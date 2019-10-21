The protester

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is a work of fiction. It is not satire.

By MACINELLI

A solitary figure stands outside the fence-enclosed White House grounds. Orange rays from the rising sun paint clouds drifting overhead. Few notice the old man wrapped in an old Navy peacoat, faded blue jeans covering his legs and Army boots strapped to his feet.

He stretches his arms toward what was once called “The People’s House” as offering an embrace. Instead, he softly utters one word aloud: “Traitor.”

A few passersby look his way but keep moving, intent on reaching their final destinations as quickly as possible. No time for distractions this morning. The man watches the daily spectacle of commuting in Washington, D.C., not much different from the traffic in major cities across the country, he reasons.

He returns his gaze to the centuries-old structure, the iconic building that once, in his mind, represented the most powerful democratic republic in the history of the world. He and his family frequently toured it during visits to the nation’s capital, as he grew up in nearby Baltimore.

He loves the White House, knows its history backwards and forwards. Over the years he watched as celebrity occupants managed the country through good and bad times.

Eisenhower on a putting green; JFK in a rocking chair; Johnson and his lovable dogs, rollicking on the South Lawn; Nixon and his den of political thieves; Ford as a caretaker; Carter a jogger; Reagan bringing down communist Russia. Then there was “H.W.” Bush launching a 1,000 points of light; Clinton and that woman he never had sex with, Monica. Then came “W” Bush and 9/11; the Obamas, Barack and Michelle, showcasing dignity and strength to the nation during a time of financial crisis.

He watched as they and their families moved into and out of the “house,” completing their tours of duty as protectors of America from foreign and domestic enemies.

Now, tears slip from his eyes as he fights to hold back his anger toward this beloved monument to his country. He struggles with feelings toward the current occupant, a man-child who seems oblivious to the privilege and responsibility that comes with spending at least four years living there.

No, he hadn’t voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016. His research of the failed casino owner, struggling real estate developer and reality television show host convinced him that Trump would never care enough about the country or the office of the presidency to keep the dream of freedom alive for folks in the United States and around the world.

Again he reaches his arms toward the White House, and in a louder voice utters the word one more time, “traitor.”

A few tourists and some stragglers not too eager to begin their workday stop next to him.

“What did you say?” asks the woman wrapped in gray running gear designed to keep her warm during an early morning jog through nearby Rock Creek Park. White Nikes with a pink swoosh adorn her feet.

“Traitor!” he shouts again as he points toward the White House.

A few more people join the group of bystanders sensing a possible confrontation between the solitary man and the jogger. They pull out their phones, point them and begin to record the moment.

“Are you a protester?” the jogger asks.

“Yes, that’s what I am, a protester.”

“Why?”

“I can’t stand what Trump is doing to our country.'”

The crowd continues to grow. New arrivals begin to ask what is happening. The buzz whispered from person to person is that some strange man had called Trump a traitor, and that a woman was trying to pick a fight with him over it.

From the White House grounds, network news crews prepping for their morning segments catch sight of the commotion on the other side of the fence. Production assistants hurry to join the mix of humanity. “Find out what’s going on over there. Keep your cellphones handy. Let us know if it’s worth worrying about!”

The newsies push to the front of the now teeming mass in time to watch the woman step in front of the protester and move just inches from his face.

“Just what are you saying?” she shouts. The old man winces and steps back.

“Traitor. That’s all I said. Trump is a traitor. He’s killing us, our country.”

“What? Are you still carrying a torch for ‘President’ Hillary? You lost that one, scumbucket. Get over it,” she sneers.

A few in the crowd that now spills across the wide sidewalk and into the street start chanting: “Scumbucket! Scumbucket! Scumbucket!” Among the crowd are several people wearing red and white MAGA caps that say “Make America Great Again.”

The chant grows louder, now picked up by a majority of the crowd: “Scumbucket! Scumbucket! Scumbucket! Scumbucket!”

By now the old man is nervous. His hands shake as he reaches to snag his backpack that he’d deposited at his feet. All he wants is to retreat from the sidewalk battlefield. He had only wanted to spend a few minutes alone, venting against Trump. He never imagined that anyone would be bothered by his simple protest against a man who, he felt, was selling out his country.

“Look,” he said to the woman who still stood inches from his face. “The election was over for me three years ago. I just can’t ignore his corruption, his lies, his tweet attacks against anyone who doesn’t agree with his warped sense of reality. Trump is a traitor to our country, it’s that simple for me.”

The newsies are frantically texting the exchange to their producers back on the White House lawn, e-shouting urgent requests for camera crews. “It’s heating up out here,” they type. “Lone protester hacking off a bunch of Trumpsters. Crowd getting angry.”

The group of MAGA-cappers shove their way to the front until they stand beside the jogger.

“Hey, fuck you man. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about,” one man shouts, spraying spittle into the protester’s face. “President Trump is saving America from asswipes like you. He’s a savior of our country.”

The protester shakes his head. “Tell me one thing he’s actually done to make our country great again, keeping in mind it was great before he came along.”

The man and his buddies laugh loudly, then mimic the protester. “Tell me! Tell me! Tell me!” they shout. The leader breaks it off. “Yeah, right, asswipe. We don’t need to tell you nothin’. If you can’t see what he’s doin’ then you need your head examined.”

Camera crews sprint into the circle now formed around the protester capturing the increasingly angry confrontation.

“Look, I’m sorry you don’t understand what’s happening. I just wanted to let loose a little pent up anger and move along. So, I’m done here and now I just want to go home.”

The MAGA-cappers start pushing the old man and the crowd joins in, laughing and catcalling as he stumbles, loses his backpack and falls to the ground. Without warning, fists rain punches on his face and head, then he’s kicked and stomped as he curls into a ball.

“Die scumbucket! You’re the traitor! Go to hell!” one of the MAGA-cappers screams as he stomps on the old man’s neck.

Cameramen silently record the assault, stunned by the violence. One newsie dials 911. Minutes pass as the carnage continues. Sirens are heard in the distance.

The crowd disperses leaving the old man lying on the sidewalk, his bloodied head unmoving against the cold cement. A cameraman leans down to check his pulse and finds nothing.

“Whatta we gonna do?” he asks rhetorically to remaining newsies who are all that are left standing around the old man. “Thirty second filler: ‘Anti-Trump protester killed by early morning mob?’ ” says one. A few nod, giving tacit approval to the suggested storyline.

A Metro police cruiser pulls up at the curb. An officer climbs out and walks casually toward the camera crews.

“What happened here?”

“Guy was shouting some shit about Trump. Made some folks mad and they beat him to death, but they heard you coming and took a hike.”

“You got it on tape?”

“Yeah, but probably not going to be able to give it to you. You’ll have to check with my boss about that.”

“Any idea who this poor guy is? Any ID on him?”

“Haven’t touched anything, we leave all that to you.”

“OK. We got it. We’ll wrap it from here. Give me your contact info so we can follow up on the tape issue. That goes for all of you,” he adds pointing to the other camera crews.

One cameraman shakes his head in disbelief. “It’s not Times Square in New York City,” he tells his news buddies, “but it looks like Trump killed this man and it ain’t going to cost him any votes.”

“Ain’t going to cost nobody nothin” except this man his life. Hope he didn’t have a wife or kids. That would be truly sad.”