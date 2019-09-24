Will Trump’s Thoughts And Prayers Save The World?

Self-proclaimed environmentalist Donald Trump said he was skipping Monday’s annual United Nations environmental summit to discuss ways to slow down the world’s accelerating climate crises, before unexpectedly dropping in with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump and Pence showed up shortly before appearing at a nearby religious freedoms meeting in the basement of the General Assembly building. At it, Trump announced the U.S. is dedicating $25 million towards religious freedom.

Before making his religious freedom speech Trump briefly stopped by at the U.N. summit of world leaders who are meeting to address the effects of climate change. Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg welcomed Trump to the packed gallery, saying, “Hopefully our discussions here will be useful for you when you formulate climate policy.”

Bloomberg’s apparently satirical introduction was followed by laughter and applause, The New York Times reported.

The U.N.’s annual gathering of world leaders is hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The meeting, billed as a worldwide environmental summit, follows last Friday’s sanctioned New York City school district participation in the Global Climate Strike, and a U.N. Youth Summit on climate change.

The luminaries in attendance included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Trump proclaimed to be his new best pal during a campaign swing through Houston, Texas, over the weekend. In all, more than 100 world leaders attended.

They heard 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg explain why the world is in desperate need of international cooperation to reverse climate change before it changes the world forever.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg told the world leaders at the summit. Thunberg went on to offer both scathing criticism and specific observations that explain why the world must denounce dependence on fossil fuels

Thunberg was featured on the May 2019 cover of Time magazine, which reported that the pig-tailed teenager is so impressive, her demeanor is known as the “Greta Thunberg effect.”

Instead of Trump joining his fellow world leaders seeking solutions for the greatest threat facing Earth, the U.S. is officially represented by Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, according to the U.S. State Department.

Recently, the low-level career diplomat told the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C., that the U.S. is unilaterally confronting “three major challenges” facing Earth’s deteriorating climate with a new strategy primarily aimed at making the world’s water supplies safe.

The United States officially rejects almost all scientific research that points to human-introduced environmental factors as the largest cause of Earth’s death-dealing rising temperature.

The first challenge, Bernicat said, is to provide access to safe water for nearly 2 billion people worldwide who lack safe drinking water and nearly 4 billion others who lack sanitation services. Both are linked to international security.

“This is not only a threat to human health, but a factor in migration, civil unrest, and terrorist recruitment,” she added.

The second huge challenge is to find ways to provide more drinking water around the globe. By 2030, more than half of the world’s population will suffer water shortages.

“Many countries will not have enough water to meet domestic, industrial, and environmental water needs. These countries are fundamentally water-insecure and risk increased fragility or failure.”

The third challenge is preventing armed conflicts over available water, Bernicat said.

“More than 270 water basins worldwide are shared by two or more countries. As water resources become scarce and variable, tensions over shared waters are likely to grow, increasing the potential for conflict at the local and regional level.”

Bernicat made no reference at all to the steady rise in carbon dioxide that already threatens the Earth’s food chain, according to environmental and atmospheric scientists.

After about 10 minutes in the Climate Summit, Pres Trump departs. He soon hosts a Conference on Religious Freedom. pic.twitter.com/K1crSbAYQN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 23, 2019

Despite Trump’s sudden regard for religious freedom over breathing, the U.N. says it is leaving the door open in case the United States ever wants to get involved.

“There’s always a seat at the table for the U.S.,” Cassie Flynn, an adviser on climate change for the U.N. Development Program, told Foreign Policy magazine last week. “When the U.S. is ready to join the global community’s fight in climate change, we will very much welcome them,” she said.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Secretary General, whom Trump routinely treats with undisguised disdain, has reportedly been relentlessly seeking commitments from member nations “to end subsidies for fossil fuel, tax carbon, cut pollution, and reach carbon neutrality by 2050,” a U.N. spokesman said during the publicity buildup to this week’s summit.

Trump continues to diminish U.S. environmental regulations that limit carbon dioxide emissions being released into the air.

“We are losing the race against climate change,” Secretary General Guterres told reporters following a recent visit to the devastated Bahamas. “The level of devastation was unlike anything I have ever seen. Hurricane Dorian was indeed Hurricane Hell. And unfortunately, extreme weather events will only produce more hellscapes for more people.”

Trump meanwhile continues to express doubt about global warming, ordering his ill-informed administration of toadies not to participate in any discussions leading up to the U.N. summit.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s newly minted U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft did not attend. Ambassador Craft is married to Joe Craft, a Republican mega-donor who owns one of the United States’ largest coal companies.

Thunberg, apparently undeterred by Trump’s inexplicable behavior, grabbed more headlines by arriving in the U.S. from Sweden aboard a solar-powered yacht before participating in last Friday’s youth protest in New York City. She refuses to fly because of jet aircraft emissions or eat meat because of the clouds of methane gas animal herds produce.

Meanwhile, Trump and Pence are expected to offer thoughts and prayers for the continued existence of the human race.