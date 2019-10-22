Trump and critics flip and flop on Syria

Let me get this straight. Donald J. Trump, 45th Oval Office Occupant, pulled our troops out of Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies open to slaughter by Turkish and Russian troops.

Immediately thereafter, we bombed our own ammunition supply area to keep it out of either Kurdish or Turkish hands, even though ignorant Trump knew he was abandoning Kurds to slaughter by Turks and Russians. Russians rushed in and ransacked the area, finding Coca-Cola cans and footballs.

Kurdish soldiers, civilians and anti-Turks were raped and executed.

Video shows trucks loaded with bloody dead, dying and wounded. The images are gruesome.

Yet, Delusional Donald declared that no one had been killed, the Turks are happy and the Kurds are happy.

“It was unconventional what I did,” he acknowledged.

“Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart,” Trump told a cheering Dallas crowd on Oct. 18.

Trump failed to mention that at least 300,000 people have been displaced and 71 civilians have been killed following the withdrawal.

Trump has conflicts of interest in Istanbul, which include Trump Towers and a major shopping complex with shoe outlets, cafes and a grocery store. No surprise here.

Moscow Mitch McConnell felt so moved that he wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post. “Events of the past week have set back the United States’ campaign against the Islamic State and other terrorists. Unless halted, our retreat will invite the brutal Assad regime in Syria and its Iranian backers to expand their influence,” he wrote.

Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats met with Trump in the Cabinet Room. She and an already irritated Donald clashed, again. The meeting started on a sour note, with Trump suggesting he’d rather be elsewhere. “Someone wanted this meeting so I agreed to it,” he said, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Pelosi, emphasizing the lopsided 354-60 vote hours earlier on a resolution rebuking Trump’s troop withdrawal, accused the Donald of having no plan in Syria while devising foreign policy designs that put Russian interests above those of the U.S.

He insulted Pelosi, calling her “a third grade politician.”

Nancy, the only wo(man) in the room with any huevos, arose, pointed a finger across the table at Donnie

and declaresd “All roads with you lead to Putin.”

Then she walked out!

There was a White House photographer in the room who captured the moment.

Trump caused the image to go viral, posting it along with his sophomoric twit, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

Pelosi’s office quickly embraced the image, making it the cover photo of her Twitter account.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN in an interview Wednesday morning that Trump “will have American blood on his hands if he abandons the Kurds because ISIS will come back, and if any American is killed anywhere because of a resurgent ISIS, it will fall on the Trump administration like it did with (former President Barack) Obama.” Can’t forget to blame Obama, huh?

On Oct. 7, Graham said:

“(If) I didn’t see Donald Trump’s name on the tweet I would have thought it would have been Obama’s rationale for getting out of Iraq. So here’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to lead to ISIS re-emergence. Nothing better for ISIS than to create a conflict between the Kurds and Turkey. The Kurds will now align with Assad because they have nobody to count on because we abandoned them. So this is a big win for Iran and Assad, and a big win for ISIS.”

Back on Feb. 23 when Trump declared he would withdraw most troops from Syria, Lindsay called the president’s pullout plan the “dumbest f**king idea” he’d ever heard.

Last Wednesday during a news conference at the White House, Trump said that Graham “would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years.”

ABC’s Meghan McCain, on the Oct. 14 edition of “The View,” ripped Trump and the GOP on his Syria decision, calling the White House and Republicans “feckless, unpatriotic cowards” for what she said amounts to an abandonment of allies in the region.

Last Dec. 19, Delusional Donald declared on Twitter, “After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! We have won against ISIS. Our boys, our young women, our men — they’re all coming back, and they’re coming back now.”

Then, he backpedaled. Again.

Amid scathing criticism of the withdrawal, the administration announced on Saturday evening that it will release $50 million in “stabilization assistance for Syria to protect persecuted ethnic and religious minorities, and advance human rights.” Try to make sense of that.

Syria has not been a direct recipient of American aid in years.

The White House says the funds will help “Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organizations, and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict.”

Thanks to ignorant Donald, there will likely be no Syrians left alive to benefit.

Those people are now facing genocide thanks to Trump.

Michael Stephens, a scholar of the region at the Royal United Services Institute in London, says, “The region is in chaos because the hegemonic power does not seem to know what it wants to do, and so nobody else does.

“Donald Trump is pouring gasoline on the fire and leaving a lot of us very confused,” he adds.

Trump’s stunning, unhinged decision has unleashed a terrible military and humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of Syrians are fleeing. To likely certain death.

There can be no way this vile action can be explained away nor defended.

On Sunday, Graham, who has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump’s decision to move U.S. troops out of northeastern Syria, said he now believed “historic solutions” were possible. Graham also said he believed the United States and Kurdish forces long allied with Washington could establish a venture to modernize Syrian oil fields, with the revenue flowing to the Kurds.

“President Trump is thinking outside the box,” Graham said of Trump’s thinking on oil.

Delusional Donald has declared the “the oil is safe.” Except he refuses to explain what that means.