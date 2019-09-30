To all Trump apologists: Please give us facts, not fiction

Editor’s Note: This story was first published yesterday on The Shinbone Star’s Facebook-only page, in the midst of the spinning madness that consumed much of the Sunday morning news programs. Giving new meaning to the phrase, “party before country,” Republican sycophants largely joined the president in saying it’s okay to get help from a foreign country when running for office. Sigh.

By MACINELLI

Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan and all the other Trump enablers, apologists: Please stop ignoring the facts; stop with the mind-boggling “spin” on the unethical, corrupt if not criminal activity of the person sitting in the White House.

The performance by these lemmings on Sunday talk shows was impressive in their denial of the obvious: Trump’s words contained in the “transcript” of his phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky were clear and precise:

“I would like you to do us a favor though . . .”

“As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense (Russian election interference investigation) ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine . . .”

” . . . the other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. . . . It sounds horrible to me.”

There is no need for collaboration of these words from the whistle-blower. Trump released this “transcript” as supposed “proof” he had done nothing wrong.

Mr. Graham, Mr. Jordan and your GOP cohorts: Stop denying the obvious.

Trump did ask the leader of a foreign country to get involved in our elections by requesting Ukraine investigate the son of one of his most serious rivals in the 2020 presidential campaign. He didn’t report this conversation to the FBI as required by law. He asked Zelensky to take actions that would directly benefit him personally and politically. That is at the least unethical if not criminal, but since I’m not a lawyer I will let others determine the severity of those actions.

Quit trying to hide behind the argument that there was no quid pro quo. That’s not necessary here to determine if what Trump did was illegal and rises to the level of a “high crime” or “misdemeanor” that could result in an article of impeachment being filed by the House of Representatives.

Also, stop referring to the impeachment inquiry, the impeachment process as a “witch hunt.” The Founding Fathers included the impeachment process in the U.S. Constitution — the document that is the legal foundation of our republic/democracy — to prevent any individual from taking over the government without the consent of the people. Congress, the elected representatives of we the people, is authorized by the Constitution to manage the impeachment process.

Too bad if you and your boss don’t like that you can’t manipulate this investigation to your liking.

Stop questioning the whistle-blower’s credibility and patriotism. The facts presented in the complaint are supported by the “transcript” released by Trump. He clearly had excellent sources who provided him or her with accurate information.

You are doing a disservice to the American people by attempting to make light of a serious series of events that threaten the future of our country.

Finally, stop claiming the Mueller Report produce nothing, that it exonerated Trump, didn’t find anything that rose to the level of an impeachable event.

That is not true. On the charge of Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russians to win the 2016 presidential election: While Mueller’s team was unable to establish a conspiracy between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians involved in this activity, he made it clear that “[a] statement that the investigation did not establish particular facts does not mean there was no evidence of those facts.”

In fact, Mueller also wrote that the “investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

One of the underlying criminal offenses that Mueller reviewed for conspiracy was campaign-finance violations. Mueller found that Trump campaign members Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner met with Russian nationals in Trump Tower in New York June 2016 for the purpose of receiving disparaging information about Clinton as part of “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” according to an e-mail message arranging the meeting.

This meeting did not amount to a criminal offense, in part, because Mueller was unable to establish “willfulness,” that is, that the participants knew that their conduct was illegal. Mueller was also unable to conclude that the information was a “thing of value” that exceeded $25,000, the requirement for campaign finance to be a felony, as opposed to a civil violation of law.

But the fact that the conduct did not technically amount to conspiracy does not mean that it was acceptable. Trump campaign members welcomed foreign influence into our election and then compromised themselves with the Russian government by covering it up.

With respect to obstruction of justice — which could also become an article for impeachment in the Ukraine matter — Mueller found at least four acts by Trump in which all elements of the obstruction statute were satisfied — attempting to fire Mueller, directing White House counsel Don McGahn to lie and create a false document about efforts to fire Mueller, attempting to limit the investigation to future elections and attempting to prevent Manafort from cooperating with the government.

As Mueller stated, “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Mueller declined to make a “traditional prosecution decision” about obstruction of justice.

Because he was bound by the Department of Justice policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime, he did not even attempt to reach a legal conclusion about the facts. Instead, he undertook to “preserve the evidence when memories were fresh and documentary materials were available,” because a president can be charged after he leaves office.

These are the facts, Mr. Graham, Mr. Jordan and all the other GOP folks out there spinning a warped view of reality to an unsuspecting public.

Remember we all are Americans. We don’t want foreign influence in our elections; we want to be the people in control of who represents us in Washington and state and local governments across our country.

If you are so desperate to maintain your power, your elected position that has created a wealthy lifestyle that you are reluctant to give up, you should be ashamed.

You were elected to govern to the benefit of all the people who live in this great country.

You were not elected to represent, defend and spin lies for Trump.