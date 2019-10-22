‘Lynching’ isn’t synonymous with ‘impeachment,’ Donald. Not even close.

Since Donald J. Trump and many Republican lawmakers in Washington are carelessly throwing words around without opening a dictionary or a history book, it falls on us to make it crystal clear that “lynching” is not “impeachment.”

“Lynching” is not a synonym for the nearly three-year investigation of a corrupt and borderline criminal operation run by the man-child currently occupying the White House. An FYI for Donald and his cohorts: The definition of “synonym” is a word or phrase that means exactly or nearly the same as another word or phrase in the same language.

So let’s turn to the dictionary for definitions of “lynching” and “impeachment.”

Lynching refers to a mob killing someone , especially by hanging, for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial.

, especially by hanging, for an alleged offense with or without a legal trial. Impeachment is defined as a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office. Using it in a sentence would read something like this: “The president is facing impeachment over the scandal.”

Not a rocket scientist? You don’t need to be. A “mob killing” is not even within shouting distance of being synonymous with “a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office.”

Since Donald doesn’t read and his minions rally around his ignorant Twitter blatherings without fact checking — or in this case bothering to open a dictionary before going in front of news cameras in the wannabe dictator’s defense — some went all in for a memorable sound bite, a colorful word ripped from the darkest pages of our nation’s history.

Surely Lindsey Graham, Republican senator from South Carolina, is intimately familiar with the horrific images that “lynching” conjures in the minds of many Americans from all backgrounds. He is well-educated and once in awhile even seems to be reasonably rational.

But not today, not even close! Graham came to Donald’s defense by saying to reporters that the investigation into Trump (the impeachment inquiry that is codified in the United States Constitution) is “a lynching in every sense.”

Said Graham:

“I think it’s pretty well accurate — this is a sham, this is a joke. This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American. I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody’s accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accusers, call witnesses on their behalf, and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge.”

Hold on a second Lindsey. The impeachment inquiry allows for all those things. The process allows for Donald to respond to the accusations if the inquiry turns into articles of impeachment and the House of Representatives votes to impeach him and sends the matter to the U.S. Senate for a trial on the charges.

That’s the process as defined in the Constitution. Donald will have his day in court, so to speak, if the House moves the matter to the Senate.

So how is this a “lynching,” Lindsey? Why did you give Donald’s angry, emotional and divisive statement legs? Why do you want to defend the indefensible without first checking the word(s) being used by an illiterate, anti-American thug?

Let’s go beyond the dictionary, since many Republicans won’t get the difference between a hanging at the hands of an angry mob and an impeachment inquiry where witnesses give testimony and the accused is given a trial to determine guilt or innocence.

The cultural, historical impact of “lynching” in our country is disturbing, frightening on every level. Paula Giddings, professor of Afro-American Studies at Smith College, discusses in detail the history and origins of lynching on the website Facing History and Ourselves. In her presentation, “The Origins of Lynching Culture in the United States,” Giddings provides the following statistic and observations:

According to the Tuskegee Institute, from 1882 to 1951, 4,730 people, mostly black, were lynched in the United States. They were tortured. Hanged. Burned alive. Dragged behind trucks. And in several cases, their bodies were dismembered; the pieces either discarded or kept by many as souvenirs.

Before anyone else defends Donald’s use of “lynching” to describe the “impeachment” inquiry and constitutionally-authorized investigative process, use a dictionary and then the World Wide Web to research the cultural and historical context of the two words.

“Lynching” has no place in the discussion of what is happening in our country with respect to this corrupt and possibly criminal presidential administration.

House members, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are following the letter of the law. If evidence they collect produces articles of impeachment and a vote is taken by the full House to send the charges over to the Senate, then Donald will have his day in court.

An important side note to this debate about semantics: Donald can whine about not getting a chance to confront his accusers or tell his side of the story, but he’s the one blocking the release of documents and testimony from administration officials that could clear his name. He’s the one telling his sidekicks in the administration not to respond to subpoenas to testify or turn over documents to House committees.

That’s called “obstruction” of Congress, or “obstruction” of justice. The definition of “Obstruction of Congress?”

“Whoever, with intent to avoid, evade, prevent, or obstruct compliance, in whole or in part, with any civil investigative demand duly and properly made under the Antitrust Civil Process Act, willfully withholds, misrepresents, removes from any place, conceals, covers up, destroys, mutilates, alters, or by other means falsifies any documentary material, answers to written interrogatories, or oral testimony, which is the subject of such demand; or attempts to do so or solicits another to do so; or

willfully withholds, misrepresents, removes from any place, conceals, covers up, destroys, mutilates, alters, or by other means falsifies any documentary material, answers to written interrogatories, or oral testimony, which is the subject of such demand; or attempts to do so or solicits another to do so; or “Whoever corruptly, or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication influences, obstructs, or impedes or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede the due and proper administration of the law under which any pending proceeding is being had before any department or agency of the United States, or the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry under which any inquiry or investigation is being had by either House, or any committee of either House or any joint committee of the Congress — Shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than five years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than eight years, or both.”

Instead of throwing emotionally charged words or phrases around while news cameras are running, Lindsey Graham and other Republican lemmings need to make use of dictionaries and the web so they have a firm understanding of what they’re saying and the impact their words will have not only on their political careers, but on the well-being of our country.