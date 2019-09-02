They rationalize our nation’s descent into Hell, one sad step at a time

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5. I knew it existed, and I’ve seen some Category 4s — you don’t even see them that much, but the Category 5 is something that I don’t know that I’ve ever even heard the term other than I know it’s there.

— President Donald J. Trump 9/1/19

They’re testing us and we’re failing miserably.

A little more than half of the country does not want Donald Trump impeached and removed from office. The fact we’re talking about how the economy will affect his chances for re-election while he and the GOP donor class are wrecking the nation is a statement on just what the average American will accept if they don’t feel it in their wallet.

Consider:

“Separating families at the border for no good reason?”

Shrug.

Shrug. “Holding babies in cages?”

“Their parents shouldn’t have put them in such danger by bringing them here in the first place!”

“Their parents shouldn’t have put them in such danger by bringing them here in the first place!” “They say they’re fleeing privation and death. They say it’s ‘stay and die, or run for a shot at the life we preach to the whole world?’ ”

“But I mean come on! The Statue of Liberty? That was then and this is now!”

“But I mean come on! The Statue of Liberty? That was then and this is now!” “They’re welcome to leave and come back legally! Our folks did it the right way! We have plenty of people in our own country who are citizens and they need help!”

“Yeah, help your own first!”

“Yeah, help your own first!” “The libs complain that we’re deporting people who are receiving medical treatment they can’t get in their own country, and that some immigrants hold vital research jobs, and . . .”

But my neighbor’s kid is an American, and their health care didn’t even begin to cover the bills!

But my neighbor’s kid is an American, and their health care didn’t even begin to cover the bills! Hurricane Dorian is one of only four storms in the Atlantic to have higher sustained wind speeds than Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Dorian’s wind speed was gauged at 185 mph when it made landfall in the Bahamas yesterday. It’s the fourth Category 5 hurricane to form in the Atlantic since 2017: Irma (2017), Maria (2017), Michael (2018) and now Dorian (2019).

“Climate change is a hoax!”

We’re all going to burn in Hell.