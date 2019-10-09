Trump’s Threat To Abandon Kurdish Allies Is Rocking His Leaky Boat

Embattled Donald Trump has opened the door for Turkey to invade northeastern Syria and destroy the Kurdish proxy army that has been allied with the U.S. since ISIL reared its malignant head — sort of.

The Turks view the Kurds as terrorists who have bedeviled Turkey for generations while trying to establish their own ethnic homeland along the rugged and desolate Syrian-Turkish border.

If however, Turkey engages in any inappropriate activity against America’s most faithful ally in America’s endless war with ISIL, Trump says he will “obliterate” Turkey’s economy, a clear threat of war against a NATO ally if there ever was one.

Turkey’s vice president Fuat Oktay said Tuesday that his country would “not react to [U.S.] threats” following Trump’s bombastic warning of economic deprivation. For their part, the Kurds say their war with ISIL will go on the back burner if Turkey invades their historic homeland.

The Republicans are the most vocal opponents of Trump’s impetuous plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shed his iconic Moscow Mitch hat long enough last week to lambaste his good buddy by introducing an amendment to the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019 that slaps Trump’s little hands for being particularly stupid.

Never heard of the Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019? Don’t feel like the Lone Ranger, McConnell never told Tonto either.

“This pending bill authorizes assistance and weapons transfers to Israel, extends defense cooperation with Jordan, establishes additional sanctions related to the conflict in Syria, and allows states to divest from entities boycotting Israel”, according to www.congress.gov.

The McConnell amendment expresses “the sense of the Senate that, before any significant withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria or Afghanistan, the president should certify that the conditions for the enduring defeat of al-Qaeda and ISIS have been met.”

The resolute Republican defiance is a conundrum for Trump, a non-starter for Democrats, and a serious worry for Israel, who is the real beneficiary of the obscure bill.

No doubt Trump and his buddies in Israel have perked up their ears. When the bill was written, Israel was basking in Republican sunshine. The stalled bill provides more money for joint defense of Israel, more money for weapons research, including Israel’s advanced anti-hypersonic missile defenses, and more money for anything Israel wants to spend it on.

Section (7) of the bill refers to a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding reflecting United States support of $33 billion in Foreign Military Financing grant assistance to Israel over the 10-year period beginning in fiscal year 2019 and ending in fiscal year 2028.

It is the “largest single pledge of military assistance ever” to Israel’s security, the Senate’s press release said last January when the Senate proposal was announced. So far that money is merely hanging fire.

Florida Republican Sen. “Little Marco” Rubio introduced the bill on Jan. 3, 2019, a week before the formerly Republican-controlled House switched sides.

A week later, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tabled it. Nine subsequent roll call votes have failed to move it off the dime, making McConnell’s widely trumpeted smack upside Trump’s fat head essentially meaningless.

“I believe the threats remain. ISIS and al-Qaeda have yet to be defeated, and American national security interests require continued commitment to our mission there,” McConnell said last Thursday before the Senate voted 68-to-23 vote to declare that the Islamic State’s presence in Eastern Syria poses a serious threat to the United States.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Oct. 5 that “We have made our preparations, completed our operation plans,” before revealing that Turkish air and ground operations against the Kurds will begin within days.

The experts at the Puzzle Palace are predicting the threatened Turkish offensive will likely target Tel Abyad, a predominantly Arab city in northern Raqqa Province.

Military experts worry a U.S. withdrawal of its “trip wire” defense force of about 1,000 special ops personnel blockading the eastern Syrian border will create an opportunity for ISIS to breakout of its last stronghold while the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fights Turkey along their perennially contested border region where most Kurds live.

The U.S. supported Kurdish “People’s Protection Units” are currently holding fortified positions between three-and seven miles from the Turkish border.

Turkey was demanding the Kurds move at least 18.5 miles from their current positions to allow 2 million Syrian refugees residing in Turkey to move in the traditionally Kurdish region.

If the Kurds are forced to fight the Turks it will take away the forces the U.S. depends on to guard ISIL detention facilities and displaced person camps. About 35,000 hard-core ISIL soldiers are believed to live in the camps.

The same day Erdogan announced Turkey was planning to invade the eastern Syrian border region to expel the Kurds, a Syrian Democratic Forces spokesperson stated that the SDF “will not hesitate to turn any unprovoked attack by Turkey into an all-out war on the entire border.”

U.S. intelligence sources claim ISIS is already preparing to conduct prison break operations in Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed militias and Syrian Arab Army units trying to capture the Kurdish controlled oil fields have reinforced positions around oil rich Deir ez-Zour Province in eastern Syria in response to Turkey’s continued threats.

Deir ez-Zour Province is situated in eastern Syria, bordering Iraq. It has an area of 12,760 square miles and an estimated population of 1,239,000 inhabitants.

If the Kurds become embroiled in a war with Turkey, ISIL and its proxies could launch an offensive to take the oil fields while the Kurds fight for their existence. If they manage to take them it will provide ISIL the revenue it needs to reignite its failed war in Iraq to drive Western –particularly U.S. interests – out of the region.

The winners will be ISIL, Iran, Syria’s despotic Assad regime and the Russians who support them. The losers — as usual — will be the U.S. and its abandoned allies.

Peace was never in the cards.