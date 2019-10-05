Trumplandia: Sept. 28 — Oct. 5, 2019

Donnie’s Disturbing Derisions Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.6% — down from 42.8% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

A League of His Own

The week of our Trump — Sept. 28, 2019: In a week where damning fact after damning fact emerged against him, it should have been impossible to guess the reaction of our resident stable genius. But when you have Donald J. Trump as your president, the one thing you can count on is that any reaction won’t be smarter than that of a fifth-grader.

Confronted with impeachment and caught in numerous lies within lies, The Donald did what he always does, he reacted like a child.

Exposed as a criminal who abuses presidential power?

I know you are, but what am I?

Subpoenaed for documents tied to a shady Ukrainian call that he’d described as “perfect,” just days ago?

Nana nana boo-boo! I won’t comply with the law.

Nabbed for soliciting foreign aid to help with his political campaign in wake of a federal investigation where he was accused of almost the same thing?

I meant to do that!

This week, speaking like a mobster wannabe, our deceiver-in-chief flouted the Constitution on live television and shamelessly blamed everyone but himself for the scrutiny that placed him in the center of a congressional investigation. But most importantly, he said he could do such things because he is above the law and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

The Democrat-led House of Representative is two weeks into an impeachment inquiry tied to what appeared to be a Trump administration campaign aimed at trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on political opponent Joe Biden in exchange for $400 million in military assistance.

The matter came to light following the complaint by a whistleblower, who red-flagged a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as inappropriate. The complaint was supposed to be delivered to Congress, but for some reason first went through the Department of Justice.

The apparent violation of the whistleblower law caused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) to open an official impeachment inquiry into the incident and what appears to be a coordinated effort by the Trump administration to use a foreign government to procure harmful information against a Trump political opponent.

This week Trump continued to demean the nation’s highest office by taunting Democratic members of Congress by calling the investigation a hoax, even using social media on Oct. 2 to describe the formal inquiry as “bullshit.” To make matters worse, during a visit to the White House by President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Trump became openly combative and verbally assaulted the press as corrupt while refusing to answer questions about the Ukrainian scandal.

Trump stuck to his old playbook that had him insulting the head of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D- Ca.), then went on to call both former Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter, a former board member of a Ukrainian gas company “crooked.”

After all of that, the only person willing to chastise President Man-Baby, was Niinisto, who spanked Trump’s tiny, “liddle’ ” orange paw for touching his knee without permission.

Unhinged and seeming strangely emboldened by the threat of impeachment, Trump next gave a brief press conference on the White House lawn where he defiantly said he would enlist foreign governments to help his cause, even inviting China to join Ukraine in investigating Biden, an act that is an immediate impeachable offense under U.S. law.

Trump went on to continue to break the law by personally attacking the whistleblower as “a registered Democrat and CIA analyst who was detailed before the 2016 election at the White House” under then President Barack Obama. The social media post on Trump’s feed further alleges the whistleblower to have worked in the Ukraine with “anti-Trump” officials.

For all of Trump’s sound and fury, Democratic members of the House continued to call witnesses before committees, hearing from former US envoy to the Ukraine Kurt Volker on what appeared to be an ongoing operation to influence the Ukrainian government. Volker, who resigned on Sept. 27, 2019, testified about his concerns with serving as a conduit between Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, the Department of Justice, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

He released text messages that seemed to outline a concerted effort by the Trump White House, the State Department and Giuliani to hold Ukraine hostage for military aid. The understanding seemed to suggest that U.S. aid to the country that was battling Russian aggression would be held up until its president agreed to publicly investigate the Bidens.

Volker said the administration efforts led to the removal of ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch earlier this year after she was painted as “anti-Trump.” To make matters worse, unlike Richard Nixon in the 1970s, there are no responsible Republican voices to broker a deal that would cause the soon-to-be impeached, lawless president to just give up and leave office.

Blatantly lawless and growingly desperate and vindictive than ever, Trump’s already dangerous behavior is bound to increase as more is learned about his dealings with foreign leaders.

The Boys in the Band

As last week ended, talk of the president’s July conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart were in a foggy, gray area between the realm of executive privilege and the shady dealings conducted by his private attorney and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani. But as the week wore on, Trump’s so-called “perfect conversation” between world leaders expanded into telecommunication sausage-fest that appears to have involved an anonymous CIA agent turned whistleblower, representatives for Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who blatantly lied about all knowledge of the discourse.

The tribe of conspirators has continued to grow all the way up until press time, exposing not only a willing bunch of traitors and criminals who prize Trump over America, but also a red wall of gutless Republicans in Congress who have fewer balls than a stadium full of eunuchs and less courage than the Dixiecrats who formed Richard Nixon’s base.

It began as a quiet deception on the Sunday morning news circuit when Pompeo appeared on WABC’s “This Week.” When questioned about the July call that launched an impeachment, Pompeo acted surprised:

“You just gave me a report about an IC whistleblower complaint. None of which I’ve seen.”

Sure, he may not have seen the whistleblower’s complaint, but knowing about the alleged shakedown of the Ukraine that would force an investigation from the Eastern bloc nation into Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter? He had to know a little more than nothing and by Oct. 2 he was giving a presser from Rome, where he admitted to personally being on the call, which he now remembered and said was intended to remove corruption from the Ukrainian government.

Since the impeachment inquiry into the controversial call began, Pompeo has been accused of intimidating witnesses and was listed by Giuliani as the person with whom he corresponded during his many “fact-finding” trips to the Ukraine. For his part, Pompeo directed State Department employees to not speak to the department’s legal counsel or members of Congress. He then agreed to cooperate with congressional requests for documents, but at press time had missed yesterday’s Oct. 4 deadline for submitting documents to the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees.

The non-compliance forced the House Oversight and Reform Committee to yesterday send subpoenas to the White House for documents. Panel Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) to issue official requests because the White House ignored two requests for documents tied the Ukrainian call.

Also yesterday, House investigators asked Pence to hand over documents. In the request, the chairmen of all three committees referred to reports that an aide to the vice president listened in on Trump’s July 2019 phone call, and wanted more information about a Sept. 1 face-to-face meeting between Pence and Zelensky.

Meanwhile, representatives from the William Barr-run Department of Justice instructed all White House personnel to retain “any and all documents related to President Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders.

Barr, for his part, was mentioned on the July 2019 call as helping to coordinate Giuliani and Trump’s investigation into the Bidens. He, too, was in Rome this week attempting to uncover more information about how the investigation into Russian meddling into Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign began. Some theorize anti-Trump forces had conspired with various countries to investigate Trump prior to the 2016 election.

Trump yesterday said the White House would refuse to respond to any request for documents from the House committees without a vote by the full chamber of the House of Representatives to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Some theorize the vote is necessary for the president to compile a list of those who voted against him in order to punish Republicans who turned against him and Democrats in swing states he won in the 2016 election.

The president has said that if he is impeached in the House he would “win” in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans who would under no circumstance remove him from office.

In the end, Trump and his cabal of rightwing sycophants missed the point entirely about placing country before party.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin sows discord and giggles about whether he will meddle in our next election, he knows one of the old adages applies to America and Americans: United we stand, divided we fall.

Still Battling the Dark Side

Even the daughter of the most powerful man in the world must know that she’s on the wrong side of history after drawing the ire of a Jedi knight, specifically that of head-Jedi-in-charge, Luke friggin’ Skywalker, himself!

Such was the case for first daughter Ivanka Trump this week when, after posting a shot of her son Theodore wearing a Star Wars stormtrooper outfit on social media, she got a reply that blew up her Death Star. Stating that the Force was strong in her family, Ivanka drew a light-saber lashing from actor Mark Hamill, who responded by saying that Mrs. Kushner had “misspelled ‘fraud.” He ended his tweet with a “GoForceYourself” hashtag.

Hamill, who has starred as the main good guy in the popular movie franchise since its inception more than 40 years ago, has been an open critic of Trump. Many Trump supporters attacked him for labelling the eldest Trump daughter and her famous family “a fraud.” Many assumed the star was attacking the costumed child instead of that unfortunate child’s controversial relatives.

On the day it was posted, Hamill’s tweet garned 80,000 retweets, and by Oct. 2 had already earned half a million likes. Even the #GoForceYourself hashtag has threatened to go viral.

Painted a villain, Hamill clarified his criticism and retweeted a zoomed in photo of the young stormtrooper the next day, exclaiming “Forget the parents . . . this kid rocks.”