos about Trump’s request to the man who said he should be fired, to Trump who was being investigated for ties to Russia, or just take the damning memos with him. He famously chose to take them with him and release them secretly.

You Need to Calm Down

I appreciate Taylor Swift’s pretty direct message to the White House during her #VMAs speech. pic.twitter.com/I8wwKbRVmP — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 27, 2019

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift found herself in the middle of the resistance movement against Trump last week when during her Aug. 26 acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, she challenged the president’s administration on its policies regarding LGBTQ rights.

A winner of the video of the year award at the Awards show for her Pride-themed anthem, “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift urged administration officials and Republicans to acknowledge her petition that pushed the House of Representative’s Equality Act for LGBTQ rights.

The bill passed the House and would provide legal protection for LGBTQ people against discrimination in school, work and other public spaces.

“It now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House,” said Swift during her speech while checking the time on an imaginary wristwatch. “I’m still waiting . . .”

The White House is only required to respond to petitions filed on its petition website if a petition reaches 100,000 signatures within 30 days.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.

The White House countered by stating it rejects discrimination, but does not support the Equality Bill in its current state.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway responded to Swift following the awards show on morning talk shows by questioning her political activism and whether her fans even understand the Equality Act, which she stated was filled with various “poison pills.” She pointed to Swift’s backing of an unsuccessful Democratic candidate who was vying for a Tennessee seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018.

“I think when Hollywood and singers and all go political, it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and you’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up,” Conway said. “But she’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head-to-head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily. Marsha Blackburn is our United States senator now.”

Conway said there are portions of the current bill with which the Trump administration disagrees, but refused to say which specific portions.

Swift, in a interview after the awards, said she intends to do everything in her power to help Democrats regain power in 2020.