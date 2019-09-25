Donald J. Trump Is A Lawless President

It’s not fine for a president of the United States to solicit campaign assistance from a foreign government to help secure a second term in office in order to avoid most likely serious jail time if he has to vacate the White House in 2021.

It’s not fine for the same president, Donald J. Trump, to use the office he holds to encourage a foreign leader to embark on an investigation of a potential political opponent in the upcoming presidential election sweepstakes.

It’s illegal. It’s unconstitutional. It’s anti-American. It’s corruption personified.

Thanks goodness a whistle blower had the courage to speak up about the possible illegal, if not treasonous, activities of the current White House occupant. We need to hear from this person, if Trump and his team of enablers will allow it.

At press time they were not clear on when or if that would happen, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has supported the idea of the whistle blower making an appearance in the halls of Congress. Really, Mitch? What do you know that you aren’t telling us about this person? That he or she has been coached as to what to say about the underlying complaint? That he or she will exonerate Trump during testimony concerning the Ukraine call?

Something smells a little fishy on Capitol Hill, particularly in the Senate Majority leader’s office. “Moscow Mitch” is a known ardent defender of Trump and his anti-American approach to government. Something is afoot, methinks, with respect to this person and what will be revealed if he or she is allowed to testify.

Wake up, America. Trump is not only ignoring the rule of law as detailed in our Constitution. He is killing America, one abuse of his office at a time.

It’s not Donald just being Donald any more. It’s Trump trashing the country through his mafia-style approach to managing the executive branch of our government. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him what to do, especially not Congress. The Constitution? Fuhgetaboutit. Who needs a Constitution? He has most likely never read it. His lawyers apparently don’t dare point out how he is in violation of the carefully crafted founding document of our republic on just about every major issue.

Sure, the Democrats have finally launched an impeachment inquiry based on the Ukraine issue. Trump and his GOP cronies’ reaction to all that noise? There’s nothing there, they argue, just as they did with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election process that detailed numerous examples of obstruction of justice by the Trump administration.

Trump and his lemmings are “concerned” that the Democrats will waste too much time pursuing impeachment, Witch Hunt 2.0, rather than addressing the needs of the American people. They hope we the people won’t notice that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives continues to send legislation on issues such as gun control, immigration reform and infrastructure to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it is met with disdain by “Moscow Mitch.”

Proof? You want proof that Trump is lawless, that he has taken his lawlessness international?

He asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky to reopen an investigation into the energy company on whose board Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, served. In fact, even before a “transcript” of a recent phone call between Trump and Zelensky was made public Wednesday, the wannabe dictator bragged about making the request.

Nothing wrong with asking the Ukraine president to scope out corruption in that foreign country, even if the request dealt specifically with Biden and Biden’s son, Trump told reporters before the phone call memo was released. It was a very, very “good” call, he contended.

Here’s how the pertinent portion of the conversation allegedly went, according to the memo of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky back in July.

Zelensky: “We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps specifically, we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.”

Trump: “I would like you to do us a favor though…There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging about that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.”

Zelensky: “…the next prosecutor general will be 100 percent my person, my candidate… He or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case….I also plan to surround myself with great people and in addition to that [Biden] investigation, I guarantee as the president of Ukraine that all the investigations will be done openly and candidly. That I can assure you.”

Just as Trump has tried to call for a resumption of an investigation into Hillary Clinton and her “missing emails,” there is nothing unsavory with respect to the Bidens and their involvement with Ukraine. Here is a detailed timeline of the issue published today by Forbes.

The article points out in advance of the specifics that there has been “no evidence of corruption” involving the Bidens.

Here’s what actually happened (according to Forbes):

In May 2014, Hunter Biden took a board seat on Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings. He was reportedly paid $50,000 per month.

Burisma had ties to Ukraine’s previous president Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted from office.

As vice president, Joe Biden was tasked with reducing corruption in Ukraine after Yanukovych ⁠— eventually charged with “mass killing of civilians”⁠— exiled himself to Crimea amid threats of civil war.

The overlap between the vice president and his son raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest. The Obama White House said there was no issue with Hunter Biden’s work, and that no conflict of interest existed.

In 2016, and with the support of other world leaders, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. aid unless Ukraine’s leaders fired the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, for being too soft on corruption⁠⁠ — which they did.

Before Shokin was fired, he had been conducting an investigation of Burisma, and Hunter Biden allegedly was a subject. But the investigation had been inactive for over a year by the time Joe Biden pushed for Shokin’s ouster.

Hunter Biden stepped down from his Burisma board seat in April 2019. He had been offered another term, but refused because it could possibly hurt Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

It’s important to note that Joe Biden asked for a prosecutor who had not followed through on the investigation into the energy company to be replaced with a prosecutor who would be more aggressive in investigating corruption in Ukraine.

What “sounds terrible,” is the question that Trump has to answer. That Joe Biden asked for a prosecutor to do his job and uncover corruption in Ukraine? That Hunter Biden declined to remain on the board of the energy company to avoid a potential conflict of interest that could hurt his father’s presidential campaign?

What sounds horrible is Trump’s asking Zelensky to investigate the Bidens as a “favor” to him. That is as horrible, as illegal, as unethical, as corrupt an act as you can produce sitting in the White House.

Trump is a lawless president. This one has to stick to him. He is a threat to the future of our country. He is a domestic enemy of America hiding in plain sight.