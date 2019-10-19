Trumplandia: Oct. 12 — 19, 2019

Cult of the Stupid Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.6% — down from 43% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 49% last week

*IMPEACHMENT!! 10/16/19 — Gallup Poll — 52% in favor

I am the only person who can fight for the safety of our troops & bring them home from the ridiculous & costly Endless Wars, and be scorned. Democrats always liked that position, until I took it. Democrats always liked Walls, until I built them. Do you see what’s happening here? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

A Bloodstain in the Annals of American History

The week of our Trump — Oct. 12, 2019: In another damaging week, the Trump train roared toward impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, taking along its usual passengers of loyal supporters who were prepared to follow our 45th president to any depth without question.

Blithely enabling the ethnic cleansing of our former allies and watching a steady line of international diplomats testify in front of Congress, Donald J. Trump, like some mad cult leader, this week wrestled not with anything that could be mistaken for a conscious. Instead, he served up Kool-Aid and painted himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy, while bathing in the blood of dozens of dead Kurds.

Trump opened the gates to the massacre of the Kurds in Syria hours after an Oct. 6 telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The call led to Trump ordering U.S. forces to leave northern Syria and betray the Kurdish soldiers who had battled alongside U.S. special forces for years. Trump’s hasty withdrawal of those forces exposed our Kurdish allies to attacks from neighboring Turkey.

The withdrawal also allowed jailed members of ISIS to escape imprisonment in Syria as Russian troops also began storming into the region.

For his part, Trump allegedly warned Erdogan before he began killing the Kurds that any Turkish aggression would be met with financial ruin for his country. Obviously not impressed by Donnie’s threat of sanctions, the bombing of the Kurds began almost immediately.

On Oct. 9, Trump sent Erdogan what is now referred to as “the devil letter,” which threatened the leader in specific terms by stating:

“Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

He later urged the Turkish leader to do things in a humane way, stating if he did not, history would see him as “the devil.” The letter continued:

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool. I will call you later.”

Erdogan was said to have tossed the correspondence into the trash in defiance.

Backed largely by Senate Republicans, Trump simply deflected blame for the disaster of his own making. He said the situation in Syria is not America’s concern. Instead, he hosted inane events like a reception for the 2018 NHL champion St. Louis Blues, and another for Italian President Sergio Mattarella, whom he repeatedly called “mozzarella.”

Questioned by some of his allies in Congress and dogged by the media, Trump dismissed with a shrug and a smirk the Turkish military action. At a press conference with Mattarella, Trump said:

“I’m not surprised (by Turkey’s aggression), President Erdogan has been wanting to do it for a long time. I campaigned on bringing the soldiers home. (The Kurds) should be paying if they want this kind of protection.”

Everything was blue skies and rainbows for Sunshine Donnie and his Make America Great Again agenda until the evil Democrats led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) rained on his parade.

A bipartisan bill rebuking his decision to withdraw the troops passed the House 354-60. The bill also called for Turkey to end its military action, for our military to protect our now former allies, and further called on the president “to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

The bill was presented to Trump during a meeting between Congress and the White House that led to both sides accusing the other of melting down. Democrats left the meeting after Trump repeatedly insulted Pelosi, at one point calling her “a third-grade politician.” The president later tweeted photos of the Speaker chastising him and a group of generals for the withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defied Turkish President Erdogan and landed in Turkey to allegedly structure a ceasefire. Unlike past efforts to end wars by American leadership, this latest attempt by Pence and Pompeo was not welcomed by the Turkish leader, who said he had no intentions of ending his military action or speaking with anyone other than Trump.

The three men met, but reports were varied on what was accomplished. Pence reported there would be a ceasefire, but Turkish officials soon clarified that they would only stop their military action for five days, just long enough for the Kurds to escape into the desert, before resuming bombing raids.

Trump, who also wrongly called the pause a ceasefire, said it was a great deal for the Kurds, who of course had no representative at the negotiation table. In a tweet, Trump hailed the move as an effort to save many lives, although reports from Syria yesterday indicated that fighting between the Kurds and Turks has continued.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) ridiculed the situation during a speech on the floor of the Senate. He said the withdrawal of U.S. troops and abandonment of the Kurds has left a “bloodstain” on American history:

“The announcement today is being portrayed as a victory. It is far from a victory. Adding insult to dishonor, the administration speaks cavalierly, even flippantly, even as our ally has suffered death and casualty. We once abandoned a red line. Now we abandon an ally.”

Hours later, Trump launched attacks on Romney, and in one campaign ad accused him of trying to “infiltrate” the Republican party as a Democratic “asset.”

Admitting to a Shakedown

.@jonkarl: "So the demand for an investigation into the Democrats was part of the reason that [Trump] ordered to withhold funding to Ukraine?" Mulvaney: "The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about." https://t.co/R4cfq0E9zM pic.twitter.com/zCcYtgHi5Y — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2019

A funny thing happened to acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on the way to announcing the president’s planned violation of the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution: He admitted the president did indeed withhold aid to Ukraine in exchange for political dirt.

During an Oct. 17 news conference, Mulvaney announced that the White House had scoured the country for a site to hold the G-7 summit in June 2020, and just happened to find the perfect spot at the presidents bedbug-ridden money pit, the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort.

The news, which seemed to shock the press corps, appeared to be a direct violation of the Constitution, a point that was almost immediately dismissed by Mulvaney:

“It was almost like they built this facility” to host the G-7, Mulvaney said during the presser, stating the president would not profit from the event even though both the American taxpayer and the individual participants would have to pay to attend.

The Florida resort, which has been a financial loser for a number of years, has recently reported a drop in revenue. Critics, like House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), said the siting of the conference at a Trump business violates the constitutional clause that bars presidents from receiving gifts from foreign nations.

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham wrote in an e-mail that everything would be done at cost due the emoluments clause. “Which means that summit would be significantly cheaper for the taxpayers and our foreign guests.”

But just as the impact of the grift was setting in, Mulvaney returned to the topic of withholding military funds to Ukraine, which is what brought about impeachment hearings in Congress.

During questioning by ABC’s White House reporter Jon Karl, Mulvaney brazenly admitted not only did the president demand that the promised funds be withheld from Ukraine until it opened an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but went on to say that the practice was done “all the time,” and told the press “to get over it.”

Mulvaney’s statement openly identified the blatant quid pro quo, but also the efforts by the administration to link Ukraine — not Russia — to the hacking of a DNC server. Said Mulvaney:

“When we cut the money off . . . we actually did an analysis of what other countries were doing in supporting Ukraine. Did (Trump) also mention to me in the past that the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that. But that was it. That’s why we held up the money.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) said that although different from the original focus of the impeachment inquiry, Mulvaney’s comments have only increased the scrutiny already plaguing the White House:

“I think Mr. Mulvaney’s acknowledgement means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse.”

Earlier in the day, House members heard from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. The Trump donor gave testimony that indicated the president had outsourced American foreign policy when it came to Ukraine to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Sondland said Trump directed diplomats to satisfy his concerns about corruption in the Ukraine and that he was concerned Giuliani may have been a part of an effort to involve Zelensky and Ukraine “directly or indirectly in the president’s 2020 re-election campaign.”

Although he said he was disappointed with the president’s use of diplomats for his personal bidding, Sondland has become a central figure in the impeachment investigation and has been identified as a liaison between Zelensky, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and a senior U.S. diplomat, Bill Taylor. Many wonder why Sondland was corresponding with Volker, Taylor and the White House about Ukraine, which is not a part of the European Union.

Taylor, whose e-mails with Sondland are a large part of the impeachment inquiry, left Ukraine after being asked to participate in the investigation. He is also expected to testify before Congress. Taylor’s and Sondland’s participation stand in stark contrast to the White House’s view on the probe. Sondland was told by the White House to not appear and did so against Trump’s wishes.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Rick Perry announced his plan to resign later this year. The former Texas governor said his decision had nothing to do with his role in the Ukrainian investigation, even though Perry also has been under scrutiny for allegedly working with Giuliani on policies related to Ukraine.

This week, Perry admitted he spoke with Giuliani about possible corruption in Ukraine, but that the president’s attorney was more interested in ties Ukraine may have to the beginnings of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. Yesterday, Perry joined Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence in non-compliance with House subpoenas.

Also, former Ohio governor and GOP 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich came out yesterday in support of impeaching Trump. During an interview on CNN, Kasich said he was saddened by his statement, but said his call for justice came after hearing Mulvaney’s comments. He said Trump’s alleged holding up of funds to Ukraine in order to aid his 2020 re-election was an “abuse of power.”

For the record, Mulvaney, hours after his press conference gaffe, re-imagined his answers and denied that he had described a quid pro quo on withholding aid to Ukraine even though the whole exchange was on tape:

“Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election. Tthe president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server. The only reason we were holding the money was because of concern about lack of support from other nations and concerns over corruption.”

Even though it runs counter to their counter, Team Trump is never going to miss an opportunity to make a little coin. Trump mockingly began sales yesterday of t-shirts bearing Mulvaney’s damning statement, even though he said he never said it.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Trump voters too should flout the law and call their respective legislators and tell them to “get over” the impeachment investigation, which he termed “a witch hunt.”