Saying that no person is above the law, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that a formal impeachment investigation will be launched to determine if Donald Trump has violated the U.S. Constitution and his oath of office.
The announcement sets up the epic clash between Democrats and Republicans (not to mention between Good and Evil) that has been brewing since Trump first stole the election with help from Russian boy toy Vladimir Putin.
Is Trump guilty? You’re darned tootin’ he is, but a process is a process, and The Shinbone Star is committed to covering it in detail as it develops. Look for more insightful analysis from our staff as soon as we sober up and mop up the champagne that’s all over our newsroom floor.
And thanks, Nancy. No matter how this plays out, we knew you had it in you to finally do the right thing.
6 thoughts on “Collision course to impeachment!”
Wouldn’t mind joining in the celebration the very second Pence is included in the impeachment.
A good day for doing the right thing on both sides of the pond today! Let’s hope even better things follow both in the UK and USA…
Darn tootin’!
Boris Johnson just got his rude awakening. Now it’s Donnie’s turn. 🙂
Time to see if the rest of Congress steps up to the plate. Enough is enough—and has been for a very long time!
AMEN!
