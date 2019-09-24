Written by Glenn Redus

Collision course to impeachment!

Saying that no person is above the law, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that a formal impeachment investigation will be launched to determine if Donald Trump has violated the U.S. Constitution and his oath of office.

The announcement sets up the epic clash between Democrats and Republicans (not to  mention between Good and Evil) that has been brewing since Trump first stole the election with help from Russian boy toy Vladimir Putin.

Is Trump guilty? You’re darned tootin’ he is, but a process is a process, and The Shinbone Star is committed to covering it in detail as it develops. Look for more insightful analysis from our staff as soon as we sober up and mop up the champagne that’s all over our newsroom floor.

And thanks, Nancy. No matter how this plays out, we knew you had it in you to finally do the right thing.

