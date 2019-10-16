As support for impeachment grows, Republicans stand by their man

With some polls showing over 50% of Americans favoring impeachment of Oval Office Occupant Donald J. Trump, the Trumplican Party is sticking like swamp goo with their man.

So far, people polled are okay with impeachment but not removal. Which seems a waste of time and money.

New Washington Post-Schar School and Quinnipiac University surveys have found the majority of Americans are for an impeachment inquiry, and a Politico/Morning Consult poll found exactly half of Americans are.

A Civiqs poll among registered voters has 51% favoring impeachment.

Respondents aged 18-34 supported impeachment by 60%; 35-49 54%; those 50-65+ polled 48-44% in favor. Non-college graduates 51% were in favor; college graduates 50%; and post-graduates 55%.

It is of interest that 57% of women favor impeachment, but only 44% of men.

Support for impeachment also varies along ethnic lines. White Americans were 42% in favor. Meanwhile, 85% of Blacks or African-Americans polled favored impeachment. Hispanic/Latinos were 71% in favor, and those who identified as others were 57% in favor.

Geographically, support for impeachment was lowest in West Virginia and Wyoming, both at 28%. Hawaii was highest at 70%.

A whopping 89% of Democrats favor, while only 8% of Trumplicans support the action. Among independents, 50% are okay with it. https://civiqs.com/results/trump_impeachment?annotations=true&zoomIn=true&uncertainty=true

According to Vox, the number of pro-impeachment Americans has spiked since late September. Impeachment support in FiveThirtyEight’s calculation rose by about 10 percentage points; in the Civiqs poll by about 6 percentage points. Support for impeachment went up by 7 percentage points in Politico/Morning Consult’s survey, and by 8 percentage points in Quinnipiac’s poll.

Looking at these results, The Donald is in a heap of trouble with women, blacks, Latinos and others.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s calculations, Democrats have backed impeachment throughout the Trump administration, ranging from around 63 percent to around 74 percent — and some among the base have pushed for impeachment inquiries over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings and Trump’s sexual misconduct allegations.

An October 2 Gallup poll shows 40% approve of Trump’s job performance and 34% approve of him as a person. Among weekly churchgoers 54% approve of his job performance, while only 44% approve of him as a person.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/267182/trump-job-approval-higher-approval-person.aspx

Amazing what one phone call and a whistleblower have done to piss off voters, while his lying, cheating and stealing couldn’t sway Americans.