The mouth that roars

Our president’s big mouth may really have gotten him into trouble this time.

The Washington Post and other sources reported earlier this week that a communication between Donald Trump and a foreign leader included a promise from Trump that was so troubling, it led an official in the Intelligence Community to file a whistleblower complaint.

At time of this writing, it is unknown who the foreign leader was or what sort of promise was allegedly made. But that didn’t stop 45 from taking to his favorite forum, Twitter, to deny that he said whatever it is he said.

Another Fake News story out there – It never ends! Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

“Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA,” he continued on Twitter. “Presidential Harassment!”

Why, yes, Mr. President, you would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader on a monitored call, just as you would brag about grabbing women “by the pussy” on a film set where everything is likely to be recorded.

Yes, you would say something inappropriate, such as whining to the press, in reacting to the death of journalist Cokie Roberts, that she wasn’t “nice” to you.

Our president is totally lacking impulse control. If he sees a woman he wants to kiss, he has to do it. If he comes up with a nasty nickname for a political foe, he feels compelled to tweet it out. If he hears something in a confidential briefing, he can’t wait to tell the world.

On Wednesday, the very day the news broke about the whistleblower complaint, Trump spoke to reporters at a segment of replacement border fence in Otay Mesa, California, and revealed some of the security measures there.

He actually invited acting Army Corps of Engineers chief, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, to expand on his remarks, the Washington Examiner reported.

“One thing we haven’t mentioned is technology, they’re wired so that we will know if somebody’s trying to break through,” Trump said, turning to Semonite, “and you may want to discuss that a little bit, General.”

Semonite declined, saying there might be some merit to not discussing the measures, and Trump, after praising his answer, went ahead and spilled the beans.

“I’ll just tell you they’re wired,” he told the reporters, according to the Examiner. “…All set up for cameras, any place we want…You’ve been hearing drone technology. They’re all wired for drone technology.”

Just weeks earlier, at the end of August, Trump tweeted out what appeared to be an image from a classified satellite or drone that depicted the aftermath of an accident at an Iranian space facility.

When asked about the tweet, Trump’s response was typical. “We had a photo and I released it, which I have the absolute right to do,” the president told reporters.

This is the man who has the nuclear launch codes. This is our commander in chief, who holds the fate of our armed services in his tiny, grasping hands. And he lacks the self-control of a toddler who hasn’t yet mastered potty training.

If he can’t help himself, then the voters have to help him out of office. We can’t afford to wait and see what else he gives away once he has nothing left to lose.