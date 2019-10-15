Trump’s a total loser – just don’t tell him that

“I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.”

— Marlon Brando, playing the washed-up boxer turned longshoreman, Terry Malloy in a scene with his brother Charley (Rod Steiger).

Sadly, Donald J. Trump, the 45th Oval Office Occupant, could have been a contender, coulda had class. He didn’t have to throw a boxing match, like Terry. All he had to do was take the political football and let his Republican Congress run interference. Instead, he decided to run the ball himself, only for his tiny hands to fumble it on the kickoff, barely making it out of the end zone.

For someone who has put his name and image on everything from steaks to towers, it seems impossible to believe big, fat, dumb Donald has throughout his life, time and again watched it all slip, slide away into litigation and bankruptcy. How does one bankrupt a f’n casino??

Even when he won, he lost the people’s vote by over 2.5 million votes to Hillary Clinton, amazingly eking into The Oval Office via an antiquated system called The Electoral College.

During his time in office Delusional Donald has made it sound like he is Cassius Clay, only his brags were butterflies and Clay’s were crushing rockets of granite.

From day one, his tiny, demented brain and mouth promised voters practically free healthcare, a balanced budget, great tax cuts for the middle class, (screw the poor and homeless), and the greatest ever profits for farmers, ranchers and corporations. He failed to deliver on most promises, only the corporations didn’t get screwed in the ass. Well, the workers got it up the keister, but they voted for him, along with the farmers. So, F ‘em.

His tax cuts made the rich richer and the middle class poorer. His tariffs screwed damned near every one. Soybean farmers watched their cash crops go to the Russians, users of aluminum, iron and practically everything else got the shaft, too.

Ignorant Donnie had to subsidize anything that didn’t go out of business after decades of success.

His promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington, D.C. gave America some of the sleaziest, “crooked-est,” slime bags in our political history. Practically every cabinet member, department head and staffer had to resign or was indicted or waiting to be indicted.

Instead of reducing the national debt, he has increased it dramatically, which should be of no surprise, since he is king of the bankruptcy circuit.

If the stories about him expecting never to win are factual, narcissistic, racist, lying, Donald pissed away the chance to go down in history as a winner.

If not for Green Party’s Jill Stein, two time presidential wannabe and Libertarian Gary Johnson, a former New Mexico governor, siphoning away votes in crucial swing states, Trump would still be a private citizen instead of an embarrassing asshat who is occupant of the Oval Office.

Writer Mark Singer in the late 1990’s, when he was working on a profile of Trump for The New Yorker, asked Trump: “O.K., I guess I’m asking, do you consider yourself ideal company?”

“You really want to know what I consider ideal company?,” Trump replied. “A total piece of ass.”

Singer came to the conclusion that Donald had managed to achieve something remarkable: “an existence unmolested by the rumbling of a soul.”

“The real psychological wild card, however, is Trump’s agreeableness—or lack thereof. There has probably never been a U.S. president as consistently and overtly disagreeable on the public stage as Donald Trump is,” says Singer.

In the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” although constrained by the American Psychiatric Association’s “Goldwater rule,” which inhibits mental health professionals from diagnosing public figures they have not personally examined, many of those qualified to answer this question have shied away from discussing the issue of Trump’s sanity at all. The public has thus been left to wonder whether he is mad, bad, or both. These 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health experts argue that, in Trump’s case, their moral and civic “duty to warn” America supersedes professional neutrality. They then explore Trump’s symptoms and potentially relevant diagnoses to find a complex, if also dangerously mad, man.

“Unbridled and extreme present hedonism;” “pathological narcissism and politics as a lethal mix;” “a lack of trust that exceeds paranoia;” “malignant normality;” a “narcissistic, pathological liar and racist,” – these are just a few terms used to describe Trump in the book.

“Donald Trump is a profound danger to Americans and to the rest of the world. He will remain a profound danger until he is no longer president, since the dangers clearly result from Trump’s serious mental impairments that are untreated and are most likely impervious to treatment,” writes Jeffrey D. Sachs, PhD. in the forward to the second edition

With Trump now facing impeachment, something many observers expected to happen at least a year ago or earlier, is happening, despite his popularity numbers among registered voters in the swamp waters, he continues to act more and more unhinged, delusional, erratic and simply mean.

Who knows if he will survive this scenario and be re-elected.

Why is Trump, usually anal over his image, seemingly unconcerned about his place in history?

Likely not in many of our lifetimes, will all these questions be answered.

One thing is certain, Donald J. Trump will be remembered as the worst Oval Office Occupant in our history.