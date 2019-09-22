Trump’s gutting of the EPA could be his most toxic legacy

DONALD TRUMP: “Environmental Protection, what they do is a disgrace. Every week they come out with new regulations.”

Q: Who’s going to protect the environment?

TRUMP: “We’ll be fine with the environment. We can leave a little bit, but you can’t destroy businesses.”

For the third year in a row, the Trump administration has proposed deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency. These reductions would allow more lead, toxic chemicals and contaminated water, jeopardizing the health and safety of all Americans.

Trump has indicated he should be given credit for the nation’s air and water quality. “I want crystal clean water and the cleanest and the purest air on the planet — we’ve now got that!” However, the only time the United States scored a top ranking for drinking water predates Trump. The data he likely used was from 2016 — during Barack Obama’s tenure as president, and therefore does not reflect any change under Trump.

Just recently, Trump quietly dissed another important Obama legacy, the 2015 measure known as the Waters of the United States rule. Over the past two years, Trump has worked to weaken or undo a long list of regulations designed to protect our water, air and food. Many of those protections are credited to Obama.

The Clean Water Act, enacted in 1972, placed limits on polluting chemicals that could be used near streams, wetlands and other bodies of water. By weakening it, polluters will no longer need a permit to discharge potentially harmful substances into streams and wetlands.

By gutting the EPA, Trump is destroying the nation’s air, food and water supplies, and because the ideological balance of the Supreme Court has shifted to the right, environmentalists are rightfully concerned that Trump’s reckless acts could take decades or longer to reverse.

A New York Times analysis, based on research from Harvard Law School, Columbia Law School and other sources, counts more than 80 environmental rules and regulations on the way out under Trump.

The list represents two types of policy changes: rules that were officially reversed and rollbacks still in progress. The Trump administration has released an aggressive schedule to try to finalize many of these rollbacks this year according to the Times report:

Canceled a requirement for oil and gas companies to report methane emissions. Revised and partially repealed an Obama-era rule limiting methane emissions on public lands, including intentional venting and flaring from drilling operations. Loosened a Clinton-era rule designed to limit toxic emissions from major industrial polluters. Stopped enforcing a 2015 rule that prohibited the use of hydrofluorocarbons, powerful greenhouse gases, in air-conditioners and refrigerators. Repealed a requirement that state and regional authorities track tailpipe emissions from vehicles traveling on federal highways. Reverted to a weaker 2009 pollution permitting program for new power plants and expansions. Amended rules that govern how refineries monitor pollution in surrounding communities. Directed agencies to stop using an Obama-era calculation of the “social cost of carbon” that rule-makers used to estimate the long-term economic benefits of reducing carbon dioxide emissions Withdrew guidance that federal agencies include greenhouse gas emissions in environmental reviews. But several district courts have ruled that emissions must be included in such reviews. Lifted a summertime ban on the use of E15, a gasoline blend made of 15 percent ethanol. (Burning gasoline with a higher concentration of ethanol in hot conditions increases smog.) Proposed rules to end federal requirements that oil and gas companies install technology to inspect for and fix methane leaks from wells, pipelines and storage facilities. Proposed weakening Obama-era fuel-economy standards for cars and light trucks. The proposal also challenges California’s right to set its own more stringent standards, which other states can choose to follow. Announced intent to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. (The process of withdrawing cannot be completed until 2020.) Proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan, which would have set strict limits on carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. In April 2019, the EPA sent a replacement plan, which would let states set their own rules, to the White House. Proposed eliminating Obama-era restrictions that in effect required newly built coal power plants to capture carbon dioxide emissions. Proposed a legal justification for weakening an Obama-era rule that limited mercury emissions from coal power plants. Proposed revisions to standards for carbon dioxide emissions from new, modified and reconstructed power plants. Began review of emissions rules for power plant start-ups, shutdowns and malfunctions. In April, the EPA filed an order reversing a requirement that 36 states follow the emissions rule. Proposed relaxing Obama-era requirements that companies monitor and repair methane leaks at oil and gas facilities. Proposed changing rules aimed at cutting methane emissions from landfills. In May, 2019, a federal judge ruled against the EPA for failing to enforce the existing law and gave the agency a fall deadline for finalizing state and federal rules. EPA said it is reviewing the decision. Announced a rewrite of an Obama-era rule meant to reduce air pollution in national parks and wilderness areas. Weakened oversight of some state plans for reducing air pollution in national parks. (In Texas, the EPA rejected an Obama-era plan that would have required the installation of equipment at some coal-burning power plants to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions.) Proposed repealing leak-repair, maintenance and reporting requirements for large refrigeration and air conditioning systems containing hydrofluorocarbons. Removed limits on the ability of individuals and communities to challenge EPA-issued pollution permits before a panel of agency judges. Made significant cuts to the borders of two national monuments in Utah and recommended border and resource management changes to several more. Rescinded water pollution regulations for fracking on federal and Indian lands. Scrapped a proposed rule that required mines to prove they could pay to clean up future pollution. Withdrew a requirement that Gulf oil rig owners prove they could cover the costs of removing rigs once they have stopped producing. Approved construction of the Dakota Access pipeline less than a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. Under the Obama administration, the Army Corps of Engineers had said it would explore alternative routes. Revoked an Obama-era executive order designed to preserve ocean, coastal and Great Lakes waters in favor of a policy focused on energy production and economic growth. Changed how the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission considers the indirect effects of greenhouse gas emissions in environmental reviews. Permitted the use of seismic air guns for gas and oil exploration in the Atlantic Ocean. The practice, which can kill marine life and disrupt fisheries, was blocked under the Obama administration. Loosened offshore drilling safety regulations implemented by the Obama administration following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. The revised rules include reduced testing requirements for blowout prevention systems. Completed preliminary environmental reviews to clear the way for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Proposed opening most of America’s coastal waters to offshore oil and gas drilling, but delayed the plan after a federal judge ruled that Trump’s reversal of an Obama-era ban on drilling in the Arctic Ocean was unlawful. Lifted an Obama-era freeze on new coal leases on public lands. But, in April 2019, a judge ruled that the Interior Department could not begin selling new leases without completing an environmental review. A month later, the agency published a draft assessment that concluded restarting federal coal leasing would have little environmental impact. Repealed an Obama-era rule governing royalties for oil, gas and coal leases on federal lands, which replaced a 1980s rule that critics said allowed companies to underpay the federal government. A federal judge struck down the Trump administration’s repeal. The Interior Department is reviewing the decision. Proposed “streamlining” the approval process for drilling for oil and gas in national forests. Ordered review of regulations on oil and gas drilling in national parks where mineral rights are privately owned. Recommended shrinking three marine protected areas, or opening them to commercial fishing. Ordered review of regulations on offshore oil and gas exploration by floating vessels in the Arctic that were developed after a 2013 accident. The Interior Department said it was “considering full rescission or revision of this rule.” Approved the Keystone XL pipeline rejected by President Barack Obama, but a federal judge blocked the project from going forward without an adequate environmental review process. Mr. Trump later attempted to side-step the ruling by issuing a presidential permit, but the project remains tied up in court. Revoked Obama-era flood standards for federal infrastructure projects, like roads and bridges. The standards required the government to account for sea-level rise and other climate change Relaxed the environmental review process for federal infrastructure projects. Revoked a directive for federal agencies to minimize impacts on water, wildlife, land and other natural resources when approving development projects. Revoked an Obama executive order promoting “climate resilience” in the northern Bering Sea region of Alaska, which withdrew local waters from oil and gas leasing and established a tribal advisory council to consult on local environmental issues. Revoked an Obama executive order that set a goal of cutting the federal government’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent over 10 years. Reversed an update to the Bureau of Land Management’s public land use planning process. Withdrew an Obama-era order to consider climate change in managing natural resources in national parks. Restricted most Interior Department environmental studies to one year in length and a maximum of 150 pages, citing a need to reduce paperwork. Withdrew a number of Obama-era Interior Department climate change and conservation policies that the agency said could “burden the development or utilization of domestically produced energy resources.” Eliminated the use of an Obama-era planning system designed to minimize harm from oil and gas activity on sensitive landscapes, such as national parks. Eased the environmental review processes for small wireless infrastructure projects with the goal of expanding 5G wireless. Withdrew Obama-era policies designed to maintain or, ideally improve, natural resources affected by federal projects. Proposed plans to streamline the environmental review process for Forest Service projects. Changed the way the Endangered Species Act is applied, making it more difficult to protect wildlife from long-term threats posed by climate change. Opened nine million acres of Western land to oil and gas drilling by weakening habitat protections for the sage grouse, an imperiled bird with an elaborate mating dance. Overturned a ban on the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands. Overturned a ban on the hunting of predators in Alaskan wildlife refuges. Ended an Obama-era rule barring hunters on some Alaska public lands from using bait to lure and kill grizzly bears. Withdrew proposed limits on the number of endangered marine mammals and sea turtles that people who fish could unintentionally kill or injure with sword-fishing nets on the West Coast. In 2018, California issued a state rule prohibiting the use of the nets the rule was intending to regulate. Amended fishing regulations for a number of species to allow for longer seasons and higher catch rates. Rolled back a roughly 40-year-old interprentation of a policy aimed at protecting migratory birds, potentially running afoul of treaties with Canada and Mexico. Overturned a ban on using parts of migratory birds in handicrafts made by Alaskan Natives. Proposed relaxing environmental protections for salmon and smelt in California’s Central Valley in order to free up water for farmers. Rejected a proposed ban on chlorpyrifos, a pesticide linked to developmental disabilities in children. Narrowed the scope of a 2016 law mandating safety assessments for potentially toxic chemicals, like dry-cleaning solvents and paint strippers. The EPA will focus on direct exposure and exclude air, water and ground contamination. Reversed an Obama-era rule that required braking system upgrades for “high hazard” trains hauling flammable liquids, like oil and ethanol. Removed copper filter cake, an electronics manufacturing byproduct comprised of heavy metals, from the “hazardous waste” list. Moved to overturn an Obama-era rule lowering coal dust limits in mines. The head of the Mine Safety and Health Administration said there were no immediate plans to change the dust limit, but the review is continuing. Scaled back pollution protections for certain tributaries and wetlands that were regulated under the Clean Water Act by the Obama administration. Revoked a rule that prevented coal companies from dumping mining debris into local streams. Withdrew a proposed rule aimed at reducing pollutants, including air pollution, at sewage treatment plants. Withdrew a proposed rule requiring groundwater protections for certain uranium mines. Weakened federal rules regulating the disposal and storage of coal ash waste from power plants. (A second phase of this rollback is still under way.) Delayed by two years an EPA rule regulating limits on toxic discharge, which can include mercury, from power plants into public waterways. Ordered the EPA to re-evaluate a section of the Clean Water Act and related guidance that allows states to reject or delay federal projects — including pipelines and other fossil fuel facilities — if they don’t meet local water quality goals. Repealed an Obama-era regulation that would have nearly doubled the number of light bulbs subject to energy-efficiency standards starting in January 2020. The EPA also proposed scaling back the next phase of efficiency standards for bulbs that remain subject to regulation. Prohibited funding environmental and community development projects through corporate settlements of federal lawsuits. Announced intent to stop payments to the Green Climate Fund, a United Nations program to help poorer countries reduce carbon emissions. Reversed restrictions on the sale of plastic water bottles in national parks desgined to cut down on litter, despite a Park Service report that the effort worked. Proposed limiting the studies used by the EPA for rule-making to only those that make data publicly available. (The move was widely criticized by scientists, who said it would effectively block the agency from considering landmark research that relies on confidential health data.) Proposed changes to the way cost-benefit analyses are conducted under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and other environmental statutes. Proposed withdrawing efficiency standards for residential furnaces and commercial water heaters designed to reduce energy use. Initially withdrew then delayed a proposed rule that would inform car owners about fuel-efficient replacement tires. (The Transportation Department has scheduled a new rule-making notice for 2020.) **

Note the large number of Obama-era regulations overturned. His hatred for Obama for embarrassing him at the April 30, 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, knows no limits. Let’s go to the tape:

Trump recently tweeted a list of “eight facts” boasting of the nation’s air quality and carbon emissions reductions. Several of his “facts,” however, are inaccurate or misleading:

Which country has the largest carbon emission reduction? “AMERICA!”

Who has dumped the most carbon into the air? “CHINA!”

WRONG!

The United States — not China — is responsible for having released more carbon pollution than any nation. According to the Global Carbon project, the U.S. has released 399 billion tons of carbon dioxide between 1751 and 2017, more than any other nation on Earth. China is second, with 200 billion tons. The U.S. accounts for 25 percent of global cumulative emissions, while China’s share is 13 percent.

Trump also claimed, again, that “The U.S. “now leads the world in energy production.”

WRONG!

The United States is not the top energy producer, at least according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The most recent global figures from the EIA put the U.S. behind China in 2016 when counting total primary energy, or the total of all fossil fuels, nuclear power and renewables.

Trump has frequently referenced clean air and water in his list of purported facts, first claiming America has the “cleanest and safest air and water” in the world, and implying that he is responsible for the accomplishment. This is one of Trump’s favorite environmental subjects, but by several metrics, the U.S. does not rank first in the world, and there is little evidence to suggest his administration has made air or water quality better. In fact, a quick scan of the long list above seems to indicate that Trump and his Republican Party have led the way to its destruction.

All this leads to a fundamental question for the Republican Party: Why do you dislike your children and their children’s children so much that you would have them breathe polluted air, drink polluted water and eat food that bypasses inspection?

