Trump Picked To Star In Blockbuster D.C. Coup

The movie public loves spy thrillers, especially the visceral punch in the gut they get to administer to the evil usurper being foiled by some studly dude with a six-pack and the best-fitting evening wear in Hollywood.

Texas politician Ron Paul claims a sordid blockbuster of such fatuous intrigue just hit D.C.

Last week the perennial campaigner declared Trump is the victim of an intelligence community coup. He wrote that the Democratic Party is the driving force behind Trump’s impeachment debacle: “ … At every turn we see the fingerprints of the CIA and its allies in the U.S. deep state.”

He is joined in confirmation by the usual Republican Congressional suspects, a wavering bevy of Fox News reporters, a reference to Mike Pompeo’s jockstrap and the psychobabble of the right-wing snow jobs that will soon be looking for work.

Meanwhile, the faceless girls and guys doing the real damage to the usurpers of the world soldier on. Most apparently work unknown, with the less said the better, and some become icons of the ungentlemanly arts.

There are unique exceptions. Ms. Waterboarding U.S.A. Gina Cheri Haspel, Trump’s choice for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) since 2018, is the most visible.

She used to run a torture chamber in Thailand for George W. until Bubba left office to paint. Haspel, a career intelligence operative, slid into the background until Trump got elected. Her career was on the skids for endorsing enhanced interrogation techniques before Trump discovered her talents. He said he instantly liked the stone-faced lady with ruby-red hair and alabaster complexion.

In Thailand she sat on the sidelines overseeing the tortures of pinned-down suspects doing the funky chicken on tilted tables because their tormentors were using water torture to convince them they were slowly drowning.

Imagine going from that to a working luncheon

Haspel later wrote reports that detailed her team’s efforts.

Cable 11359, from December 1, 2002, a secret CIA memo released by a Freedom of Information Act ruling and purportedly written by Haspel, provides a window into her soul.

“[The interrogators] strode, catlike, into the well-lit confines of the cell at 0902 hrs. [redacted], deftly removed the subject’s black hood with a swipe, paused, and in a deep, measured voice said that subject – having ‘calmed down’ after his (staged) run-in with his hulking, heavily muscled guards the previous day – should reveal what subject had done to vex his guards to the point of rage,” it read.

Micky Spillane’s got nothing on that dame!

Trump has soundly condemned the intelligence community repeatedly, without once naming Haspel in any specifically denigrating way. That means he likes her. During Haspel’s first public appearance a year ago at the University of Louisville, her alma mater in Kentucky, she said, “We tend not to pay attention to the political fray in the capital.”

Of course not. Only coarse people hatch coups, the CIA doesn’t overthrow governments, and I’m not like that.

Except for defending Trump’s North Korean overtures early in her tenure, little has been heard from Haspel. Despite the intelligence community’s counter-attacks against the White House, the country’s newest iron lady has remained above the fray, or has she?

Either way, Ron Paul delivered the plot for Trump’s movie defense in a few succinct words. In it, rogue elements of the intelligence community that Trump swiftly moved to replace have launched an insidious plot to overthrow the American government because they are afraid of Trump’s masterful abilities to cleave through the roughage of life to heal the heart and soul of Joe Average, the real Americans.

“I want the truth!” Congress demands at the climax.

“You can’t handle the truth.” Trump responds powerfully. “You have the luxury of not knowing what I know … . You don’t want the truth … . You can’t handle the truth. You want me on that wall. You need me on that wall.”

On the other side of the ideological fence are the stentorian patriarchs of the American intelligence community. If they are perpetrating a coup, they are doing it in a place where secrets never last as long as lies.

Former CIA director John Brennan, who accused Trump of “treason” and of “being in the pocket of Putin,” may be the most vocal of the group. He helped kill Russians and other species of Communists for years.

Another anti-Russian zealot, a late-blooming Congressional Cold Warrior who vehemently disagrees with Trump, is noted contrarian Dan Coats, whose job was overseeing all 17 American intelligence agencies. Trump fired him, and his able number 2, Sue Gordon, the deputy director of national intelligence, resigned shortly after Coats was canned.

Add to that short list James Comey and other influential FBI weenies; James Mattis, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, career analysts, academics, several service secretaries, and a platoon of generals and admirals, and all of a sudden Trump is facing a formidable force. They don’t play political games, they play for God and country, and for keeps.

Their very public and embarrassing departures amount to two generations of talented leadership that have fled Trump’s pitiful regime. Their exodus should alone be enough to prove Trump is incompetent to be president.

“Don’t get mad, get even” is an expression that Coats’ kind of people don’t take lightly.

Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega could have told you so. Mass murderers Osama bin Laden, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, not so much. The one common denominator among them, with the exception of Noriega, is they died at the hands of American intelligence agencies. Noriega, who figuratively slapped George H.W. Bush in the face, merely spent his final years in prison. He was released in 2017 for surgery, but developed a brain hemorrhage during the operation and died months later at the age of 83.

That probably won’t be how the movie ends, but talk about a plot!