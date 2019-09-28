Trumplandia: Sept. 21 — 28, 2019

The World is Watching Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.8% — up from 42.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — down from 52% last week

Not Nancy’s Fancy

The week of our Trump — Sept. 21, 2019: To paraphrase my dear colleague “LarryBNDC,” we told “y’all back in the Spring we’d end up right here.”

It took longer than his critics had hoped, but after 982 days in office and more scandals than you can shake a stick at, slimy conman and real estate mogul turned president, Donald Trump is finally facing impeachment.

Announced in a speech that will live in infamy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D- Ca.) set the wheels in motion for the “inevitable” on the evening of Sept. 24 where she outlined a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s behavior leading up to a July conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. During that conversation, Trump appeared to create a quid pro quo for military aid as long as the eastern bloc nation found dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Pointing to what she learned over the week since Constitution Day on Sept. 17, Pelosi outlined how the whistleblower’s complaint and the reaction by the White House to the complaint compelled her to make the announcement. A one-time opponent of impeachment, Pelosi reminded the American public that not only was she a part of the House Intelligence Committee and helped to create the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in 2004, but that she was also there in the 1990s when the whistleblower law was created. She stated when a complaint is filed, the DNI is compelled to “provide Congress the full whistleblower complaint.” She said anything less is against the law.

Pelosi said the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Ukrainian matter was done illegally when the DNI went to the White House first and then ultimately to the Department of Justice without the report being sent to Congress. She said a deviation of the protocol by “undermines both — the national intelligence protection of the nation and that of the whistleblower.”

She said the gaffe that led to Congress asking for the complaint and debating with, first, Attorney General William Barr and the president about its release violated federal statutes and caused Congress to swing into action.

Said Pelosi:

“The times have found us. The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution. It is for this reason that the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

The move caused Trump to first say he welcomed the inquiry, “because impeachment would help his campaign,” then move on to threatening to remove Pelosi from her role as Speaker, something he can’t do, to yesterday reportedly courting the NRA for money for his defense fund.

The July 25 discourse was the final straw for an intelligence official’s observation of how the Trump White House expected to use a foreign nation to meddle in the upcoming 2020 election. Termed “oppo research” by the president, The Donald had been courting Ukraine and how it could help his campaign since Zelensky won the presidency in the spring.

It appears Trump dispatched his personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, to Ukraine to find evidence of Biden’s illegal acts and instructed Zelensky to speak with Giuliani and Barr about the investigation into the former vice president.

During the July call, Trump asked for “a favor” from the Ukrainian president, referencing smoke screen items like information on Democratic cyber security firm Crowdstrike and its servers, which were allegedly in Ukraine, and the beginnings of the Mueller probe, which was termed “nonsense.” However, there was an insistence to get to the bottom of the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor and how Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, were involved.

Although Zelensky mentioned a need for more Javelin rockets for defense, the conversation took place when the Ukrainians were expecting millions of dollars in military aid from the United States to continue fighting Russia. Vice President Mike Pence met with Ukrainian officials about the $250 million in promised military aid earlier this month. Trump authorized the aid in August 2018 for fiscal year 2019, and by May 2019, Ukraine’s prosecutor general announced there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son Hunter, despite charges written in a book released earlier in the year. By August 2019, Trump was refusing to dispense military aid to Ukraine without a review to make sure the funds were being used in the best interest of the U.S.

The Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community received the whistleblower complaint on Aug. 12, 2019. The funds were not released to Ukraine until a Sept. 5 article was published in The Washington Post that said Trump was holding the funds in order to compel the country to investigate Biden. Subsequently, Trump released the funds on Sept. 11.

As late as last Saturday, members of the House were prodding Pelosi towards impeachment, an action she had been asked to undertake as early as last year, but also as recently as the July appearance of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller before the body.

Last week, the Speaker set a deadline of Sept. 26 for the release of the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress as per the law, but as of Sunday, Sept. 22, Trump said he would only consider releasing the transcript of his July 25 telephone call with the Ukrainian president.

He classified the conversation as “perfect” and only addressed congratulating Zelensky for his political victory.

This apparent lie teamed with a call she received from Trump on the day she announced the impeachment inquiry seemed to be end Pelosi’s holdout. By evening the Speaker made history and announced the inquiry.

Still almost apologetic, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC morning talk show “Morning Joe,” starring former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, yesterday and stated Trump’s action gave Congress no choice.

House Speaker Pelosi tells @Morning_Joe that there “is no cause for any joy” in launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. https://t.co/ruNqEqXhSC — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 27, 2019

Impeachment is “no cause for any joy. This is a sad time for our country,” Pelosi said.

The House Speaker condemned the actions of the attorney general, who she said has “gone rogue,” and later three House committees subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry, which focuses on the call to the Ukrainian president, but also had six other investigations under way into the White House.

There has been no vote to impeach the President in the House, but only 218 affirmative votes would be necessary to make Trump only the third American president to achieve that fate. Democrats in the House planning to vote for Trump’s impeachment were counted as 225 at press time, according to Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition.

Getting the Call

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Often criticized for his misuse of a cellphone, like some unwieldy teenager, Dingbat Donnie entered a week where his favorite device would again be at the center of his universe.

Using it in his most notorious fashion, to debase and defile, Trump initially entered what would be a tumultuous week with a tiff with 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and ended with the possibility of impeachment for a seemingly illicit telephone call.

Thunberg, a Nobel Peace Prize candidate, stole the headlines during the opening of the U.N. general assembly in New York this week when she scolded world leaders on their efforts to curb climate change.

Speaking during the Climate Action Summit, Thunberg tried to convince politicians to take rising temperatures and the way they are impacting the Earth more seriously. She now famously exclaimed “this is all wrong,” in regards to her missing school to educate some of the world’s most powerful adults.

President Trump missed her impassioned speech to the world as he and Vice President Mike Pence ducked in for about 15 minutes before leaving to attend a Religious Rights event.

Thunberg did not include the United States in her legal action against five nations who are the largest emitters of carbon, despite past comments by Trump, who sees climate change as a hoax. Despite citing France, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey as not doing enough to curb emissions, it was Thunberg’s glare and scowl at the sight of President Trump that grabbed the attention of internet trolls and even our very telephone-centric leader.

Posting the above tweet in regards to the passionate teen’s presentation, the petty president seemed to be mocking the youngster despite the seriousness of her central argument. Thunberg later updated her Twitter bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

However, just a day later it was Trump’s more traditional use of the telephone that launched an official investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives into a call he decided to place a call to the president of Ukraine in July.

Described as a “perfect call” by Trump, a closer look at the chat portrayed the conversation to be one that drew scrutiny of an intelligence whistleblower and appeared to expose a quid pro quo use of his executive power to force a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political opponent.

Where Trump’s call to Ukraine’s President Zelensky certainly set off calls for impeachment in the House and sets up the possibility of a trial in the Senate, Trump’s July call also seemed to expose other odd and possibly illegal phone-related concerns within his administration surrounding the incident.

During a press conference at the U.N. general assembly, the president said he was not the only person giving Zelensky a ringy-dingy, and Vice President Pence should also have his calls to Ukraine checked.

Where Trump has been placed under scrutiny for possibly leveraging military aid for dirt on Joe Biden, more is coming out on Pence’s involvement in the matter, as well as text messages involving the situation between Rudy Giuliani and the State Department.

Dismissed as “presidential harassment” and a “witch hunt” earlier this week, Trump flippantly suggested members of the House should also look at the conversations of Pence, “ because he had a couple conversations also,” Trump said. “I can save you all a lot of time. They’re all perfect. Nothing was mentioned of any import other than congratulations.”

The president went on to offer his conversations with Zelensky along with Pence’s, who as it turned out, also appears to have met with Zelensky over U.S. military aid and also pushed for the Ukrainian leader to make the country “less corrupt” by reopening an investigation into Burisma Energy and its ties to the Bidens.

Following Pelosi’s call for an inquiry, and release of the complaint by the White House, it was learned the whistleblower believed Trump’s conversation had spawned a White House coverup. The complaint alleged White House lawyers directed officials to remove the electronic transcript of the Zelensky call from the computer system and instead load it onto a separate electronic system used for highly classified materials.

An oddity, being that Trump described the call as perfect and only congratulatory.

In addition, the complaint also suggested that Barr was expected to join with Giuliani to pressure Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Barr also was part of the apparatus that appeared to suppress the complaint and keep it out of the hands of Congress.

Finally, Giuliani, who appeared on various television stations after the announcement, said he traveled to Ukraine to investigate Biden’s ties to an energy company, but somehow was also dispatched to the eastern bloc nation at the request of the State Department and Mike Pompeo.

Giuliani said he had text conversations between himself and State Department staff that show he was not “freelancing” in Ukraine. The former New York mayor has been behind the scenes working with Zelensky to uncover alleged corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of the Ukrainian gas company.

During an appearance on Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle,” Giuliani disclosed he had 15 text messages between himself, U.S. Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland:

“I went to meet Mr. Zelensky’s aide at the request of the State Department. Fifteen memos make that clear. I didn’t know Mr. (Andriy) Yermak (a top aide to Zelensky). On July 19, you see it right there. 2019 at 4:48 in the afternoon I got a call from Volker. Volker said would you meet with him, it’d be helpful to us, we really want you to do it.”

Now a focal point of the official inquiry, Guiliani said the correspondence proves the State Department gave its blessing for him to be operating in Ukraine.

Volker tendered his resignation yesterday, and three House Committee subpoenas were issued for Pompeo and the State Department.

“Let me tell you the facts,” Giuliani said on Fox News. “They called me. I didn’t call them.”

Pence’s Personal Island

Vice President Mike Pence leaves the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island Saturday in an eight-vehicle motorcade — the island’s first ever. pic.twitter.com/p0IgewX09K — Paul Egan (@paulegan4) September 21, 2019

Days before the “fit hits the shan” on the Ukrainian call, it was business as usual for the Trump administration and its lack of respect for the rule of law, but also for customs that have defined respect in our country for the last 75 years.

No better example of the disrespect all the president’s men have for customs and protocol could be found than Mike Pence’s weekend romp in Michigan’s Mackinac Island.

Speaking at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference as the first sitting veep to visit the island, Pence wasted no time placing the Trumpian stamp of “fuck you” on the event by arriving at the Grand Hotel in an eight-vehicle motorcade.

Described by locals as sacrilegious, the quaint island has banned cars from its shores since 1898. When President Gerald Ford visited in 1975, he and FLOTUS Betty Ford traveled by horse-drawn carriage out of respect for the historical custom. Presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton all visited the island before or after serving as commander-in-chief and did not travel in a motorized car.

Pence traveled from the island airport in a caravan of black government SUVs on Friday night to participate in the event. It was the first motorcade ever seen on Mackinac. It is considered one of Michigan’s most precious natural resources and boasts a population of only 450 people who get around mostly by bicycle.

Pence’s trip also included a meeting with local Boy Scout Troops participating in the biannual Mackinac Rendezvous, a council-wide scouting event.

It must be noted that several vehicles do call the island their home, that being snow plows, police cars, a fire truck, ambulances, airport vehicles, and of course, golf carts.

No comment has come from Pence’s camp about the visit or any of the backlash tied to traveling in a motorized caravan.