Trumplandia: Oct. 5 — 12, 2019

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43% — up from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — up from 48% last week

*IMPEACHMENT!! 9/9/19 — Fox News Poll — 51% in favor

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Not a Stand-Up Guy

The week of our Trump — Oct. 5, 2019: As this week began, it must have been somewhere between profanely calling his opponent an “ass kisser,” his obtuse answers in relation to his shakedown of Ukraine and the bloody ramifications of bolting from our allies in northern Syria that it became apparent our Commander-in-Chief is not playing with a full deck.

In fact, Trump’s antics overshadowed the cinematic release of a film about Batman’s arch enemy — “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, by leaving little doubt about who was the real crown prince of crime. But at a time like this in America, who can read the comics or take in a flick?

Hours after a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Trump reportedly surprised his Republican colleagues on Oct.6 when he announced that U.S. forces were leaving northern Syria. The move left America’s Kurdish allies exposed to attack from neighboring Turkey and made his admonishment for Turkey to play nice (pictured in a tweet above) nothing more than a cruel joke, for Turkish bombs began raining down on our former allies just hours after the announcement. To date, Trump and his administration have done nothing to stop or penalize Turkey for its aggression.

By midweek, Trump’s idea of Turkish oversight looked like a full-blown betrayal, and at press time more than 100 Kurdish fighters lay dead along with civilians. Fighting at the side of U.S. Special Forces just two weeks earlier, the Kurds were slaughtered by the Turkish Air Force and military that were unleashed by Donnie Destructo and his buddy, Erdogan.

Trump’s surprise, at least initially, rubbed most people the wrong way, even the gutless sheep from his own party who largely applaud anything their president says or does. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), called it “terribly unwise.” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), said the move would have “sickening and predictable consequences.” Even Sen. “Lil” Marco Rubio (R-Fla) called the order “a terrible mistake.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump sycophant, called the attack “ethnic cleansing” and “the destruction of a reliable ally.” He then labeled it the “biggest blunder” of the Trump presidency.

Graham gave interview after interview, often using surprisingly tough language against the president, whom he accused of making a mistake similar to President Barack Obama when he pulled troops from Iraq. The Trump loyalist said such a move could allow ISIS, whom the Kurds helped expel from Syria with help from U.S. troops, to reform and menace the region.

Even Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called for Trump to reconsider his snap decision:

“A precipitous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime. And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.”

However, the worst criticism of our stable genius came from the media and some leadership in Israel, which said the abrupt withdrawal of troops was a surprise to them and made America an unreliable ally. “Trump abandons allies without blinking and Israel is liable to be next,” lamented the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the national daily newspaper, published in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced support for the Kurds, but only offered humanitarian aid to the battered soldiers who have fought ISIS and al-Qaeda over the past few years. According to the Washington Post, Netanyahu, a close ally of Trump, has not mentioned the decision from his friend directly, but has stated that however U.S. policy might change, Israel would be prepared to defend itself as it has in the past.

Most recently, evacuating U.S. Special Forces operating in the city of Kobani fell under Turkish artillery fire. No injuries had been reported at press time. Turkish military leadership issued a statement declaring the attack as “self-defense” done with “all precautions.”

The Pentagon acknowledged an explosion near U.S. troops and said it opposes Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring.” Pentagon officials claimed that despite the evacuation of U.S. forces, “we are not abandoning the Kurds.” However, U.S. military officials also acknowledged there did not appear to be a plan to end the attacks on the Kurds, and Erdogan confirmed he had no intention of stopping them, despite damaging relations between Turkey and the United States.

Shortly after bombs began falling, Trump threatened to economically cripple Erdogan in the event he attacked, but once the Turkish assault began, Trump did little but backpedal his threats and stick to his plan to leave the region, stating during an Oct. 9 press conference that the Kurds were selfish and only helped fight ISIS to protect their homeland:

“As somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy as an example. They mentioned names of different battles. But they’re there to help us with their land and that a different thing.”

In the end, Kurdish forces are being destroyed by Turkish military and ISIS fighters following Trump’s betrayal.

While the White House announced that it would work to devise economic sanctions to destroy Turkey, Graham announced a bi-partisan effort with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) that would bring “severe sanctions” against Turkey for their invasion of Syria because “the administration refuses to act.”

But with Congress still in recess, those sanctions will have to wait. And besides, Graham’s intentions became difficult to gauge after details of an August 2019 call to Graham by Russian pranksters Alexey Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, posing as Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, were released.

Reported in both Politico and GQ Magazine, Miss Lindsay told the tricksters that he felt the Kurds posed a threat to Turkey. Believing himself to be speaking to Turkish officials, Graham said he was sympathetic to the problem the Kurds posed to Turkey and blamed the past administration for relying on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units to fight ISIS with Syrian forces.

In a statement close to what he has been toting around in support of the Kurds, Graham reportedly said in August that “everything I worried about has come true, and now we have to make sure Turkey is protected from this threat in Syria.”

As Kurdish deaths mount and a growing humanitarian issue arises in Syria, it is unknown how and if Trump will change his mind and again defend the Kurds.

Captain Kangaroo Defends Corporal Bone Spurs

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is a special kind of stupid.

This week the Florida senator, who once threatened late-night visits to former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen’s wife while Cohen served time in jail, earned himself yet another dubious distinction when he attempted to wax poetic on the House impeachment inquiry and as usual, placed his foot directly in his very big mouth.

Trying to impress his boss, Trump, Gaetz this week championed the White House’s obstructionist position on providing witnesses and documents to the House as part of its ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president’s alleged shakedown of Ukraine.

Trump’s July call to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the release of some $400 million in military aid to the former member of the Soviet Union in exchange for reopening an investigation of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has placed Trump under suspicion of abuse of power. The effort appeared to be an attempt by Trump to smear Biden and tie meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to Ukraine and not Russia.

In addition, it appears Trump had his personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani; Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and possibly Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, help Trump lean on Zelensky to open the probe.

Text messages between Sondland, former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and a senior U.S. diplomat, Bill Taylor, appear to be the focus of correspondence about the scheme. Many wonder why Sondland was corresponding with Volker, Taylor and the White House about Ukraine, which is not a part of the European Union.

In an attempt to be pithy, Gaetz participated in an Oct. 8 press conference with Sen. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), in which he mused that the White House decision to prevent Sondland from appearing before the House Intelligence Committee led by Trump opponent Rep. Adam Schiff (D- Ca.) was smart because it would be a walking into a trap.

Attempting to build off a tweet from the president that likened the Committee hearing to a “kangaroo court,” Gaetz, the white supremacist sympathizer, agreed with Trump, but believed Schiff was setting a a trap for Sondland by heading the mock court, which he believed to be named after a 1950s children’s show hosted by Bob Keeshan. Gaetz said Schiff would be acting like a “malicious Captain Kangaroo,” by hosting Sondland.

Matt Gaetz: "What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo." pic.twitter.com/QQPaj8sR0p — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 8, 2019

Airing on CBS from 1955 to 1984, “Captain Kangaroo” starred Keeshan as “the Captain” and also brought to life famous child show icons like: Mister Green Jeans, Mister Moose and Dancing Bear. Nowhere in the format was any mention of a suspect court or Keeshan as a magistrate inside the imaginary Treasure House. But of course that didn’t stop Gaetz from embarrassing himself.

In the tradition of keeping it real, “All Hat And No Cattle” style, here is a quick history of the term courtesy of Merriam-Webster:

A kangaroo court is defined as a mock court in which the principles of law and justice are disregarded or perverted. Wikipedia states scholars trace its origin to the historical practice of itinerant judges on the U.S. frontier. It comes from the image of these judges hopping from place to place, guided less by concern for justice than by the desire to wrap up as many trials as the day allowed.

The origin of the term may be debated, but despite Gaetz’s ignorance, none of it centers on a children’s television show host.

Ironically, on Oct. 11, Sondland defied Trump and agreed to testify to the House under subpoena next week on Oct. 17, 2019.

Sondland, described as a Trump donor and hotelier who has served as EU ambassador since last year, was not expected to testify under subpoena, as per an order by the White House and the State Department. His attorneys, Robert Luskin and Kwame Manley, released a statement committing to the House hearing:

“Notwithstanding the State Department’s current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees’ subpoena and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday. He has no agenda apart from answering the Committees’ questions fully and truthfully.”

His attorneys further noted that Sondland would be unable to produce any related documents to the texts or correspondence with Volker or the White House. All documents would have to be produced by the State Department.

In other developments about Ukraine:

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified yesterday, stating that her recall in May 2019 was based on false claims.

Zelensky stated he did not believe Trump was blackmailing him through calls and correspondences that lasted from at least May of 2019 until September 11, 2019, when promised military aid was finally released to his country.

Nickelback?

It’s at troubled times like these that we should be able to turn to good ol’ fashioned Rock N Roll!

Well, if you are a billionaire and too entitled to know how to rock, you might turn to a douchey facsimile of the same or to Canadian super group Nickelback.

Reviled by the rock world and hipsters throughout America, Donnie Dimwit, or at least a real corny staffer, attempted to troll former Vice President Joe Biden by using the band’s most popular song and video.

Targeting Hunter Biden’s ties to a natural gas company in Ukraine, Donnie Twitter Thumbs posted a doctored video on social media that showed a picture of Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and two other men crudely identified as “Ukraine Gas Exec,” before fading to a video clip of Nickelback’s 2005 hit, “Photograph.”

The only problem is that Trump never paid for or asked for the copyright to use the tune.

The meme was taken down some 12 hours after its posting when the band complained about the post. The meme was replaced with a notice: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” The band, which is on its “Feed the Machine” tour in Brazil, did not issue further comment.

It is not the first or last time Trump has run into problems with the unauthorized use of songs to fuel his campaign. Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John have all forbidden use of their music by Trump. Yesterday, the estate of the late artist Prince blasted Trump for playing the 1984 hit “Purple Rain” at his campaign in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Filled with the normal vitriol and ignorance, Trump trotted out the 1980s classic for his campaign at the Minneapolis Target Center on Oct. 10 and stepped into more legal jeopardy, this time offending a dead man.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

The estate of the late Minneapolis genius said Trump was informed in an Oct. 15, 2018, letter that none of Prince Rogers Nelson’s songs could be used “in connection with campaign rallies or other campaign events.” Prince died in 2016.