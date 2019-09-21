Trumplandia: Sept. 14 — 21, 2019

My Big, Fat Mouth Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.2% — up from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 52% — up from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

Not Just Whistling Dixie

The week of our Trump — Sept. 14, 2019: Loose lips sink ships, as the old saying goes, but this week the president’s flapping vermilions, along with those of his personal attorney and former campaign chief, set the tone for what would be another tumultuous week for statements coming from the White House.

For much of the day yesterday and for at least half of the day on Sept. 19, the Trump White House was under a cloud of suspicion regarding July 2019 telephone call between the dealmaker-in-chief and the newly elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Red-flagged by U.S. intelligence, the conversation spawned a whistleblower complaint and was deemed inappropriate enough to spark a standoff between acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire, House of Representative Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) and the Department of Justice.

Additional reporting by several news organizations, including the Wall Street Journal, suggested the conversation in question occurred on July 12, 2019 and involved Trump urging Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden and former executive for a Ukrainian energy company. Previously published material further suggested that Trump, over time, may have threatened to withhold $250 million in military aid to the friendly nation until it provided assurances it would continue to investigate the former vice president’s business dealings and thus giving Trump an advantage in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Reporting also suggests that following the calls, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence visited Ukraine, and that Giuliani discussed the investigation with Zelenskiy at Trump’s urging. Following the July 12th conversation, Dan Coates, who was then Director of National Intelligence and could have been aware of its contents, retired as did his deputy, Sue Gordon. The complaint was filed on Aug. 12, 2019.

The DNI missed the Sept. 2 deadline to send the complaint to Congress and instead took the matter to the DOJ. Schiff has been trying to review a copy of the whistleblower’s complaint since at least Sept. 10.

Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, was outraged at the suggestion of Trump’s alleged behavior. He called for a release of a transcript of the conversation to Congress and the American people. Said Biden:

“If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country. This particular behavior is particularly abhorrent because it exploits the foreign policy of our country and undermines our national security for political purposes. “It means that he used the power and resources of the United States to pressure a sovereign nation — a partner that is still under direct assault from Russia — pushing Ukraine to subvert the rule of law in the express hope of extracting a political favor. Such clear-cut corruption damages and diminishes our institutions of government by making them tools of a personal political vendetta.”

Schiff last week issued a subpoena that compelled Maguire to produce the complaint, which had been categorized as an “urgent concern” to the nation intelligence community. The complaint was to have been turned over to the House committee by Sept. 17, but the request was rebuffed by Maguire, who instead turned the complaint over to the Department of Justice.

Schiff’s request sought a “full and un-redacted whistleblower complaint, the IC inspector general’s determination related to the complaint and all records pertaining to the Office of the Director National Intelligence’s (ODNI) involvement in the matter as well as any correspondence about the matter involving the executive branch and the White House.

Following a closed-door meeting with Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson, Schiff announced it was known the DOJ was involved in a decision to withhold the information from Congress. He states he and the House Intelligence Committee were exploring legal action against the ODNI to gain access to the complaint.

Trump yesterday rebuffed the reports during press conference in the Oval Office. He referred to the whistleblower’s complaint as “a political hack job.”

On Sept. 19, Giuliani did the talk show circuit, admitting to going to the Ukraine to investigate the younger Biden, but initially denying that he’d attempted to dig up information on the senior Biden, the presidential candidate. Ultimately, the former prosecutor and New York mayor was proven again to be a liar.

Some suggest the suppressed whistleblower complaint coupled with Senate Majority Leader “Moscow Mitch” McConnell’s sudden change of heart over funding for election security further muddies the waters and gives a stronger appearance of impropriety and a possible cover up to protect the president.

Saudi Arabia’s Bitch?

.@realDonaldTrump Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia's bitch is not "America First." https://t.co/kJOCpqwaQS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

Somewhere between selling them an obscene amount of military weapons for cash and looking the other way as it appeared its leaders murdered and dismembered an American journalist, the United States seems to have been put on the “hoe stroll” by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq refinery, the largest oil processing facility in the world and the Khurais oil field were attacked by a squadron of electronic drones on Sept. 14. The attack, which scuttled the world’s oil supply, immediately grabbed the attention of the Trump White House, which voiced its support for the Saudis and our willingness to defend the kingdom’s resources.

The drone attacks also caused Donnie Dipshit to lodge more threats against Iran, which is already being sanctioned after he pulled out of an Obama-era agreement. It also allowed the oil-rich monarchy to chart U.S. policy and even call in ground troops this week after it was attacked by what many believe were rebels backed by nearby Iran.

Trump said America was “locked and loaded” after the attacks and immediately began pointing his stubby, little orange digits at Iran as the culprit in the attacks. He also tweeted that Washington was “waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause” of the attacks “and under what terms we would proceed!”

The contrast between locked and loaded and let’s wait to see how the Saudis want us to proceed created a schizophrenic reaction to the crisis that left many unsure how we would or should proceed.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the attacks were an “act of war,” and traveled to meet with the Saudi prince hours after the attacks to coordinate a response to the attacks.

Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on the president’s usage of the term “locked and loaded,” saying that it never was meant to imply a military strike was forthcoming. Pence’s chief of staff explained it this way:

“I think that ‘locked and loaded’ is a broad term and talks about the realities that we’re all far safer and more secure domestically from energy independence.”

The comments surrounding our role in an obvious Saudi problem caught the attention of Democratic presidential hopeful and congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard. A military veteran who served in Iraq, Gabbard is running for president and wants to end our alliance with the Saudis. She took exception to the administration’s response, which seemed to suggest our military was for sale to the highest bidder.

Gabbard on Sept. 16 likened the use of the American military to protect Saudi Arabia to pimping out the military for “his Saudi masters.” She went on to say such use of our military was a “disgrace” and “betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution.”

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have indeed claimed the attack and Iran has denied accusations of their involvement. The Saudi’s have not specifically blamed the Iranians, but U.S. intelligence suggests the attacks were indeed tied to Iran.

Already saddled with restrictive U.S. sanctions, Iran is the likeliest culprit and some believe the attacks, along with others on oil tankers and U.S. drones in recent months, were to expose the normally tough talking Trump as weak because they believe he has no intention of going to war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, during an interview with CNN on Sept. 19, warned that any military strike on his country from the U.S. would result in an “all out war.”

Zarif and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have reportedly received a visa from the United States to attend next week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York. Last evening he committed several hundred troops and missile defense equipment to the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a way to prevent future attacks. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the move was in response to a request from Iran and the UAE, which requested international support after the oil field bombings.

The Rolls-Royce of Walls

This week President Trump traveled to California to do a little fundraising and to show off the next manifestation of his big, beautiful wall, which actually is being built in San Diego along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Paid for by military re-appropriations and not by Mexico as originally advertised, the new border wall was put up in the Otay Mesa area of the city. Trump, surrounded by contractors, top customs and border protection officials, as well as members of the Army Corps of Engineers and Homeland Security officials, hailed the wall as “a world-class security system.”

Considered “the Rolls-Royce” of walls, Trump said the wall is built with space age metal that is impossible to climb and a technology that allows it to absorb heat, so it is therefore too hot to touch by would-be illegal immigrants. He later said the metal gets so hot you can cook an egg on its surface. In addition, Trump said the wall utilizes new, special concrete and has many cameras.

He said the fence consists of steel, concrete-filled bollards, that have been tested by a troupe of 20 mountain climbers he has on hand. He said a portion will replace an old wall that was already on the border, but the new metal cannot be damaged by blow-torch or cut by a power saw. The old wall “was like a sheet metal, and people would just knock it over like just routinely,” Trump said during his presser.

Army Corps Lt. Gen Todd Semonite said his group has built 66 miles of wall and has another 251 miles in various stages of construction at 17 sites along the border. He said he has contracts for 163 more miles for construction in the next 90 days. He said the wall is be constructed at the pace of 270 panels a day, each with eight bollards.

The Pentagon diverted as much as $3.6 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars from over 100 military construction projects to build an estimated 175 miles of border wall. Trump expects to build more than 500 miles of wall prior to the 2020 election.

Back in March of 2017, Mexican congressman Brauilo Guerra posted a video from atop a large piece of wall already sporting the bollard design. He boasted about how easy it was to climb the tremendously tall structure. It is unknown how Trump’s new materials will impact the ability of those seeking to scale a similar wall built with the new features he previewed.

According to Guerra:

“You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant. I climbed it in Tijuana, one the highest parts. There are young people who scale the new wall all the time.”

An undated video has been posted on social media that shows men scaling a similar wall, seemingly with ease. The video is in Spanish.