The Sisyphean task that tested the resolve of The Shinbone Star

Trying to bring Donald Trump to task is indeed a “Sisyphean” effort.

That word surfaced recently in a novel I’m reading about wooden ships and the iron men who sailed them, set in the early 18th Century when American seafarers took on the world and won. In one passage, the captain of a grandly named 18-gun sloop faced certain destruction fighting a 74-gun British ship-of-the-line, yet attacked anyway.

The moral is that quitting is worse than death and dishonor.

Trump is like that ship-of-the-line, and The Shinbone Star and its handful of stalwart writers has been like the ship and crew of that feeble sloop. What our little ship lacks in resources, it makes up for in gumption. All the good ship Shinbone Star has needed was plenty of wind for its sails.

In nautical lore, when the wind fails near the equator it’s called being trapped in “the doldrums.” Becalmed ships were known to drift aimlessly for days and weeks waiting for new energy to propel them where they needed to go. Wait long enough and they almost always found it.

You may not have noticed, but for a time The Shinbone Star was so-afflicted, its willpower diminished, new thoughts and ideas revealed themselves more slowly and in some cases fled completely. It was discouraging to be in a place where Trump and his goon squad did something despicable, but The Shinbone’s sails clung to the mast, powerless to move the ship in response.

It is easy to forget when breathing the foul stench Trump always leaves behind that his intent is to grind down the opposition. He makes those who oppose him feel small and ineffective. His weapons are his twisted tweets, whining interviews, and talk shows with malleable hosts. He uses all with the effect of appearing unstoppable.

The legendary Sisyphus was doomed to forever roll a huge boulder up a mountain, his punishment for irritating Zeus. Every time he reached the top, the boulder would roll back down. His burden was so great the word Sisyphean was coined to describe a task than can never be completed.

Every day in America, another journalistic voice is stifled for good, and The Shinbone Star seemed destined to join those other ships in the breaker’s yard. Using brute force, Trump was winning the battle for America’s mind. Stopping him requires resourceful people willing to stick their necks out — if even just a tiny bit — to resist his influence and help save our once-vibrant democracy.

The Shinbone Star was created to give voice to displaced journalists and writers who, for whatever reason, had lost those places where they could be heard. By signing on as crew, these men and women earned nothing for their endeavors except the knowledge that they weren’t giving in to a petty tyrant.

A small boat on a wide and unforgiving sea,The Shinbone Star was nearing the pinnacle of Sisyphus’ proverbial mountain. Ahead were daily storms of insanity, inanity and bloviation that needed to be examined before they could become part of Trump’s gloaming underworld. In our ship’s meandering wake were Trump’s calculating misdeeds that we never examined because there was never enough time for our small crew to reveal everything the misanthropic madman could screw up in a single day.

Becalmed as we were, perhaps it is fitting that another superstition as old as ships and sailing would be required to save us. For a sailor to whistle on those old wooden ships was to summon a shift in the winds, and so it was when a whistleblower filed a report so devastating to Trump that impeachment proceedings are now under way in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On the deck of The Shinbone Star, weary journalistic sailors peered upward as limp sails began to stir. Soon the ropes were tightening, the sails were slatting and filling and the ship’s rudder again had a bite on the sea. Our ship is alive, still under-crewed, but our sailors are again moving with purpose about the deck. Our tiny ship survives solely on the willpower of its creative, funny, energetic writers and editors. It will never be more than a thorn in the foot of the elephant, but it’s not going away, not yet. We still have a job to do.

Keeping independent voices alive is a two-way street. The DonaldTrumps of this world simply create a street and fill it with people to be bought and sold. Men like Trump value money more than democratic ideals. The rest of us must look to places where truth is still in the eye of the beholder, not found in bits and pieces inside the industrial vomit of the assembly line.

Vincent Van Gogh only sold one painting in his entire life, yet remains one of the most known and admired artists in history because he revered the zest of life.

“The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible,” Van Gogh wrote to a friend, “but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore.”

Van Gogh painted over 900 works of art that have made many, many people other than him very wealthy. As The Shinbone Star gathers way, foam now creaming along its bow, Van Gogh’s relentless drive is a reminder that persistence pays off for those who refuse to quit.