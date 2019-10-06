“Camelot” to “Trashalot”: Trump’s Abuse of Power Killing the American Presidency

John F. Kennedy shaped my image of the American presidency. His 1961 inauguration address included a challenge to my generation: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

JFK’s “Camelot,” for all its warts and hype, fueled an interest in national politics and government throughout my life. It led to a brief turn as political editor for the once-proud Houston Post (now defunct).

It also instilled in me — along with a love for American history, anything to do with the founding of our country and the Revolutionary War — a deep and abiding belief that the person occupying the White House, the “People’s House,”set the tone for the future of our country and its global reputation as a beacon of hope for freedom fighters around the world.

Donald J. Trump and his “Trashalot” approach to managing the executive branch of government is killing the American presidency. His blatant abuse of power — best exhibited in recent days with his calling on foreign countries to provide his 2020 re-election campaign dirt on one of his potential major rivals — is at best a crime and at worst treasonous.

Repeat: His actions are illegal, anti-American and serve only the interest of his ownself.

His stranglehold on the Republican Party and a sizable portion of the American electorate is mystifying to this student of our country’s history. How can any red-blooded believer in what the United States represented for more than two centuries spout excuses — no endorse — the constant lies, bullying, financial hoodwinks and blatant self-serving actions of this wannabe dictator?

What is abuse of power? Here’s a definition:

Abuse of power, in the form of “malfeasance in office” or “official misconduct,” is the commission of an unlawful act, done in an official capacity, which affects the performance of official duties. Malfeasance in office is often grounds for removal of an elected official by statute or recall election. Abuse of power can also mean a person using the power they have for their own personal gain. (Emphasis added)

On Thursday, Trump stood on the South Lawn of the White House and encouraged the Chinese government to launch an investigation into one of his main 2020 political rivals and a son of that person — Joe and Hunter Biden.

Let’s be clear here. There is no evidence, absolutely none, that either Biden has done anything to warrant an investigation by any foreign government. Trump wants to do to Biden what he did to Hillary Clinton in 2016 when he publicly encouraged the Russians to find the “missing” emails from Clinton’s server. Simply smear his potential ballot box opponent with a suggestion of corruption.

He wants foreigners involved in our elections. Not only does he want them involved, he’s inviting them to meddle in our country’s electoral process apparently to benefit his campaign.

This ask of the Chinese followed a reminder to reporters filming this politically calculated appearance that his July 25 phone conversation with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky — in which he asked for “a favor though” — seeking the same type of information designed to benefit his campaign was “perfect.”

Yes, a perfect example of abuse of power since the Ukranians were expecting about $400 million in military aide from the U.S. in their ongoing battle against a Russian incursion on the eastern front of that country. Trump had put a hold on the funds — approved by Congress before the call — without telling anyone why.

Trump continues to insist that nothing was wrong with the call to Zelensky or, apparently, in his public politically-motivated investigation request on Thursday of the Chinese that warrants the impeachment inquiry launched by the House of Representatives last week.

Trump has falsely labelled the inquiry “a coup, intending to take away the power of [the] people, their vote, [and] their freedoms,” and claimed the Democrats were “wasting everyone’s time and energy on bullshit.”

Let’s be clear here. An impeachment inquiry is included in the U.S. Constitution, which Trump continues to ignore. The relevant words are in Article II, section 4. Basically, the Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach an official, and it makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials.

As for Trump’s characterizing as “bullshit” the events and materials that led to the impeachment inquiry, let’s be clear here: Abuse of power is a crime, a high crime. It was one of the articles of impeachment the House filed against Richard M. Nixon, of Watergate break-in fame.

In addition to the live shots of his calling for a Chinese investigation of a potential political opponent on the South Lawn of the White House and a White House-produced “transcript” — actually at best a heavily redacted memo — of his call with Ukraine’s Zelensky, there is a whistleblower’s complaint detailing what that person considers could be Trump’s abuse of the office of the president.

Trump’s reaction to the whistleblower? In a series of tweets he claimed he wants to meet the whistle-blower who, he charged, had portrayed him in a “totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.” He also claimed the individual illegally gave the information to Congress and could potentially be charged with spying on the United States and would face big consequences.

Trump told supporters at a private event on September 26, which was recorded and later reported by the Los Angeles Times, that the whistle-blower’s actions were “close to a spy” and “you know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” an apparent reference to execution.

“Trashalot” is light-years from “Camelot. Trump pales hugely in comparison to JFK.

To put it more directly, Trump is blatantly asking what your country can do for him, he’s not asking what he can do for your country. He’s abusing and killing the presidency and with it our country.

If you love America, if you love what this country has stood for during the past 240-plus years, speak out now against “Trashalot.”

Let’s bring back some semblance of “Camelot.”