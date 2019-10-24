Fighting for survival

Donald Trump told Dallas, Texas supporters last Thursday that next year’s election puts “the survival of American democracy itself” at stake.

That puts a lotta f’n pressure on me. Damn.

Probably you, like me, find the idea that the fate of possibly the world, could rest in his hands. Just the thought, which is drawing incoherent blathering and sobs here, is chilling, in the least, insane at the most.

Embroiled in an ongoing impeachment inquiry, Donnie focused on his phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he asked for damaging information on his political opponent Joe Biden, as well as the conflict in Syria, Trump emphasized to his frenzied supporters about the importance of next year’s election and the survival of democracy by aligning his personal survival with that of American democracy.

“We’ve had a tremendous day today in the Middle,” Donnie said at the opening. “They’ve been trying to put things together. So we went the unconventional way, and they had some fighting and they said: ‘We don’t like this fighting too much.’ This is a little more difficult than people thought.” he continued. “ISIS is totally under control, and we’re continuing to capture more. We have a tremendous situation worked out in so many different ways.”

Donnie was in dreamland there.

Trump defended his controversial July phone call with the president of Ukraine by saying he “only wanted to see an investigation of corruption,” meaning Biden and his son, Hunter. Maybe he should start with his own administration or simply resign.

He lashed out blindly against Democrats, calling Nancy Pelosi “crazy;” the Bidens “corrupt,” and Beto O’Rourke “very dumb.” His usual shtick.

“I came from a small town, Alvarado, Texas where we celebrated the incredible revival of American manufacturing and we opened up some beautiful places,” Trump recalled. “’ll tell you, this place is doing great and created in a very short period of time an extra 1,000 jobs for Texas.”

Louis Vuitton opened a factory there and according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the move created 500 jobs, making his 1,000 job brag is just that. NPR reported that although 77.5% of Texas voters backed him in 2016, residents protested the opening of the Louis Vuitton workshop by appearing at public meetings and speaking out about concerns over low wages for local workers and generous tax breaks for the luxury brand.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, is a French billionaire who is the third richest person in the world and has had business interests wrapped up in Trump prior to his presidency.

So, why Trump would fly to Texas at taxpayer expense to appear with another billionaire — if indeed Donald is one also? It makes one wonder just how much Arnault had to pay him.

BusinessInsider opined, “The move placed Trump alongside one of his longtime major allies from the fashion world. Ah, that ‘splains everything. Donald is such a fashion plate.

Alvarado is the oldest city in Johnson County, Texas. It’s 40-miles south of Fort Worth. The population was 3,785 as of the 2010 census, up from 3,288 at the 2000 census. The luxury brand’s Rochambeau Ranch production facility is located there and previously, Arnault was a guest at Trump’s first state dinner and one of the first CEOs to meet with Trump after his 2017 inauguration.

Arnault founded LVMH, or Louis Vuitton Moet-Hennessy, which has grown to include 75 luxury, fashion, and beauty brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Dom Pérignon, and Sephora. He caused controversy when he met with Trump shortly after the 2016 election, much to the chagrin of American designers like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Philip Lim, who all vowed they wouldn’t dress first lady Melania Trump. The FLOTUS has since worn custom designs from the French house and is seen traveling with multiple pieces of the brand’s luggage.”

“The leather will be processed in a different facility and won’t be made from Texan cattle, but bags will still carry “Made in the USA” labels after leaving the $50-million facility and will create 1,000 jobs,” reported the Insider.

Bragging, he told his enthralled Dallas crowd, “Since my election, we’ve created 775,000 new jobs across your state including 70,000 Texas manufacturing jobs. They said those jobs had disappeared, didn’t they? Huh? Hey man, our country is once again living by two simple rules, buy American and hire American.”

Donnie never mentioned that is family manufactures their crap in China and other countries where laborers live below poverty levels. Trump will have to pick up the pace even more if he is to fulfill his campaign boast that he will be “the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” He’s still far behind his nemesis Barack Obama.

Forbes wrote in September “Trump’s 2018 total of 2.3 million jobs falls short of Obama’s 2014 to 2016 results. Is Donald inflating his accomplishments? The crowd did not seem to care.

According to USA Today, “Outside, people lined up for the rally throughout the day, vendors hawked T-shirts that ranged from one with an image of Trump urinating on a CNN logo, to another that crowed: “roses are red/violets are blue/you’re a LIBERAL/this for you” over the backdrop of an image of Trump giving the finger. One seller used a bullhorn to advertise that: “I’ve got the ‘Impeach Nancy Pelosi’ hat!”

Characterizing Democrats as “leftists, socialists, and globalists” – (who)are trying to “overthrow the results” of the 2016 election, Trump beat up on his normal opponents, who he characterized as: “crazy” and “sick” and people he doesn’t believe love their country.

Attacking the Democrats as American enemies, Trump ironically bragged about the cease fire/pause in Syria, where he has faced criticism from my Republicans, who did not believe he should have withdrawn U.S. troops and turned his back on our allies.

“We made a deal that’s, I think, in the best interest of civilization. It’s beyond Turkey and beyond Syria and beyond all of the countries that could have been involved in a disastrous war where millions of people could’ve been killed. Millions and millions of people could’ve been killed. And we were able to do something, and I think we’ll get it done, and I think now we get it done.”

He went on, “So we have a pause for a period of time — a ceasefire, a pause. And during that pause, a lot of things are happening. Already, they’re starting to happen. People want to see it happen. And it was a great thing.”

People are fleeing by the thousands, Russia has swooped in to aid the Turks with their rapes, murder and slaughter of our former allies – the Kurds.

Like everything Trump touches, people die, and it’s never his fault.

But, he’ll always spin it to his glorious advantage and survival.