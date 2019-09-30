Trump Is The Unwitting Victim Of Unintended Consequences

Even the name is sexy – “CrowdStrike.”

Donald Trump mentioned it to the Ukrainian President during one of his telephone extortion attempts to help sling mud on former U.S. Vice President “Joe Dirt” Biden.

“I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike,” Trump said. “I guess you have one of your wealthy people. The server, they say Ukraine has it.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a former comedian who last spring won Ukraine’s presidential election. He replaced former President Viktor F. Yanukovych, convicted in abstention for committing treason by inviting Russia to invade Ukraine. Although living in exile in Russia, Yanukovych was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ukraine has been fighting Moscow-backed rebels in the eastern half of its vast steppes since 2014 in a war that has already killed 13,000 people. When Putin tried to intimidate him, Zelensky told the Russian con man Ukraine intended to “give citizenship to representatives of all nations that suffer from authoritarian and corrupt regimes, but first and foremost to the Russian people who suffer most of all”.

It didn’t go over well with Val, although his good buddy Trump will never tell you that. There was consequences.

This time, however, the joke was on Zelensky, when Trump coincidentally offered the comic a proposition he couldn’t refuse. If Ukraine did not help Trump and his personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr get dirt on Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his opportunistic son Hunter, he might not be able to find his way clear to deliver almost $500 million in frozen military aid already approved by Congress.

Giuliani, the former Republican Mayor of New York City, is by trade a buffoon, and Barr’s day job is pretending to impartially represent all the laws of the land. With their help, Trump wanted Zelensky to reopen a closed as unfounded fraud case against Biden’s son Hunter.

Trump claim of legitimacy was that Big Daddy Biden tried to influence the removal of the prosecutor investigating the case. The prosecutor was a protegee of the previous president, who sold Ukraine down the river.

Zelensky’s refusal to cooperate could unhinge the Ukrainian’s nascent government by opening a huge path for the Russians rebels to march down Khreshchatyk Street and occupy the capital, Trump implied in the language of his mafioso idols.

That isn’t to suggest Trump intended to give his buddy Vlad a green light to come storming into Kiev with his tanks. There is still NATO with which to contend. Despite all the bluster and posturing about eastern Ukraine, Russia’s military is only regionally powerful, about on par to the Italian Army. Putin is too smart to risk it for territory he couldn’t hold. That is what proxies are for.

Anyway, there is no need for those kind of threats, Trump soothed. If he found it impossible to release the money to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware, Ukraine’s ethnically Russian rebel army might simply drive their Russian-supplied tanks into the heart of his capital city.

Fascinating, you might say, but what does it have to do with an American software company?

CrowdStrike helps run cyber security investigations for the US government. The company acknowledges it tracked North Korean hackers for more than a decade. Its big break came in the 2016 presidential campaign when the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hired CrowdStrike to investigate a paralyzing hack of its primary servers.

The company determined the hack came from Russia. It was the first cyber security company to publicly reveal that Russia was interfering in the 2016 election. CrowdStrike’s revelations were subsequently confirmed by US intelligence agencies despite Trump’s protestations.

It is intriguing to wonder whether CrowdStrike alerted the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency of Russian interference in America’s inviolable elections or vice-versa.

Was the country’s premier cyber intelligence service in the dark? Did Trump’s own dirty trick entrap him?

Would Trump have continued his secret dalliances with his buddy Val Putin if the DNC’s candid comments were never revealed to the world?

The right-wing whackazoids have dredged up the Justice Department investigation ordered by Barr into the origins of the defunct Mueller probe. Trump trumpeted Barr’s baloney like a kazoo player gone mad until the A.G’.s vainglorious probe went limp.

In fact, Trump’s CrowdStrike reference is a resurrected conspiracy theory of far-right pundits claiming that the DNC fabricated all the evidence in Russia’s 2016 breach of the DNC network.

The company’s creators demurred. They say CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 to fix a fundamental problem “forcing the world’s leading businesses into the headlines could not be solved with existing malware-based defenses.”

Co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch decided “a brand new approach was needed — one that combines the most advanced endpoint protection with expert intelligence to pinpoint the adversaries perpetrating the attacks, not just the malware.”

In other words, CrowdStrike intended to identify the perpetrators!

Trying to pin down exactly who CrowdStrike services is not something found in their slick promotion. Go to the CrowdStrike website and ask its bot to provide a case study of pro-active intrusion prevention and you get a slick presentation of a Missouri-based school district’s successful defense against a cyber attack using CrowdStrike software.

Jason Rooks, Parkway School District’s director of technology and innovation tells you CrowdStrike’s software commandos were “our saving grace” by stopping a malware outbreak at the affluent St. Louis County school district. Hallelujah!

Who else does CrowdStrike work for?

Last week Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., acted surprised that his California-based company was mentioned in Trump’s publicized call to Zelensky. He told CNBC that his “nonpartisan”company relied on U.S. government contracts for much of its revenue.”

“We protect both Democrats and Republicans,” he said. “More protection is needed heading into the 2020 elections.”

“We have to be concerned about intelligence gathering between both parties, which is what we saw in 2016 … It’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.”

Kurtz told Bloomberg that his company worked “very closely” with the FBI in the DNC hack investigation,

“We turned over all of the forensic data,” he said. “We stand by the conclusions that we had and we were backed up by the intelligence community. ”

So, which came first, the cart or the horse?