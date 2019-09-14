Trumplandia: Sept. 7 — 14, 2019

9/11 For Phonies Edition

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.6% – up from 41.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% – up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

While @BarackObama is slashing the military, he is also negotiating with our sworn enemy the Taliban–who facilitated 9/11. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2012

Tea with Terrorists?

The week of our Trump – Sept. 7, 2019: Eighteen-years ago our nation was attacked by a gang of terrorists who not only destroyed the World Trade Center in New York and damaged the Pentagon in D.C., but changed the way we lived our lives.

For most Americans, Sept. 11, 2001 was a dark day. One that is always commemorated by remembering those who died in the worst attack in our history as well as the patriotism it spurred among everyone who survived.

We all became more American that day and the love and admiration for our country was galvanized.

But for some phonies, like our reality television star president, it has always been about him and what opportunity he can steal in the hopes of gaining more money and most recently more votes.

Trump, a real estate mogul when the attacks occurred, peered down from his palace in Trump Tower while rescue personnel combed “the pile” of rubble where the Twin Towers once stood and did not see America’s moment of humility, but instead just another opportunity for him to gain attention.

Hours after the attacks, during an interview on WWOR ,Trump noted that the “Trump Building” located at nearby 40 Wall Street, was now the tallest building in Manhattan. He infamously bragged about donating money to victims of the tragedy, but actually gave nothing. When he ran for president he lied about seeing groups of Muslims dancing for joy at the destroyed building and most recently he talked about his time downtown at the site, another thing that is worst than a lie.

So, when a guy like that says he’s truly sorry and will never forget the attacks I can’t help but to see it to be as fake as he sees the mainstream media to be.

This week disingenuous Donnie was at it again and expected to put the finishing touches on a peace plan that would surely gain him consideration for a coveted Nobel Peace Prize just before the anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11.

It appears in late August Trump and his team hatched a plan that would have him carve out a peace plan in Afghanistan by doing what every good guy in movies said he wouldn’t do – negotiate with terrorists. Under the plan, Trump would keep his campaign promise to draw down the troops in Afghanistan by inviting members of the Taliban, who are deemed as terrorists by our government, to the sacred mountain getaway we call “Camp David.”

Years earlier such a concept would have seemed criminal when the past president occupied the White House. Things have obviously changed.

Set to be completed by Sept. 8, the Trumpian photo op was supposed to feature pictures with Taliban leaders described as “the Taliban Five” by the Washington Post. The terrorist leaders were said to have been tied to the deadly attacks on Sept. 11. The group had been detained at Guantanamo Bay during the years after the attacks before being released in exchange for American deserter Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl.

The five were expected to join Trump and company in the woods of Maryland in secret, until it was learned they’d done something terroristic and literally blown up the plan. On Sept. 5 a suicide car bomb attack was launched in Kabul, killing 12, including an American soldier.

Trump almost immediately shutdown the negotiations, which were part of a larger talks that also involved Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, but left out Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Previously published reports stated the plan called for the draw down of our current 14,000 troops over the span of 16-months with about 5,000 expected to leave in 135 day. In return the Taliban was expected to provide counterterrorism assurances against future attacks from Afghanistan by ISIS or Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and specifically here at home.

Ghani balked at approving the deal without having input and the Taliban expected not to travel to America without a solid deal already signed by the Americans. In the end, the Trump’s sketchy secret deal appeared to be unraveling amid various Taliban attacks right before his beady little eyes.

A shocked Trump tweeted what we hope was a rhetorical question about the Taliban a day before the planned Camp David photo op:

“…What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse! It they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.”

How perceptive!

He later said the peace talks involving the Taliban were dead and hailed himself for shutting down the talks once he learned the Taliban was carrying out terroristic deeds earlier this month. I guess he must have missed that at least nine other Americans have died in Afghanistan since June 25th in Taliban led attacks.

As the dust settled, First Lady Melania Trump even caught a little hell from internet trolls who questioned whether stitching in her raincoat in the White House tribute to 9/11 had a more overt meaning. Some questioned whether the image at the bottom of her coat was meant to resemble a tower attacked by airplanes a la 9/11.

The image was tweeted out by the President on Wednesday. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham of course dismissed the trolls assertions as “ridiculous.”

Bolton Bolts

John Bolton Waves Goodbye, Returns To Sea To Be Walrus Againhttps://t.co/sBMyqR03N7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 11, 2019

The week’s biggest story revolved around another firing at the Trump White House, this time when National Security Advisor John Bolton was sent packing on Sept. 10 via Twitter after more than one disagreement with the president on foreign policy issues.

Bolton’s firing was of course termed a resignation by the former UN Ambassador, who contradicted Trump’s tweeted news of the termination. Bolton said despite the tweet, he offered Trump his resignation the night before and was told they would talk about it the next day.

He was greeted at 11:58 a.m. by two tweets from the White House stating first he had informed Bolton of his fate the night before, asking for his resignation, which he said was handed to him in the morning. Moments later a second tweet stated Bolton had been told his services were “no longer needed,” and that the two had disagreed on many of his suggestions.

Bolton’s termination came just days after Trump announced a plan to have a sit down with leaders of the Taliban at Camp David where they would have agreed to terms on a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It was reported that Bolton was distrustful of Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who was leading the negotiations with the Taliban over past months. Bolton’s position put him at odds with Trump, but also with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also tried to procure the Camp David summit.

As the Taliban summit fell apart, Trump did not publicly acknowledge his differences with Bolton on the secret summit, but instead took to social media to spin their difference, which included views on Cuba and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that were stronger than those of Bolton.

Bolton’s reliance on sanctions in the case of Venezuela was in contrast to the support with “all options being on the table,” when democratically elected National Assembly and its president Juan Guaido won an election earlier in the year in the Latin American country However, Maduro has remained in power allowing the influence of U.S. enemies like Cuba, China and Russia to grow.

Trump this week tweeted Bolton was “holding him back,” in Latin America and mocked his former national security advisor as “Mr. Tough Guy,” whose stance on North Korea offended his friend, dictator Kim Jong Un, who balked at ending up as dead as former Syrian leader Muammar Gaddafi.

“I don’t blame Kim Jong Un for what he said after that. And he wanted nothing to do with John Bolton,” Trump said at the White House on Sept. 11 regarding the U.S. looking at a Syrian option when dealing with North Korea. “That’s a question of being smart to say something like that. And it set us back.”

Bolton became the third NSA for the Trump Administration since it took over in January in 2017. A little over a year ago in April of 2018, he replaced H.R. McMaster in the role, who served for about a year. He had previously served as a contributor for Fox News and worked in the administrations of former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

It was reported yesterday since his ouster, Bolton has resumed working for the John Bolton PAC and the John Bolter Super Pact, groups he led before being appointed as national security advisor. He immediately lodged his financial support for to the tune of $50,000 for Republicans seeking re-election in 2020.

“The experience that these incumbent members of Congress have provides them with a remarkable understanding and knowledge of the threats we face from international terrorism and rogue regimes such as Iran and North Korea,” Bolton said in a prepared statement to Reuters.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a negotiating team for Taliban reportedly arrived in Russia and the heals of stalled talks with the United States. Russia has been accused of aiding the group as a maneuver to rebuff ISIS in Afghanistan.

Catching the Vapors

While no action on gun control has come from the White House in recent days, at the urging of First Lady Melania, President Trump is targeting flavored cigarette vapor cartridges as the next national health emergency.

On Sept. 12 Trump he would pursue banning the sale of flavored vaping products as way to educate youngsters about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes. His announcement comes on the heels of an announcement by the FLOTUS, who said she was deeply concerned about “the vaping epidemic.”

The Food and Drug Administation (FDA) said in a statement it would soon release a new policy that aimed to remove unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products off the market. The FDA released data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey that suggest more than 25 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. The FDA pointed to underaged smokers favoring flavors of fruit, menthol or mint for “vaping.”

Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary, said the FDA is expected to issue guidelines on how to remove flavored vaping products from store shelves.

Federal officials have identified more than 400 cases of illnesses, including five deaths, thought to be the result of the use of vaping devices and/or e-cigarettes. Health officials have identified a liquid ingredient common among many patients as the possible culprit and pointed to THC as also having damaging affects on the lungs of those using electronic smoking devices.

Supporters of vaping and e-cigarettes state the use of the smoking devices could remove options available to cigarette smokers who are trying to cut down on smoking tobacco. Vaping supporters say many of the health problems mentioned are due to contaminated vaping cartridges and not the devices themselves.

A spokesperson for the American Heart Association (AHA) pointed to companies like e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL as an example of companies they believe target youngsters and adolescents through marketing campaigns that push flavors aimed at children. The AHA favors removing all flavored e-cigarettes from stores and the prohibition of online sales of e-cigarettes.

Trump said he chided Melania’s son, 13-year-old Barron, the one they had “together,” about vaping. He has repeatedly told him he does not like vaping and don’t vape!

“It’s causing a lot of problems and we’re going to have to do something about it,” Trump said during a meeting with health policy advisers this week. “There have been deaths and there have been a lot of other problems.”