My country ’tis of thee?

We as a nation have lost our moral, ethical and legal compass.

Gone, too, is our heart — beating as one — torn apart by a cabal of power-hungry people intent on enriching themselves at the expense of a once-successful experiment in a government designed for folks by some of the smartest and wealthiest Americans of all-time.

The seeds of anarchy, of lawlessness sown by this group of hate-filled men and women are tearing apart the American dream, the brotherhood forged on the Revolutionary War battlefields of Boston, Trenton, Yorktown and defended through domestic and global conflicts for more than two centuries.

The graves of men and women who sacrificed their lives defending liberty, democracy — the American dream — on hallowed ground here and abroad have been trampled by the angry mob mentality of people who want to rule the world, not govern our country.

When historians record the demise of our once-great republic they will undoubtedly showcase the flaws, the weaknesses of the plan for our republic hammered out by the Founding Fathers in a constitution, a set of laws they believed would withstand not only the test of time but attacks by both foreign and domestic corrupt individuals.

Historians will note that the brilliant minds of the 18th century could never have conceived that Americans, who profited from living in our country, would turn on their fellow country men and women by attaching their hunger for money and power to sworn enemies of our states.

The facts today — difficult to accept though they may be — are these: The corrupt and criminally inclined executive branch of government has stacked the judicial branch with like-minded individuals and has ignored the legislative branch to the point of neutering its usefulness. Control of America has passed from a republic to an autocracy led by a man-child surrounded by people who live in fear of crossing his path and being banished to a life of servitude outside the realm of his power.

The machinations of an impeachment process will lurch forward, but will be met with silence from those who have turned against our country in order to enrich themselves politically and financially.

It will be a futile spectacle witnessed by our allies who, hopefully, will use this bloodless coup as a touchstone to reenergize efforts to protect what freedoms remain alive in the world today.

Forgive this melodramatic sign-off, but it’s from the heart and soul of a person who grew up in a country that allowed him to stumble through life pursuing dreams that opened doors, created friendships and uncovered a love that has lasted longer than ever imagined.

My country is no longer a “sweet land of liberty” of which I can sing. Whatever fight is left in communities of true patriots, my prayers are with you. Some days I fear I no longer have the will or strength to keep battling — through words and deeds — the lies and lawless actions of the cadre of people killing our country.

God bless America. It was a land loved by so many. It was once great even through challenges that crippled it from time to time.

Thank you, America. Goodbye.