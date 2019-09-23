He might rabbit, he might

President Donald J. Trump yesterday responded to a request for more information about a controversial conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by saying he will consider releasing a transcript of the call.

The call, which was held in July with Zelensky, has become the focus of controversy in recent days, after it was learned Trump possibly threatened to withhold military aid for the eastern bloc country if its president did not continue a probe into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had worked in the energy business there.

An intelligence community whistleblower red-flagged the call in a complaint that is being examined by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson. The Department of Justice has blocked the natural progression of the investigation, which is supposed to move onto the House Intelligence Committee for further scrutiny.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) sent a letter to House colleagues yesterday in which she said the administration that urged acting DNI director Joseph Maguire to provide a copy of the whistleblower complaint when he testifies in front of Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Pelosi, who has held off from calling for Trump’s impeachment, threatened a whole new stage of investigation if the complaint is not turned over to Congress.

Administration officials said Sunday that such transcripts are not released so that foreign leaders can discuss matters freely with U.S. presidents without any fear of disclosure. Trump, who was rallying in Houston, Tx. Yesterday, was asked about the conversation yesterday by media and said he is considering releasing more information about the conversation.

“We’ll make a determination about how to release it, releasing it, saying what we said,” Trump said explaining his belief that such a conversation is allowed because he is president. “The problem is, when you’re speaking to foreign leaders, you don’t want foreign leaders to feel that they shouldn’t be speaking openly. And the same thing with an American president. “You want them to be able to express themselves without knowing that every single word was going to be going out and going out all over the world.”

Previous reports suggest Trump pressured Zelenskiy at least eight times on the call and may have threatened to withhold aid if an investigation into Hunter Biden did not continue. The President sent his private attorney Rudy Giuliani to the Ukraine around the same time to get information on the investigation into Hunter Biden and his ties to the Ukraine.

Trump acknowledges the call to Zelensky, which he described as “perfect” and yesterday admitted that he asked about the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner.

While politico’s dreamed the issue would finally cause the Democrats to take the matter “to the mattresses.” they instead had to settle for the age old practice of watching the topic being hashed out on the Sunday morning talk shows.

Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Ca), head of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper and suggested that if the President did nothing wrong, he should release the transcript and allow the DOJ to also release a copy of the whistleblower’s complaint. He believes the president is afraid to let the public see either item.

Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)would join the fray by tweet and suggest Trump should consider releasing information on the conversation. The former GOP presidential candidate said he was in favor of the facts coming out.

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) appeared on Fox News Sunday show hosted by Maria Bartiromo, “Morning Futures” and predicted the entire matter would bring an end to Biden’s campaign. He said Joe Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian government dates back to the last election when Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton wanted to keep the sitting veep out of the presidential race.

Nunes, a staunch supporter of the president, ascribes to Trump’s assertion that he was pressing the Ukrainian president because he holds Biden forced a Ukrainian prosecutor to leave an investigation into Hunter Biden’s energy company by threatening that the administration of President Barack Obama would not give dollars to the Ukraine if the investigation did not cease. Trump contends that is the reason he was looking into the ties between the both Biden’s and the Ukraine.