An open letter to the people of Finland

Dear Finland: Please accept our apologies for what happened at the White House on Wednesday.

Your popular and well-respected president, Sauli Niinisto, got caught up in the craziness of the man who currently occupies our presidency. Niinisto deserves better, as do we all. The Washington Post reports that your media likened the day’s events to a circus.

Welcome to our world, Finland, and be grateful that it’s not your circus and not your monkey.

For those not familiar with what happened when Niinisto met Donald J. Trump, a brief recap: During a joint news conference with the two leaders, Trump ranted about the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, bullied reporters who asked questions, and made a crude reference to a jockstrap – although he called it a “blank-strap.”

Meanwhile, President Niinisto sat stoically, looking like he’d been held hostage and would like desperately to be transported into another dimension. It was a textbook example of a man holding himself together while everything around him was falling apart.

Only once during the public portion of his visit did your president seem to lose his cool, and it was certainly merited. As they sat in chairs next to each other in the Oval Office, Trump for some reason reached over and patted his Finnish counterpart on the knee. Niinisto swatted the unwanted hand away with the reflexes of a house cat who doesn’t want a belly rub and will claw your eyes out if you try that again.

Bravo!

Finland, how can we make it up to you?

We are working to clean up our mess, and we can only hope the next time your president visits the White House, he will meet with a more sane and congenial welcome from the 46th president of the United States.

In the meantime, the least we can do is pay to have Niinisto’s suit cleaned. Better yet, replace it, since he probably would like to burn it.