Godfather of Political Corruption, Thy Name Is Donald J. Trump

He walks and talks like a “made man” from a mafia family. He has taken his bullying, lying, self-promoting and bankrupt management style to the world stage, Ukraine to be precise. He violates our country’s rule of law, as defined by the U.S. Constitution, nearly as often as he lies to the American public.

Donald J. Trump is political corruption personified. That should come as no surprise to those who followed his failed Atlantic City casino career, his struggling New York real estate operation and the myriad failed attempts at making money off consumers during the course of his controversial and legally challenged life. Think Trump Airlines and Trump University, just to name the most visible failures.

That Trump was not only elected president but has remained in office nearly three years is a testament to his unrivaled skills as a snake oil salesman, a flimflam artist of the highest magnitude.

It’s also a testament to Trump’s mob connections as a New York City real estate developer. Newsweek detailed the near-mafia lifestyle of the current occupant of the White House in an article earlier this year. Trump is likely the only president in U.S. history to be likened to a “made man.”

As far as anyone knows, Trump is not officially a sworn member of the mob. His “shakedown,” however, of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, detailed in a “memo” of a July 25, 2019, phone call between the two government leaders, clearly demonstrates his mob-like skills in getting people to do what he wants.

The “ask” of Zelensky on the call to “do us a favor though” is carefully worded by Trump. He first recounts how the U.S. supplies abundant support — financially and militarily, more than any other nation — to combat Russia’s attempts to invade the country. Classic mob-style preamble to a request for a “hit.”

Then he gives form to the “favor” he wants his political counterpart to provide.

Here’s how he lays it out for Zelensky:

“There’s a lot of talk about (Joe) Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General (William Barr) would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it . . . it sounds horrible.”

It’s important to note that Ukrainian officials looked into the allegations concerning the Bidens and earlier this year stated they had found no wrongdoing. A detailed account of the issue was recently covered by Forbes.

This part of the phone conversation caught the attention of a White House whistleblower and resulted in a complaint being filed with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community and the acting Director of National Intelligence.

In a declassified copy of the complaint released Thursday, the whistleblower writes that he or she:

“received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. (presidential) election.” “This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals. The president’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.”

Much like any good mob boss, Trump loudly and frequently denied that anything talked about on the phone call with Zelensky was wrong, let alone illegal. In fact, again mimicking how a “made man” would respond, he trashes the credibility of the whistleblower.

Without knowing — supposedly — who filed the whistleblower complaint, Trump characterized the entire situation as a “political hack job” and a “ridiculous story.”

“It’s a partisan whistle blower,” Trump claimed last week when news leaked out about the complaint and again Thursday, after the House Intelligence Committee heard testimony from acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire concerning contents of the document. “They (Congress) shouldn’t even have information. I’ve had conversations with many leaders. They’re always appropriate.”

He added that “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower. I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party.”

Trump expanded his attack Thursday on people he sees as responsible for the whistleblower complaint, telling a private New York audience that he considers sources for the document “spies,” suggesting they committed “treason,” according to multiple media reports that cited people attending the event:

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Clearly, Trump has watched “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” too many times. Or maybe, given his New York City mob connections, he has witnessed or heard first-hand accounts of how mafia bosses silence opposition.

Seriously, Trump’s words and actions in attacking the whistleblower and sources of information somewhat identified in the complaint could have a chilling effect on the whistleblower program.

It takes courage, particularly in the mafia-influenced world of Trump, to speak out against apparent corruption of a boss, let alone a world leader. Protection of the individual(s) promised in the whistleblower law might not be sufficient when attacked by powerful figures intent on maintaining a lavish lifestyle outside of a jail cell.

And there’s little doubt that Trump views the whistleblower complaint as threatening to not only his time in the White House, but a return to his gold-plated lifestyle atop Trump Tower once he leaves Washington, D.C.

Beware of the Godfather of Political Corruption.